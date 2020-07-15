/
MUSC
154 Apartments For Rent Near MUSC
Caroline
99 WestEdge St, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,425
497 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,570
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1177 sqft
Amazing location on the Peninsula in walking distance to Charleston's best nightlife, shopping, and dining. Apartments feature private terraces, gourmet kitchens, soaking tubs, and faux-wood flooring.
Silver Hill - Magnolia
The Merchant
102 Sottile St, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,225
1 Bedroom
$1,620
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
You’re the newest local in Charleston’s inspired, eclectic NoMo neighborhood– where authenticity shines and where your story is brought to life.
Westside
10 WestEdge
10 Westedge St, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,518
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,675
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,344
1200 sqft
ITS NEW, EXCITING AND YET AUTHENTICALLY CHARLESTONWelcome to Charleston’s best choice for apartment living, 10 WestEdge.
East Side
Meeting Street Lofts
601 Meeting Street, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,482
419 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,557
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,238
1053 sqft
A location at Meeting Street Lofts puts you at the crossroads of Charleston’s burgeoning Upper Peninsula district. It’s a bona fide young professional hotbed and haven for new restaurants, breweries, eclectic retail and more.
Silver Hill - Magnolia
Foundry Point
6 Huguenin Avenue, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,505
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,190
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unmatched Charleston LivingLocated in the highly desirable NoMo neighborhood, Foundry Point offers luxury living with Charleston charm.
Cannonborough - Elliottborough
The Guild
128 Columbus St, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,675
685 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,175
893 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,830
1215 sqft
Modern homes with granite counters and walk-in closets. Lots of community amenities, including a coffee bar, wine room, and pool. Easy access to I-26. Close to Hampton Park.
East Side
511 Meeting
511 Meeting Street, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,451
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1041 sqft
Experience luxury living in the thriving Upper Meeting Street district. Unparalleled 24-hour amenity spaces and collaborative work areas to suit all your needs.
Old Windemere
35 Folly
35 Folly Road Boulevard, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,276
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
1028 sqft
Near Downtown Charleston and Highway 17. A smoke-free community featuring yoga, a pool, coffee bar and bocce court. Granite countertops and hardwood floors in apartments. Dog grooming area in a pet-friendly community.
Cannonborough - Elliottborough
Elan Midtown
441 Meeting St, Charleston, SC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,514
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant living in the heart of downtown Charleston. These upscale, pet-friendly apartments feature hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site yoga, pool, hot tub and 24-hour gym. Garage provided.
Downtown Charleston
Charleston Urban
296 King Street, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,400
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,400
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1033 sqft
This property is owned by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
North Central
390 Huger Street
390 Huger Street, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
821 sqft
Welcome to this beautiful 2 bed 2 bath home located in historic Downtown Charleston! The main living area of the home features an open floorplan with hardwood floors throughout.
Downtown Charleston
5 Motley Lane
5 Motley Lane, Charleston, SC
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
3800 sqft
*We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals. Gorgeous FULLY FURNISHED home in historic Ansonborough of Downtown Charleston. This contemporary 4 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom home is truly a unique find.
Downtown Charleston
5 Gadsdenboro Street
5 Gadsdenboro St, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$3,200
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Gadsden # 416 is a stunning luxury rental in downtown Charleston. Enjoy views of the park from your balcony or breathtaking views of the city and harbor from the rooftop community space.
East Side
61 Amherst Street, #A - 1
61 Amherst St, Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1100 sqft
Beautiful new-construction apartment in the heart of downtown close to Upper King Street.
Harleston Village
13 Kirkland Lane
13 Kirkland Lane, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$3,550
1400 sqft
Executive rental of hard-to-find newer construction home in desirable Harleston Village with impossible-to-find TWO car back-to-back GARAGE, PLUS additional off-street parking space! Location is mid-way between the Belmond and Wentworth Mansion
South of Broad
156 Tradd Street
156 Tradd Street, Charleston, SC
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
2220 sqft
We are currently accepting sight unseen rentals.No Undergrads.Elevated Downtown Charleston townhouse located in South of Broad.
Westside
295 Sumter Street, #B - 1
295 Sumter St, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1400 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED - Rare opportunity to live in a beautifully renovated house in the highly desirable West Side neighborhood in Downtown Charleston.
Harleston Village
7 West St C
7 West St, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1587 sqft
Sophisticated two bedroom townhouse - Property Id: 283218 Sophisticated townhouse on high ground in historic Harleston Village. Imagine living steps away from King Street's antique district with world-class shopping and dining.
Mazyck - Wraggborough
7 America Street - 1
7 America Street, Charleston, SC
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1428 sqft
This beautifully renovated end unit townhouse is walkable to everything Charleston has to offer! Luxury downtown living at an affordable price. Spacious open floor plan with marble tile floors, granite countertops, and high-end stainless appliances.
Downtown Charleston
69 Anson St
69 Anson Street, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
CHARMING HOME IN DESIRED ANSONBOROUGH NEIGHBORHOOD - Property Id: 126654 This carriage house is located in the desirable Ansonbourough neighborhood.
Wegener Terrace
178 Sans Souci St
178 San Souci St, Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1296 sqft
Wonderful three bedroom home in Wagener Terrace. Walking distance to Hampton Park and several restaurants, coffee shops, and more.
Harleston Village
1 Bennett St C
1 Bennett Street, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
2044 sqft
Well appointed condo in Harleston Village - Property Id: 308195 Stunning well-appointed historic condo in the heart of downtown Charleston with a beautiful renovation awaits you on Bennett Street in the notable Harleston Village.
Wegener Terrace
157 Grove Street
157 Grove Street, Charleston, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1943 sqft
***Granite Countertops STAINLESS STEEL appliances! 3 BR 2 BATH, Near HISTORIC DOWNTOWN Charleston neighborhood! - Are you looking for a Historic Charleston Home? CALL for LIVE AGENT 757-744-9058. This 1943 sq. ft.
South of Broad
139 1/2 Broad Street
139 1/2 Broad St, Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1077 sqft
Charming two-story kitchen house with beautiful heart pine floors and off street parking. Situated in a prime location, this house is walking distance to King Street, Colonial Lake and the Battery.