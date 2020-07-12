Apartment List
/
SC
/
charleston
/
westside
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:34 PM

237 Apartments for rent in Westside, Charleston, SC

Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
54 Units Available
10 WestEdge
10 Westedge St, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,518
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,675
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,334
1200 sqft
ITS NEW, EXCITING AND YET AUTHENTICALLY CHARLESTONWelcome to Charleston’s best choice for apartment living, 10 WestEdge.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
52 Nunan St
52 Nunan Street, Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1102 sqft
Fully furnished rental in Downtown Charleston! This beautiful home with top of the line details is located in the heart of downtown.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
688 King Street
688 King Street, Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1000 sqft
Downstairs apartment that is a convenient bike ride to the College of Charleston, Citadel and the Law School campuses.The space was renovated last year to include new white kitchen cabinets, quartz countertops, over-range microwave, and dishwasher.

1 of 49

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
286 Ashley Avenue
286 Ashley Avenue, Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1570 sqft
The location is prime!!! Just 6 blocks from MUSC and quick access to the Crosstown allowing for an easy commute to West Ashley, Mt. Pleasant, the Beaches and I-26. 3 Blocks to The Citadel Campus. This listing is for the upstairs unit.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
2 Maranda Holmes Street
2 Maranda Holmes St, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1000 sqft
Historic Downtown home with dishwasher and washer and dryer, hardwood floors throughout, and built in Entertainment Center. Private Balcony and fenced in yard. Plus tankless water heater! A must see!

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
180 Line Street
180 Line Street, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
3480 sqft
*We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals. Beautiful Downtown Charleston apartment close to Hwy 17.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
310 Sumter Street
310 Sumter Street, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1200 sqft
*We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals. Spacious, first floor apartment in Downtown Charleston. This 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom unit features a large front porch and fenced in backyard.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
16 Orrs Court
16 Orrs Court, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1000 sqft
We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals.Beautiful, fully furnished Westside cottage with many unique features.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
59 Carolina Street
59 Carolina Street, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1058 sqft
Beautifully completely renovated upstairs duplex close to downtown, MUSC, Hampton Park, restaurants and shopping. Everything from the studs out is new.
Results within 1 mile of Westside
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
$
224 Units Available
511 Meeting
511 Meeting Street, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,451
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1041 sqft
Experience luxury living in the thriving Upper Meeting Street district. Unparalleled 24-hour amenity spaces and collaborative work areas to suit all your needs.
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
70 Units Available
Meeting Street Lofts
601 Meeting Street, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,482
419 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,557
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,173
1053 sqft
A location at Meeting Street Lofts puts you at the crossroads of Charleston’s burgeoning Upper Peninsula district. It’s a bona fide young professional hotbed and haven for new restaurants, breweries, eclectic retail and more.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 06:25pm
25 Units Available
35 Folly
35 Folly Road Boulevard, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,304
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
1028 sqft
Near Downtown Charleston and Highway 17. A smoke-free community featuring yoga, a pool, coffee bar and bocce court. Granite countertops and hardwood floors in apartments. Dog grooming area in a pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
40 Units Available
The Guild
128 Columbus St, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,675
685 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,175
893 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,830
1215 sqft
Modern homes with granite counters and walk-in closets. Lots of community amenities, including a coffee bar, wine room, and pool. Easy access to I-26. Close to Hampton Park.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
107 Units Available
The Merchant
102 Sottile St, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,225
1 Bedroom
$1,620
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
You’re the newest local in Charleston’s inspired, eclectic NoMo neighborhood– where authenticity shines and where your story is brought to life.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
2 Units Available
Elan Midtown
441 Meeting St, Charleston, SC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,514
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant living in the heart of downtown Charleston. These upscale, pet-friendly apartments feature hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site yoga, pool, hot tub and 24-hour gym. Garage provided.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
19 Units Available
Foundry Point
6 Huguenin Avenue, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,505
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unmatched Charleston LivingLocated in the highly desirable NoMo neighborhood, Foundry Point offers luxury living with Charleston charm.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
236 Coming Street
236 Coming Street, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
800 sqft
Charming 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Apartment in Historic Downtown Charleston Single House. Downstairs Unit available, year-round.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
157 Grove Street
157 Grove Street, Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1943 sqft
***Granite Countertops STAINLESS STEEL appliances! 3 BR 2 BATH, Near HISTORIC DOWNTOWN Charleston neighborhood! - Are you looking for a Historic Charleston Home? CALL for LIVE AGENT 757-744-9058. This 1943 sq. ft.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
226 Grove Street
226 Grove Street, Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1188 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome in Wagener Terrace - Well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome in Wagener Terrace. Talk about location!! All bedrooms are upstairs and the full bathroom is accessible from the hallway as well as the master bedroom.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
54 Montagu St
54 Montagu Street, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
Traditional Garden Apartment - Property Id: 151671 Spacious garden level apartment: two bedrooms, 1.5 baths (shower only); living room/dining room; full kitchen (eat-in); very nicely appointed. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
249 Ashley Avenue
249 Ashley Avenue, Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1932 sqft
249 Ashley Avenue Available 09/01/20 249 Ashley Avenue - FURNISHED, 3 bedroom/3 bath home located in Cannonborough/Elliottborough neighborhood with gated entrance and off-street parking! This home built to look like old Charleston, actually built

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
11 Ashton St
11 Ashton Street, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
662 sqft
Quaint freedmans cottage close to MUSC and WestEdge! Cottage has small backyard and great front porch. Comes with washer and dryer!

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
39 Montagu Street
39 Montagu Street, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
876 sqft
Beautiful two-story unfurnished kitchen house surrounded by a private garden & tucked away in the desirable Harleston Village neighborhood.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
517 King Street
517 King Street, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$6,200
3137 sqft
Here is one of the most amazing condos that the upper Charleston Peninsula has ever seen! New York style loft with an open floor plan.

Similar Pages

Charleston 1 BedroomsCharleston 2 Bedrooms
Charleston Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharleston Pet Friendly Places
Charleston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charleston, SCNorth Charleston, SCMount Pleasant, SCSummerville, SC
Ladson, SCGoose Creek, SCHanahan, SC
Beaufort, SCIsle of Palms, SCMoncks Corner, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Daniel IslandEast Side
Cannonborough Elliottborough
Downtown Charleston

Apartments Near Colleges

Charleston Southern UniversityCollege of Charleston
Citadel Military College of South CarolinaMedical University of South Carolina
Trident Technical College