Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard dog park on-site laundry pool bbq/grill parking

Nestled charmingly in Charleston’s most coveted neighborhood, Oasis at West Ashley apartments feature an ideal location, newly renovated floor plans, and an award-winning management team. Our luxury community is conveniently set along public transportation routes and just moments from both Interstate 526 and Highway 61. For those seeking the area’s best in shopping, dining, and entertainment, the Citadel Mall, Tanger Outlets, and historic downtown Charleston is only minutes from our front doors. Commuting to work is virtually effortless with such close proximity to employers like Boeing, Joint Base Charleston, and the Medical University of South Carolina. Additionally, Oasis at West Ashley is located in the award-winning Charleston County School District, less than thirty minutes from South Carolina’s highest ranked schools, Academic Magnet and the Charleston School of Arts.

As enticing as our location, Oasis at West Ashley offers residents a choice of lavish one-, two-, or three-bedro