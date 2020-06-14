113 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Charleston, SC

/
1 bedroom apartments
Old Windemere
23 Units Available
35 Folly
35 Folly Road Boulevard, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,245
723 sqft
Near Downtown Charleston and Highway 17. A smoke-free community featuring yoga, a pool, coffee bar and bocce court. Granite countertops and hardwood floors in apartments. Dog grooming area in a pet-friendly community.
Silver Hill - Magnolia
107 Units Available
The Merchant
102 Sottile St, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,620
You’re the newest local in Charleston’s inspired, eclectic NoMo neighborhood– where authenticity shines and where your story is brought to life.
$
28 Units Available
Aspire at James Island
1743 Central Park Road, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,515
764 sqft
Aspirational Living in the Lowcountry. A boutique community means more attention to you and les about the numbers.
46 Units Available
Riverland Woods
1001 Riverland Woods Pl, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,195
857 sqft
Situated on acres of green space in James Island. Luxury apartments with huge walk-in closets, fully equipped gourmet kitchens and private outdoor living spaces. Multiple resort-style amenities, including lakefront walking trails. Tenants enjoy complimentary coffee.
10 Units Available
Ashley River
1850 Ashley Crossing Ln, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,028
780 sqft
Spacious apartments in a modern complex, not far from Mark Clark Expressway. Hardwood floors, fireplace and ice maker in rooms. Gym, coffee bar and tennis court located on-site. Pet-friendly.
Cannonborough - Elliottborough
45 Units Available
The Guild
128 Columbus St, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,975
893 sqft
Modern homes with granite counters and walk-in closets. Lots of community amenities, including a coffee bar, wine room, and pool. Easy access to I-26. Close to Hampton Park.
11 Units Available
The Ashley Apartments
1871 Ashley River Rd, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,315
767 sqft
Incredible views in the heart of urban Charleston. Fantastic floor plans with extra storage, stainless steel appliances, and a patio or balcony. On-site pool, valet service, business center, coffee bar and concierge. Pet-friendly.
$
Silver Hill - Magnolia
20 Units Available
Foundry Point
6 Huguenin Avenue, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,505
706 sqft
Unmatched Charleston Living Located in the highly desirable NoMo neighborhood, Foundry Point offers luxury living with Charleston charm.
East Side
88 Units Available
Meeting Street Lofts
601 Meeting Street, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,537
729 sqft
A location at Meeting Street Lofts puts you at the crossroads of Charleston’s burgeoning Upper Peninsula district. It’s a bona fide young professional hotbed and haven for new restaurants, breweries, eclectic retail and more.
42 Units Available
Cooper River Farms
650 Enterprise Blvd, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,274
802 sqft
Waterfront living, with spacious floor plans, a saltwater pool and a yoga studio. A dog park, car wash area, and community garden. An easy, scenic drive to major tech employers, plus you're right off I-526.
24 Units Available
1000 West
1000 Bonieta Harrold Dr, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,105
805 sqft
Convenient location for commuters, just off Savannah Highway. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community includes hot tub, pool, 24-hour gym and 24-hour maintenance.
Westside
53 Units Available
10 WestEdge
10 Westedge St, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,650
723 sqft
ITS NEW, EXCITING AND YET AUTHENTICALLY CHARLESTONWelcome to Charleston’s best choice for apartment living, 10 WestEdge.
20 Units Available
The Heyward
3220 Hatchet Bay Drive, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,225
817 sqft
Our brand-new studio, one, two, and three bedroom homes in Charleston, SC, combine Southern charm with modern flair, creating the ideal backdrop for your life.
$
Silver Hill - Magnolia
87 Units Available
Atlantic at Grand Oaks
1235 Ashley Gardens Ave, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,077
743 sqft
Nestled in Northwest Charleston close to the airport, these apartment homes feature a resort-style pool, a gym with yoga studio and gas grills. The homes include wood-style flooring, in-unit laundry and modern kitchens.
27 Units Available
17 South
105 Ivy Green Way, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,250
808 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 17 South in Charleston. View photos, descriptions and more!
$
14 Units Available
Oasis at West Ashley
1751 Dogwood Rd, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$980
742 sqft
Nestled charmingly in Charleston’s most coveted neighborhood, Oasis at West Ashley apartments feature an ideal location, newly renovated floor plans, and an award-winning management team.
139 Units Available
Channel at Bowen Apartments
1000 Channel Marker Way, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,049
662 sqft
This brand-new community features a yoga studio, media room, swimming pool, and gym. Units are equipped with hardwood flooring and washer/dryer hookups. Community is convenient to shopping along North Rhett Avenue.
126 Units Available
Harper Place
3202 Coastal Grass Way, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,190
786 sqft
Harper Place is a beautiful retreat tucked away within a canopy of trees, yet close to the necessities in your world.
26 Units Available
Cainhoy Pointe
1030 Jack Primus Rd, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,169
896 sqft
Located near the new Publix in the Cainhoy area of Charleston, these units provide 1G fiber internet, modern appliances and gated control, along with bike storage, bark park, fire pit and yoga room.
$
Downtown Charleston
22 Units Available
Charleston Urban
296 King Street, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,350
703 sqft
This property is owned by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
76 Units Available
Accent Overlook
2500 Clements Ferry Road, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,299
697 sqft
Welcome Home to Accent Overlook Our community is now open for in-person tours! We still offer the option of a virtual tour or a self-guided tour. Please feel free to contact us with questions on any of these options.
Harleston Village
1 Unit Available
66 Rutledge Ave
66 Rutledge Avenue, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$3,200
1300 sqft
Spacious 1BR close to Colonial Lake - Property Id: 144351 This beautifully furnished one bedroom apartment also includes an office/guest space with futon. It is fully equipped with a gas fireplace in the living room a full kitchen.
South of Broad
1 Unit Available
65 1/2 Lenwood Blvd
65 1/2 Lenwood Blvd, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$2,500
Available 07/01/20 Rose Cottage - Property Id: 261352 Experience life as a Charlestonian in this beautiful apartment in the desired South of Broad neighborhood. Only two blocks from the Battery and walking distance to shops and restaurants.
Downtown Charleston
1 Unit Available
55 Laurens St
55 Laurens Street, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$2,650
800 sqft
Executive Retreat - Property Id: 125071 Nicely appointed one bedroom (double bed); living room/dining area; bedroom/bath (shower only)... built in desk, high speed Internet service, stereo system, VHS, & DVD, all provided by owner.
