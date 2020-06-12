/
3 bedroom apartments
135 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Charleston, SC
71 Units Available
The Avenues at Verdier Pointe
3530 Verdier Blvd, Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1491 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with breakfast bars, fully equipped kitchens with double sinks, large bathroom, walk-in closets. Some units have connected garage. Online access for payments and maintenance requests. Saltwater pool, communal outdoor kitchen.
11 Units Available
The Ashley Apartments
1871 Ashley River Rd, Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,929
1644 sqft
Incredible views in the heart of urban Charleston. Fantastic floor plans with extra storage, stainless steel appliances, and a patio or balcony. On-site pool, valet service, business center, coffee bar and concierge. Pet-friendly.
16 Units Available
The Apartments at Shade Tree
2030 Wildts Battery Blvd, Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,883
1138 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Apartments at Shade Tree in Charleston. View photos, descriptions and more!
33 Units Available
Spyglass Seaside
1674 Folly Rd, Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,483
1437 sqft
Great access to the beach and seaside area. On-site yoga, pool, fire pit and gym area. Beautifully appointed apartments with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a patio or balcony. Dog park available.
41 Units Available
Sweetwater
170 Rebellion Farms Pl, Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,099
1553 sqft
Great location, just minutes from downtown. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community includes 24-hour gym, pool, clubhouse and fire pit.
59 Units Available
Bluewater at Bolton's Landing Apartment Homes
1680 Bluewater Way, Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1404 sqft
Managed by Sterling Management, Ltd., Inc.
12 Units Available
Aster Place
1840 Carriage Lane, Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1100 sqft
Discover the charm of southern living at Aster Place. Our quaint apartment community is nestled within a park-like setting in Charleston, South Carolina.
23 Units Available
Element Carolina Bay
1500 Parklawn Dr, Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,469
1371 sqft
This community provides residents with a saltwater pool, valet trash, concierge service and Starbucks coffee bar. Apartments include granite countertops, sunrooms and spa-inspired bathrooms. Carolina Bay Park and the Citadel Mall are just minutes away.
Daniel Island
12 Units Available
Wharf 7
515 Robert Daniel Dr, Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,384
1425 sqft
Excellent location off of I-526. Units offer residents extra storage, ice maker, stainless steel appliances, and patio or balcony. Community features include clubhouse, coffee bar, pool and media room.
14 Units Available
The Standard at James Island
215 Promenade Vista St, Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,069
1220 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, close to I-26. Units feature laundry, walk-in closets, and garbage disposal. Communal amenities that residents enjoy include pool table, yoga, garage, community garden, and clubhouse.
Silver Hill - Magnolia
89 Units Available
Atlantic at Grand Oaks
1235 Ashley Gardens Ave, Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1331 sqft
Nestled in Northwest Charleston close to the airport, these apartment homes feature a resort-style pool, a gym with yoga studio and gas grills. The homes include wood-style flooring, in-unit laundry and modern kitchens.
20 Units Available
The Heyward
3220 Hatchet Bay Drive, Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,689
1363 sqft
Our brand-new studio, one, two, and three bedroom homes in Charleston, SC, combine Southern charm with modern flair, creating the ideal backdrop for your life.
42 Units Available
Cooper River Farms
650 Enterprise Blvd, Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,902
1340 sqft
Waterfront living, with spacious floor plans, a saltwater pool and a yoga studio. A dog park, car wash area, and community garden. An easy, scenic drive to major tech employers, plus you're right off I-526.
45 Units Available
Riverland Woods
1001 Riverland Woods Pl, Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1341 sqft
Situated on acres of green space in James Island. Luxury apartments with huge walk-in closets, fully equipped gourmet kitchens and private outdoor living spaces. Multiple resort-style amenities, including lakefront walking trails. Tenants enjoy complimentary coffee.
13 Units Available
Oasis at West Ashley
1751 Dogwood Rd, Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,090
1142 sqft
Nestled charmingly in Charleston’s most coveted neighborhood, Oasis at West Ashley apartments feature an ideal location, newly renovated floor plans, and an award-winning management team.
129 Units Available
Harper Place
3202 Coastal Grass Way, Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1453 sqft
Harper Place is a beautiful retreat tucked away within a canopy of trees, yet close to the necessities in your world.
139 Units Available
Channel at Bowen Apartments
1000 Channel Marker Way, Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,543
1250 sqft
This brand-new community features a yoga studio, media room, swimming pool, and gym. Units are equipped with hardwood flooring and washer/dryer hookups. Community is convenient to shopping along North Rhett Avenue.
20 Units Available
Sawgrass Apartments
35 Crosscreek Dr, Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1200 sqft
Sawgrass Apartments is a beautiful newly renovated apartment home community in Charleston, South Carolina. With easy access to Highway 700 and Folly Road, your favorite dining, shopping, and entertainment destinations are only a short drive away.
12 Units Available
Ashford Riverview
1476 Orange Grove Rd, Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1150 sqft
Renovated community with units that feature designer flooring, new appliances and lighting packages. Luxury complex with pool, fitness center and dog park. Located in Charleston just minutes from the Ashley River and I-526.
7 Units Available
Windjammer Apartments
1742 Sam Rittenberg Blvd, Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,219
1037 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!Windjammer Apartments has been in Charleston, SC for over 35 years.
20 Units Available
Proximity Residences
2021 Proximity Dr, Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,527
1444 sqft
Community offers pool, clubhouse, coffee bar and BBQ grill. Units include air conditioning, walk-in closets, washer/dryer hookup, and patio or balcony. Located off of Bees Ferry Drive, close to shopping and dining.
Daniel Island
31 Units Available
Central Island Square
50 Central Island St, Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,702
1477 sqft
Belle Hall Shopping Center, Interstate 526 and the beach are just moments from this property. Community amenities include a pool, fitness center, dog park and available storage units. Apartments include quartz countertops and glass cooktops.
35 Units Available
Bees Ferry Apartment Homes
2020 Proximity Dr, Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,936
1450 sqft
This community is convenient to the Walmart Supercenter and West Ashley High School. Units feature fireplaces and granite countertops, and they have been recently renovated. Residents enjoy a yoga studio, valet, clubhouse, and 24-hour gym.
10 Units Available
Heron Reserve
3301 Glenn McConnell Pkwy, Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1437 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today!Imagine coming home to your apartment with large, open floor plans and designer features in a beautiful community with well-manicured grounds, friendly staff, and resort style amenities.
