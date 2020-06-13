/
hilton head island
48 Apartments for rent in Hilton Head Island, SC📍
81 Units Available
Waterwalk at Shelter Cove
47 Shelter Cove Lane, Hilton Head Island, SC
1 Bedroom
$2,200
1202 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1580 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2034 sqft
Modern homes with 10-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, and large garden tubs. Residents enjoy access to private parking and saltwater pools. Shelter Cove Towne Centre is within walking distance.
1 Unit Available
19 Towhee Road
19 Towhee Road, Hilton Head Island, SC
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3125 sqft
19 Towhee Road Available 07/01/20 Hilton Head Plantation - Golf view - Eat-in kitchen with granite counters. Formal dining room, large Carolina Room, large laundry room and Office/studio/hobby room.
1 Unit Available
5 Gumtree Road Apt. C-4
5 Gumtree Road, Hilton Head Island, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1080 sqft
5 Gumtree Road Apt. C-4 Available 07/01/20 Lovely One-Level Marsh Side Villa - Hilton Head - This beautiful property is located in Marsh Side, on the north-end of Hilton Head near the public schools.
1 Unit Available
80 Paddle Boat Lane - 903 BB
80 Paddle Boat Lane, Hilton Head Island, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1465 sqft
3 Bedroom Brighton Bay Condo ~ Available Now ~ AiM - It doesn't get much better than this! This Brighton Bay 3 bedroom 3 bath condo home is bright and cheery with so much storage it almost seems too good to be true! This two-story condo sits over
1 Unit Available
380 Marshland Rd - E25
380 Marshland Road, Hilton Head Island, SC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1236 sqft
2nd Floor Upgraded 2 bedroom Summer House Available NOW ~ AIM - This modern and renovated condo is available for IMMEDIATE move in.
1 Unit Available
82 Jib Sail Court
82 Jib Sail Court, Hilton Head Island, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1600 sqft
82 Jib Sail Court Available 07/22/20 End Unit - Mid Island Location - Yacht Cove Available July 22nd ~ AIM - Here is an amazing townhouse with lots of space and a huge garage. Hardwood flooring Three bedrooms. Granite Counters.
1 Unit Available
11 Wildwood Court
11 Wildwood Court, Hilton Head Island, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1742 sqft
11 Wildwood Court Available 06/18/20 FURNISHED Home in Sea Pines Available June 20 for Long Term Lease! - Furnished home with three bedrooms and three full bathrooms available June 20th for long term lease.
1 Unit Available
27 Gunnery Lane
27 Gunnery Lane, Hilton Head Island, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2000 sqft
Sea Pines Plantation - Call for Rental Rate. Great Lagoon View - Located at the end of a cul-de-sac, custom woodwork, back wall of glass to take advantage of view. Renovated Kitchen. Third bedroom can be used as a den/study. Large attic.
1 Unit Available
5 Gumtree Road Unit G 20
5 Gumtree Rd, Hilton Head Island, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1133 sqft
5 Gumtree Road Unit G 20 Available 07/24/20 2BR Marsh Side Villa - Available 7/24 - AiM - This is a lovely, 2BR villa with gorgeous views and a convenient location on the north end of the island.
1 Unit Available
19 Tansyleaf Drive
19 Tansyleaf Drive, Hilton Head Island, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1896 sqft
19 Tansyleaf Drive Available 07/01/20 Beautiful New Home in Tansyleaf - Hilton Head - You don't want to miss this home! Offered UNFURNISHED, available July 1st. Only one year old, this home is in excellent condition and in a lovely neighborhood.
1 Unit Available
11 O'Connor, Cottage
11 O Connor Road, Hilton Head Island, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1400 sqft
If you're looking for a very cool place to live...this just might be your place. This wonderful free standing cottage/guest house is located behind the main home. Private access is available from alley at the rear of the property.
1 Unit Available
13 Wexford Club Drive
13 Wexford Club Drive, Hilton Head Island, SC
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
3640 sqft
13 Wexford Club Drive Available 05/01/20 13 Wexford Club Drive - Peaceful views over wide lagoon with flowing fountain, wood bridge on hole #7 to the tee box "forested area", winding lagoon and a peek of the 5th fairway. 5 BR/5.
