Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:56 PM

Abberly at West Ashley

3100 Ashley Town Center Dr · (843) 258-4197
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
1 month free for lease terms 12 months or longer with a move in date before July 31st!
Location

3100 Ashley Town Center Dr, Charleston, SC 29414

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 635 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,130

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

Unit 525 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,130

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

Unit 524 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,136

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 228 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1159 sqft

Unit 328 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,357

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1159 sqft

Unit 227 · Avail. Jul 19

$1,367

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1170 sqft

See 10+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Abberly at West Ashley.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
elevator
gym
pool
bbq/grill
parking
internet access
Introducing Abberly West Ashley, where you experience the beautiful blend between exceptional comfort and elevated style. When you move into one of our one and two-bedroom apartments in Charleston, SC, you are gifted with a whole lifestyle, filled with tons of options to relax, from the screened porches in each home to the outdoor resort-style swimming pool. Pets allowed!Found in West Ashley neighborhood, Abberly West Ashley’s enviable location will afford you excellent access to all major thoroughfares, local services, and attractions. Whether you want to soak up some sun at the sandy Charleston beaches or explore Historic Downtown Charleston, you are only minutes away from your chosen destinations, thanks to the quick access to I-52 and Hwy 17. Our apartment community is across the street from Citadel Mall and less than 15 minutes away from Charleston International Airport, Boeing, and Charles Towne Landing State Historic Site. Equally close are MUSC and the College of Charleston.Com

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $80 Per Applicant
Deposit: $175
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin fee
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: 1st pet: $400, 2nd & 3rd pet: $100
Dogs
limit: 2
Cats
limit: 3
Parking Details: Permit parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Abberly at West Ashley have any available units?
Abberly at West Ashley has 17 units available starting at $1,130 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Abberly at West Ashley have?
Some of Abberly at West Ashley's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Abberly at West Ashley currently offering any rent specials?
Abberly at West Ashley is offering the following rent specials: 1 month free for lease terms 12 months or longer with a move in date before July 31st!
Is Abberly at West Ashley pet-friendly?
Yes, Abberly at West Ashley is pet friendly.
Does Abberly at West Ashley offer parking?
Yes, Abberly at West Ashley offers parking.
Does Abberly at West Ashley have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Abberly at West Ashley offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Abberly at West Ashley have a pool?
Yes, Abberly at West Ashley has a pool.
Does Abberly at West Ashley have accessible units?
No, Abberly at West Ashley does not have accessible units.
Does Abberly at West Ashley have units with dishwashers?
No, Abberly at West Ashley does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Abberly at West Ashley have units with air conditioning?
No, Abberly at West Ashley does not have units with air conditioning.
