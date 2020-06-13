Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

271 Apartments for rent in Charleston, SC

Daniel Island
East Side
Cannonborough Elliottborough
Silver Hill Magnolia
Downtown Charleston
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 01:04pm
14 Units Available
The Standard at James Island
215 Promenade Vista St, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,280
658 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,374
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1128 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, close to I-26. Units feature laundry, walk-in closets, and garbage disposal. Communal amenities that residents enjoy include pool table, yoga, garage, community garden, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:32pm
$
Daniel Island
12 Units Available
Wharf 7
515 Robert Daniel Dr, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,175
687 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,205
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1180 sqft
Excellent location off of I-526. Units offer residents extra storage, ice maker, stainless steel appliances, and patio or balcony. Community features include clubhouse, coffee bar, pool and media room.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
11 Units Available
Ashford Riverview
1476 Orange Grove Rd, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$795
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
838 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1150 sqft
Renovated community with units that feature designer flooring, new appliances and lighting packages. Luxury complex with pool, fitness center and dog park. Located in Charleston just minutes from the Ashley River and I-526.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
East Side
230 Units Available
511 Meeting
511 Meeting Street, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,451
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1041 sqft
Experience luxury living in the thriving Upper Meeting Street district. Unparalleled 24-hour amenity spaces and collaborative work areas to suit all your needs.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
71 Units Available
The Avenues at Verdier Pointe
3530 Verdier Blvd, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,170
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1491 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with breakfast bars, fully equipped kitchens with double sinks, large bathroom, walk-in closets. Some units have connected garage. Online access for payments and maintenance requests. Saltwater pool, communal outdoor kitchen.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Cannonborough - Elliottborough
1 Unit Available
Elan Midtown
441 Meeting St, Charleston, SC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,602
1341 sqft
Elegant living in the heart of downtown Charleston. These upscale, pet-friendly apartments feature hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site yoga, pool, hot tub and 24-hour gym. Garage provided.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
11 Units Available
The Ashley Apartments
1871 Ashley River Rd, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,315
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,794
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,926
1644 sqft
Incredible views in the heart of urban Charleston. Fantastic floor plans with extra storage, stainless steel appliances, and a patio or balcony. On-site pool, valet service, business center, coffee bar and concierge. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
42 Units Available
Cooper River Farms
650 Enterprise Blvd, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,235
811 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,274
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,501
1122 sqft
Waterfront living, with spacious floor plans, a saltwater pool and a yoga studio. A dog park, car wash area, and community garden. An easy, scenic drive to major tech employers, plus you're right off I-526.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
23 Units Available
Element Carolina Bay
1500 Parklawn Dr, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,096
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,273
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,469
1371 sqft
This community provides residents with a saltwater pool, valet trash, concierge service and Starbucks coffee bar. Apartments include granite countertops, sunrooms and spa-inspired bathrooms. Carolina Bay Park and the Citadel Mall are just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Daniel Island
36 Units Available
Daniel Island Village
455 Seven Farms Dr, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,169
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,644
1356 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly, with gourmet kitchens, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. The green community features a pool, a gym and a courtyard. On the banks of the Cooper and Wando rivers, and near the Atlantic Ocean.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:02pm
Old Windemere
24 Units Available
35 Folly
35 Folly Road Boulevard, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,245
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,766
1028 sqft
Near Downtown Charleston and Highway 17. A smoke-free community featuring yoga, a pool, coffee bar and bocce court. Granite countertops and hardwood floors in apartments. Dog grooming area in a pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:17pm
35 Units Available
Bees Ferry Apartment Homes
2020 Proximity Dr, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,110
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,936
1450 sqft
This community is convenient to the Walmart Supercenter and West Ashley High School. Units feature fireplaces and granite countertops, and they have been recently renovated. Residents enjoy a yoga studio, valet, clubhouse, and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:06pm
16 Units Available
The Apartments at Shade Tree
2030 Wildts Battery Blvd, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,089
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,883
1138 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Apartments at Shade Tree in Charleston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 01:06pm
24 Units Available
1000 West
1000 Bonieta Harrold Dr, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,105
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1330 sqft
Convenient location for commuters, just off Savannah Highway. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community includes hot tub, pool, 24-hour gym and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:36pm
Silver Hill - Magnolia
108 Units Available
The Merchant
102 Sottile St, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,200
1 Bedroom
$1,620
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
You’re the newest local in Charleston’s inspired, eclectic NoMo neighborhood– where authenticity shines and where your story is brought to life.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
28 Units Available
Aspire at James Island
1743 Central Park Road, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,415
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,515
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1181 sqft
Aspirational Living in the Lowcountry. A boutique community means more attention to you and les about the numbers.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
80 Units Available
Avalon at James Island
202 Promenade Vista Street, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,390
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Renew your senses in complete comfort. Avalon at James Island is surrounded by the natural beauty of the Charleston landscape with the option to experience it all.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
10 Units Available
Plantation Oaks
2225 Ashley River Rd, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,089
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,317
1022 sqft
For those seeking a life of convenience and sophistication, welcome home to Plantation Oaks. Our elevated customer experience and beautiful homes promote what matters most: wellness, leisure, and time well spent at home.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
35 Units Available
Caroline
99 WestEdge St, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,350
497 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,570
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1177 sqft
Amazing location on the Peninsula in walking distance to Charleston's best nightlife, shopping, and dining. Apartments feature private terraces, gourmet kitchens, soaking tubs, and faux-wood flooring.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
34 Units Available
Spyglass Seaside
1674 Folly Rd, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,324
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,544
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,483
1437 sqft
Great access to the beach and seaside area. On-site yoga, pool, fire pit and gym area. Beautifully appointed apartments with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a patio or balcony. Dog park available.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Daniel Island
21 Units Available
Simmons Park
211 River Landing Dr, Charleston, SC
Studio
$1,388
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,275
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,583
1161 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Enjoy the cafe, pool and fitness center on-site. Easy access to I-526. Close to the Wando River.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
10 Units Available
Heron Reserve
3301 Glenn McConnell Pkwy, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,079
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1437 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today!Imagine coming home to your apartment with large, open floor plans and designer features in a beautiful community with well-manicured grounds, friendly staff, and resort style amenities.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
25 Units Available
Abberly at West Ashley
3100 Ashley Town Center Dr, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,103
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
1181 sqft
Introducing Abberly West Ashley, where you experience the beautiful blend between exceptional comfort and elevated style.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
20 Units Available
Hawthorne Westside
2235 Ashley Crossing Dr, Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$962
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,203
937 sqft
On-site amenities include a relaxing pool, conference room, and volleyball court. Recently renovated apartments feature fireplace, ice maker, carpet flooring, and stainless steel appliances. Near Magwood Drive and close to I-526.

