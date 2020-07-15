/
University of South Carolina Beaufort
4 Apartments For Rent Near University of South Carolina Beaufort
Abberly Chase
59 Summerlake Circle, Ridgeland, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,035
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,234
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Abberly Chase, where you get the chance to live the comfortable, stylish life you want.
1 of 15
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
108 Commodore Dupont Street
108 Commodore Dupont Street, Beaufort County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1280 sqft
Lovely Sun City (+55 years old community) 2 bedroom, 2 bath home on quiet cul-de-sac - This lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath home is freshly painted and in immaculate condition. Located close to the front of Sun City on a quiet cul-de-sac.
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
5 Behn Ln
5 Behn Lane, Beaufort County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1853 sqft
Pristine 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom home available for a long-term rental in Sun City. This Hamilton/Jefferson model is located in the prestigious neighborhood of Lake Somerset. The home is situated on a quiet cul-de-sac and has a private wooded view.
1 of 9
Last updated October 28 at 02:06 PM
1 Unit Available
169 A Azalea Drive
169 Azalea Dr, Hardeeville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
2045 sqft
Hampton Pointe - Located in Hampton Pointe - Patio level townhouse. Nine foot ceilings throughout. Large great room, formal dining room, study. Living room and master bedroom open to covered patio. Gourmet kitchen with breakfast area.
