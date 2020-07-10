/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:50 PM
132 Apartments for rent in Charleston, SC with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated July 11 at 12:11am
$
26 Units Available
1000 West
1000 Bonieta Harrold Dr, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,105
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1330 sqft
Convenient location for commuters, just off Savannah Highway. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community includes hot tub, pool, 24-hour gym and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
72 Units Available
The Avenues at Verdier Pointe
3530 Verdier Blvd, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,170
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1491 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with breakfast bars, fully equipped kitchens with double sinks, large bathroom, walk-in closets. Some units have connected garage. Online access for payments and maintenance requests. Saltwater pool, communal outdoor kitchen.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
39 Units Available
Cannonborough - Elliottborough
The Guild
128 Columbus St, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,675
685 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,175
893 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,770
1215 sqft
Modern homes with granite counters and walk-in closets. Lots of community amenities, including a coffee bar, wine room, and pool. Easy access to I-26. Close to Hampton Park.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
33 Units Available
Daniel Island
Daniel Island Village
455 Seven Farms Dr, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,260
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,561
1356 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly, with gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. The green community features a pool, a gym and a courtyard. On the banks of the Cooper and Wando rivers, and near the Atlantic Ocean.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
90 Units Available
Avalon at James Island
202 Promenade Vista Street, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,084
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,944
1627 sqft
Renew your senses in complete comfort. Avalon at James Island is surrounded by the natural beauty of the Charleston landscape with the option to experience it all.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
24 Units Available
Aspire at James Island
1743 Central Park Road, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,350
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,505
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
1181 sqft
Aspirational Living in the Lowcountry. A boutique community means more attention to you and les about the numbers.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
10 Units Available
Plantation Oaks
2225 Ashley River Rd, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,023
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1022 sqft
For those seeking a life of convenience and sophistication, welcome home to Plantation Oaks. Our elevated customer experience and beautiful homes promote what matters most: wellness, leisure, and time well spent at home.
Verified
1 of 64
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
69 Units Available
East Side
Meeting Street Lofts
601 Meeting Street, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,482
419 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,557
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,173
1053 sqft
A location at Meeting Street Lofts puts you at the crossroads of Charleston’s burgeoning Upper Peninsula district. It’s a bona fide young professional hotbed and haven for new restaurants, breweries, eclectic retail and more.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
21 Units Available
Daniel Island
Talison Row
480 Seven Farms Dr, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,195
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Hardwood flooring, granite countertops, and walk-in closets are just some of the features of these modern homes. Common amenities include bike racks, a business center, and game room. Close to Charleston Historic District.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
36 Units Available
Spyglass Seaside
1674 Folly Rd, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,239
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,653
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great access to the beach and seaside area. On-site yoga, pool, fire pit and gym area. Beautifully appointed apartments with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a patio or balcony. Dog park available.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
6 Units Available
Windjammer Apartments
1742 Sam Rittenberg Blvd, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,219
1037 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!Windjammer Apartments has been in Charleston, SC for over 35 years.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 06:42pm
21 Units Available
17 South
105 Ivy Green Way, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,250
628 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1189 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 17 South in Charleston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
13 Units Available
The Ashley Apartments
1871 Ashley River Rd, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,246
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,474
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Incredible views in the heart of urban Charleston. Fantastic floor plans with extra storage, stainless steel appliances, and a patio or balcony. On-site pool, valet service, business center, coffee bar and concierge. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
24 Units Available
Element Carolina Bay
1500 Parklawn Dr, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,174
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,362
1371 sqft
This community provides residents with a saltwater pool, valet trash, concierge service and Starbucks coffee bar. Apartments include granite countertops, sunrooms and spa-inspired bathrooms. Carolina Bay Park and the Citadel Mall are just minutes away.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
57 Units Available
Bluewater at Bolton's Landing Apartment Homes
1680 Bluewater Way, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,129
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1404 sqft
Managed by Sterling Management, Ltd., Inc.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
22 Units Available
Proximity Residences
2021 Proximity Dr, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,225
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1444 sqft
Community offers pool, clubhouse, coffee bar and BBQ grill. Units include air conditioning, walk-in closets, washer/dryer hookup, and patio or balcony. Located off of Bees Ferry Drive, close to shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 06:50pm
$
9 Units Available
Daniel Island
Wharf 7
515 Robert Daniel Dr, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,190
687 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,210
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1180 sqft
Excellent location off of I-526. Units offer residents extra storage, ice maker, stainless steel appliances, and patio or balcony. Community features include clubhouse, coffee bar, pool and media room.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 06:18pm
26 Units Available
Old Windemere
35 Folly
35 Folly Road Boulevard, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,304
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
1028 sqft
Near Downtown Charleston and Highway 17. A smoke-free community featuring yoga, a pool, coffee bar and bocce court. Granite countertops and hardwood floors in apartments. Dog grooming area in a pet-friendly community.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 06:29pm
$
20 Units Available
Cooper River Farms
650 Enterprise Blvd, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,211
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,932
1340 sqft
Waterfront living, with spacious floor plans, a saltwater pool and a yoga studio. A dog park, car wash area, and community garden. An easy, scenic drive to major tech employers, plus you're right off I-526.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 06:20pm
28 Units Available
Bees Ferry Apartment Homes
2020 Proximity Dr, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,030
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,423
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,937
1450 sqft
This community is convenient to the Walmart Supercenter and West Ashley High School. Units feature fireplaces and granite countertops, and they have been recently renovated. Residents enjoy a yoga studio, valet, clubhouse, and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
3 Units Available
Cannonborough - Elliottborough
Elan Midtown
441 Meeting St, Charleston, SC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,514
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant living in the heart of downtown Charleston. These upscale, pet-friendly apartments feature hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site yoga, pool, hot tub and 24-hour gym. Garage provided.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
15 Units Available
The Standard at James Island
215 Promenade Vista St, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,330
658 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1128 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, close to I-26. Units feature laundry, walk-in closets, and garbage disposal. Communal amenities that residents enjoy include pool table, yoga, garage, community garden, and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 12:04am
13 Units Available
The Apartments at Shade Tree
2030 Wildts Battery Blvd, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,133
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,472
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,617
1138 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Apartments at Shade Tree in Charleston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
102 Units Available
Harper Place
3202 Coastal Grass Way, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,190
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1453 sqft
Harper Place is a beautiful retreat tucked away within a canopy of trees, yet close to the necessities in your world.