1 Unit Available
663 William Hilton Parkway 4308
663 William Hilton Parkway, Hilton Head Island, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
875 sqft
2 Bedroom, Hilton Head Resort, Close to the Beach- New Offer! Move-in Today! - We present a furnished two bedroom two bathroom in Hilton Head Resort. This property is in building four with a view of the pool and tennis courts.
Results within 5 miles of Hilton Head Island
1 Unit Available
117 Black Watch Drive
117 Black Watch Drive, Beaufort County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1381 sqft
117 Black Watch Drive (The Gatherings) - RENOVATED AND READY TO RENT! - 2 bedroom/2.5 bathrooms. New interior paint. New carpet. Renovated kitchen with new kitchen cabinets and new counter tops. New downstairs bathroom vanity.
1 Unit Available
5 Wild Turkey Run
5 Wild Turkey Run, Beaufort County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1840 sqft
Bluffton - Located on an oversized lot in Bluffton off Sawmill Creek Road. Hardwood flooring in main living area. Renovated master bedroom and bath. Storage shed. NO PETS (RLNE3960604)
1 Unit Available
22 Old South Court #B
22 Old South Court, Beaufort County, SC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1428 sqft
22 Old South Court #B Available 07/01/20 3 Bed/2.5 Bath in The Villas at Old South! Available July 1st! - This recently updated 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom unit is available for a long term lease at The Villas in Old South starting July 1st.
Results within 10 miles of Hilton Head Island
13 Units Available
The Bluestone
4921 Bluffton Pkwy, Bluffton, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,180
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,447
1510 sqft
Plush apartments close to all the action. Shops, bars and restaurants within walking distance. Walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and carpets in rooms. Business center, coffee bar and courtyard. Close to Hilton Head Island.
15 Units Available
Abberly Pointe
100 Ashton Pointe Blvd, Beaufort, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,174
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
1031 sqft
Living well is the only Pointe! Blending a tranquil, natural setting with an unmatched location that makes any commute feel like a breeze, Abberly Pointe is the epitome of convenient, upscale living in the Beaufort area.
18 Units Available
Legends North of Broad
100 Pinckney Marsh Ln, Beaufort, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,175
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1305 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At Legends North of Broad, we strive to provide all the comforts of home and superior service through our professional and responsive management team. Come Enjoy the Luxury Lifestyle You Deserve!
1 Unit Available
Onyx Luxury Living
57 Simmonsville Road, Bluffton, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Welcome to Simmons Cay Apartments where southern charm meets coastal paradise. We know you wont find anything missing in these amazing apartments in Bluffton, SC.
7 Units Available
Avalon Shores
20 Simmonsville Rd, Bluffton, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
3 Bedrooms
$1,504
Offering beautiful, spacious two- and three-bedroom floor plans, this unit welcomes you home with laundry rooms, large kitchens, stainless steel appliances and extensive living areas complete with sliding glass doors.
1 Unit Available
344 Green Leaf Way
344 Green Leaf Way, Bluffton, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2200 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom/2.5 bath Home in convenient Shell Hall - This home is less than two years old and in wonderful condition.
1 Unit Available
12 Foggy Bluff Rd
12 Foggy Bluff Rd, Beaufort County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2676 sqft
Brand New Rental in "The Walk at Bluffton Square" - Available Now! - Brand new construction in Old Town Bluffton- "The Walk's" Thompson models boasts 3 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths and an abundance of natural light.
1 Unit Available
220 Club Gate Drive
220 Club Gate Drive, Beaufort County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2050 sqft
220 Club Gate Drive Available 08/05/20 Rose Hill Plantation - 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Rose Hill Plantation. This single family home has a lovely open floor plan and is located close to the gate.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Hilton Head Island, the median rent is $1,281 for a studio, $1,372 for a 1-bedroom, $1,583 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,073 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Hilton Head Island, check out our monthly Hilton Head Island Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Hilton Head Island area include Savannah College of Art and Design, Savannah State University, Charleston Southern University, College of Charleston, and Citadel Military College of South Carolina. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Hilton Head Island from include Charleston, Savannah, North Charleston, Pooler, and Bluffton.
