port royal
Last updated June 13 2020
71 Apartments for rent in Port Royal, SC
Port Royal
402 Island Pines
402 Island Pines, Port Royal, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1342 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Port Royal. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, updated bathrooms, small storage room off patio, washer dryer hookups inside. Two designated parking spaces. No pets.
Port Royal
712 13th Street
712 13th St, Port Royal, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2000 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 2020This beautiful 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom has an open & functional main level that includes a master suite, guest half bathroom, and laundry room. The second level boasts 2 spacious bedrooms with large closets and a full bathroom.
Port Royal
2813 Smilax
2813 Smilax Avenue, Port Royal, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1330 sqft
3 Bed room 2 bath 2 story home. 3 bedroom, 2 bath unfurnished home for rent with nice size yard in a private setting. Wood Floors throughout.
530 Candida Drive
530 Candida Drive, Port Royal, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1280 sqft
Available July 8! Immaculate 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhouse in Azalea Square. Home features bright open floor plan, wood floors in main living area and tile in bathrooms and kitchen. Both second floor bedrooms are carpeted.
Port Royal
1231 Ladys Island Drive
1231 Ladys Island Drive, Port Royal, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
950 sqft
Water Views!!! Fabulous 2 bed, 2 bath, updated condo with water views from the living room and both bedrooms! Freshly painted and conveniently located in Port Royal along the banks of the Broad River this unit features a spacious living room and a
Port Royal
1602 Paris Avenue
1602 Paris Avenue, Port Royal, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1045 sqft
This newly renovated FURNISHED town home is located in the heart of Port Royal. You are in walking distance to the wonderful restaurants, Sands beach, shopping, boat ramp and all other things Port Royal has to offer.
522 Candida Drive
522 Candida Drive, Port Royal, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1056 sqft
Charming Short Term Rental Town House In The Desirable Azalea Square Community. This Town Home Comes Completely Furnished. It Features An Open Floor Plan With The Kitchen Overlooking the Living room And The Living room overlooking the Screen Porch.
Results within 1 mile of Port Royal
Battery Shores
1015 Wolverine Drive
1015 Wolverine Drive, Beaufort, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2243 sqft
1015 Wolverine Dr. Beaufort: Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 Bath single story home for rent. 2243 sq ft, on a 1/3 acre lot with fenced backyard. Hardwood floors/tile throughout common areas. Vaulted 14' ceilings in living room with gas fireplace.
3009 Hickory Street
3009 Hickory Street, Shell Point, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1611 sqft
Available June 1!! Lovely single family, 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath spacious home in desirable Shell Point. Home features refinished hardwood floors in main living areas and all bedrooms, large fenced backyard and storage shed.
Mossy Oaks
2681 Broad Street
2681 Broad Street, Beaufort, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1639 sqft
AVAILABLE MAY 15 - Beautiful home in the desirable Broad Street community in Mossy Oaks. Interior features include hardwood floors, fireplace, first floor half bath and first floor master suite.
13 Battery Lane
13 Battery Lane, Beaufort County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1380 sqft
Newly Renovated Short Term Rental In The Heart Of Port Royal. This Two Bedroom Two Bathroom Furnished Townhouse Is Located In A Water Front Community Overlooking The Battery Creek.
Results within 5 miles of Port Royal
Harbor One
22 Colony Gardens Rd, Beaufort, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1236 sqft
HarborOne offers incredible 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes in a convenient location just minutes from highway 21, scenic waterways and The Marine Corps Air Station.
Magnolia Park
314 Laurel Bay Rd, Laurel Bay, SC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$979
1189 sqft
Magnolia Park offers amazing 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes in a convenient location just minutes from highway 21, scenic waterways and The Marine Corps Air Station.
19 Towhee Road
19 Towhee Road, Hilton Head Island, SC
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3125 sqft
19 Towhee Road Available 07/01/20 Hilton Head Plantation - Golf view - Eat-in kitchen with granite counters. Formal dining room, large Carolina Room, large laundry room and Office/studio/hobby room.
5915 N Okatie Hwy
5915 Okatie Highway, Jasper County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$899
Move into your own home TODAY! - Property Id: 286716 Looking for a house to call your home? Look no further because we have the home for you! Call us today and come see what we have available.
9 Needlerush Court
9 Needlerush Court, Beaufort County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1621 sqft
Nicely kept home with 2 car garage, screened in back porch, fireplace and more. Security Deposit is $2325.00. Pets negotiable, must have owner approval and nonrefundable pet fee of $350 per pet.
Northwest Quadrant
1008 Duke Street
1008 Duke Street, Beaufort, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1008 Duke Street in Beaufort. View photos, descriptions and more!
30 Blacksmith Circle
30 Blacksmith Circle, Laurel Bay, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1168 sqft
RENTAL INFO: Well maintained home in Irongate subdivision. All kitchen appliances present. Fenced backyard. Split bedroom arrangement.Available July 1, 2020
20 Market Street
20 Market, Beaufort County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1600 sqft
HABERSHAM -- Fabulous 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, ''Live/Work'' Loft located in the heart of the Habersham Town Center. Upgrades including stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, etc.
3877 Oyster Bluff Boulevard
3877 Oyster Bluff Boulevard, Beaufort County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2889 sqft
Enjoy Lowcountry living at it finest in this large 4 bedroom, 3 bath, home located in the desirable Oyster Bluff! Built in 2018 and measuring 2889 sqft this home features a large rocking chair front porch, an open floor plan w/ spacious family room,
Dixon Village
2102 North Street
2102 North Street, Beaufort, SC
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
2186 sqft
1 MONTH MINIMUM STAY or stay longer! Luxury Southern Living Home, Downtown Beaufort, SC! **AVAILABLE: AUGUST 2020 - DECEMBER 2020 & APRIL 2021 - DECEMBER 2021** Monthly booking fee to include: electric/water/cable/internet/lawn care/trash
Old Commons
710 Boundary Street, 2a
710 Boundary St, Beaufort, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,660
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pristine Downtown Location Short Term Rental. One Bedroom Furnished Apartment Overlooking The Beaufort River. Breathtaking Views! Walk To Restaurants And Shopping! All Utilities Included - Just Move In And ENJOY!! STAY MINIMUM 30 DAYS!
100 Pines
710 Ribaut Road
710 Ribaut Road, Beaufort, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1328 sqft
Downtown Living! Fully furnished, beautifully appointed and cute, cute, cute !!! This adorable 1 bedroom, 2 bath, cottage home with a newly constructed den/office is light, bright and move-in ready.
Old Commons
710 Boundary Street
710 Boundary Street, Beaufort, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,660
9306 sqft
Pristine Downtown Location Short Term Rental. One Bedroom Furnished Apartment Overlooking The Beaufort River. Breathtaking Views! Walk To Restaurants And Shopping! All Utilities Included - Just Move In And ENJOY!! STAY MINIMUM 30 DAYS!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Port Royal, the median rent is $784 for a studio, $839 for a 1-bedroom, $969 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,269 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Port Royal, check out our monthly Port Royal Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Port Royal area include Savannah College of Art and Design, Savannah State University, Charleston Southern University, College of Charleston, and Citadel Military College of South Carolina. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Port Royal from include Charleston, Savannah, North Charleston, Summerville, and Pooler.