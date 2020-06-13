147 Apartments for rent in Charleston, SC with balcony

City Guide for Charleston, SC

Welcome to Charleston! Lesson one: how to pronounce the name of your new city. First, pull a chair up onto your porch and lean back in it slowly. Kick your feet up, then sip on a sweet tea or a lemonade. Now take several slow, deep breaths until you are so relaxed you're almost asleep. Okay, now you're ready. Repeat after me, "Chaaaahlestun." Now let's find you an apartment!