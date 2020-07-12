/
/
/
westside
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:34 PM
237 Apartments for rent in Westside, Charleston, SC
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
54 Units Available
10 WestEdge
10 Westedge St, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,518
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,675
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,334
1200 sqft
ITS NEW, EXCITING AND YET AUTHENTICALLY CHARLESTONWelcome to Charleston’s best choice for apartment living, 10 WestEdge.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
52 Nunan St
52 Nunan Street, Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1102 sqft
Fully furnished rental in Downtown Charleston! This beautiful home with top of the line details is located in the heart of downtown.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
688 King Street
688 King Street, Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1000 sqft
Downstairs apartment that is a convenient bike ride to the College of Charleston, Citadel and the Law School campuses.The space was renovated last year to include new white kitchen cabinets, quartz countertops, over-range microwave, and dishwasher.
1 of 49
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
286 Ashley Avenue
286 Ashley Avenue, Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1570 sqft
The location is prime!!! Just 6 blocks from MUSC and quick access to the Crosstown allowing for an easy commute to West Ashley, Mt. Pleasant, the Beaches and I-26. 3 Blocks to The Citadel Campus. This listing is for the upstairs unit.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
2 Maranda Holmes Street
2 Maranda Holmes St, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1000 sqft
Historic Downtown home with dishwasher and washer and dryer, hardwood floors throughout, and built in Entertainment Center. Private Balcony and fenced in yard. Plus tankless water heater! A must see!
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
180 Line Street
180 Line Street, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
3480 sqft
*We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals. Beautiful Downtown Charleston apartment close to Hwy 17.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
310 Sumter Street
310 Sumter Street, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1200 sqft
*We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals. Spacious, first floor apartment in Downtown Charleston. This 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom unit features a large front porch and fenced in backyard.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
16 Orrs Court
16 Orrs Court, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1000 sqft
We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals.Beautiful, fully furnished Westside cottage with many unique features.
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
59 Carolina Street
59 Carolina Street, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1058 sqft
Beautifully completely renovated upstairs duplex close to downtown, MUSC, Hampton Park, restaurants and shopping. Everything from the studs out is new.
Results within 1 mile of Westside
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
$
224 Units Available
511 Meeting
511 Meeting Street, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,451
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1041 sqft
Experience luxury living in the thriving Upper Meeting Street district. Unparalleled 24-hour amenity spaces and collaborative work areas to suit all your needs.
Verified
1 of 64
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
70 Units Available
Meeting Street Lofts
601 Meeting Street, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,482
419 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,557
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,173
1053 sqft
A location at Meeting Street Lofts puts you at the crossroads of Charleston’s burgeoning Upper Peninsula district. It’s a bona fide young professional hotbed and haven for new restaurants, breweries, eclectic retail and more.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:25pm
25 Units Available
35 Folly
35 Folly Road Boulevard, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,304
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
1028 sqft
Near Downtown Charleston and Highway 17. A smoke-free community featuring yoga, a pool, coffee bar and bocce court. Granite countertops and hardwood floors in apartments. Dog grooming area in a pet-friendly community.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
40 Units Available
The Guild
128 Columbus St, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,675
685 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,175
893 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,830
1215 sqft
Modern homes with granite counters and walk-in closets. Lots of community amenities, including a coffee bar, wine room, and pool. Easy access to I-26. Close to Hampton Park.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
107 Units Available
The Merchant
102 Sottile St, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,225
1 Bedroom
$1,620
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
You’re the newest local in Charleston’s inspired, eclectic NoMo neighborhood– where authenticity shines and where your story is brought to life.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
2 Units Available
Elan Midtown
441 Meeting St, Charleston, SC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,514
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant living in the heart of downtown Charleston. These upscale, pet-friendly apartments feature hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site yoga, pool, hot tub and 24-hour gym. Garage provided.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
19 Units Available
Foundry Point
6 Huguenin Avenue, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,505
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unmatched Charleston LivingLocated in the highly desirable NoMo neighborhood, Foundry Point offers luxury living with Charleston charm.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
236 Coming Street
236 Coming Street, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
800 sqft
Charming 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Apartment in Historic Downtown Charleston Single House. Downstairs Unit available, year-round.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
157 Grove Street
157 Grove Street, Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1943 sqft
***Granite Countertops STAINLESS STEEL appliances! 3 BR 2 BATH, Near HISTORIC DOWNTOWN Charleston neighborhood! - Are you looking for a Historic Charleston Home? CALL for LIVE AGENT 757-744-9058. This 1943 sq. ft.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
226 Grove Street
226 Grove Street, Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1188 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome in Wagener Terrace - Well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhome in Wagener Terrace. Talk about location!! All bedrooms are upstairs and the full bathroom is accessible from the hallway as well as the master bedroom.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
54 Montagu St
54 Montagu Street, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
Traditional Garden Apartment - Property Id: 151671 Spacious garden level apartment: two bedrooms, 1.5 baths (shower only); living room/dining room; full kitchen (eat-in); very nicely appointed. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
249 Ashley Avenue
249 Ashley Avenue, Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1932 sqft
249 Ashley Avenue Available 09/01/20 249 Ashley Avenue - FURNISHED, 3 bedroom/3 bath home located in Cannonborough/Elliottborough neighborhood with gated entrance and off-street parking! This home built to look like old Charleston, actually built
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
11 Ashton St
11 Ashton Street, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
662 sqft
Quaint freedmans cottage close to MUSC and WestEdge! Cottage has small backyard and great front porch. Comes with washer and dryer!
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
39 Montagu Street
39 Montagu Street, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
876 sqft
Beautiful two-story unfurnished kitchen house surrounded by a private garden & tucked away in the desirable Harleston Village neighborhood.
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
517 King Street
517 King Street, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$6,200
3137 sqft
Here is one of the most amazing condos that the upper Charleston Peninsula has ever seen! New York style loft with an open floor plan.