Median Rent in Charleston

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Charleston is $959, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,143.
Studio
$837
1 Bed
$959
2 Beds
$1,143
3+ Beds
$1,514
City GuideCharleston
Welcome to Charleston! Lesson one: how to pronounce the name of your new city. First, pull a chair up onto your porch and lean back in it slowly. Kick your feet up, then sip on a sweet tea or a lemonade. Now take several slow, deep breaths until you are so relaxed you're almost asleep. Okay, now you're ready. Repeat after me, "Chaaaahlestun." Now let's find you an apartment!

Having trouble with Craigslist Charleston? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

What to Expect

Charleston is truly a Southern city. Charleston is well-regarded as a cultural and architectural gem on the Atlantic coast. Though many of its original buildings have been destroyed by earthquakes, the city has a thriving arts and cultural scene.

Downtown Charleston, situated on the bay of Charleston Harbor, is home to not only the city's industry, but to its French Quarter and the surrounding regions which are all on the register of National Historic Landmarks. Walking through this area of town, one feels a part of Southern history, as placards dot the sidewalk pointing out historical landmarks.

Charleston also has a great mix of culture and outdoor activities, with a number of city parks and public green spaces, numerous music festivals throughout the year, and proximity to the Atlantic Ocean that allows boating and watersports enthusiasts to get out on the water nearly every weekend.

Neighborhoods in Charleston

Summerville, located in the far northwest portion of Charleston, remains the premier destination for those looking for semi-affordable housing with a friendly neighborhood vibe. Here the rental market has a variety of housing options, including single-family homes and new developments. Nearby Mt. Pleasant is a neighborhood with similar rental types to Summerville. Expect to pay $950-1200 for a two bedroom in Mt. Pleasant, while similar rentals in Summerville go for $750-900.

Downtown and James Island regions: Downtown has a score of historical buildings for rent that are within close walking distance to shopping and trendy restaurants and bars. James Island has new developments with community centers, pools and other amenities. The Island also has the added benefit of being close to the beach!

The Old Village area has a number of new rental developments with several amenities including private pools and tennis courts.

Downtown, with two bedrooms ranging from $1400-1800, depending on amenities. James Island is as affordable two bedrooms can be found, from $850-1000.

North Charleston. This neighborhood more affordable. Focus on Whitehall and Cedar Grove if you want new developments. Prices for rentals in North Charleston with two bedrooms going for $750-800.

Rental Tips

Charleston's rental market is generally as friendly as its residents. Start your apartment hunt up to 60 days in advance.

If you're not totally sure what you're looking for, go through a real estate agent. Every Charleston resident is also a Charleston expert, and real estate agents in the area will have plenty of opinions for you about location, rental type and neighborhood. If you feel fairly decided about your future residence, there are a number of online apartment listing services that won't run their mouths about your decisions.

Be prepared to pay between $30-50 for credit and background checks in the greater Charleston area. Depending on the property type and owner or manager, deposits can range from $300 to two months rent, once you've secured your property.

Transportation

Charleston is also serviced by the Charleston Area Regional Transportation System. CARTA operates several bus routes throughout the city. Recent improvements to the bus lines have made them faster and more efficient than in the past. Additionally, there are a number of water taxis that offer a fun and scenic form of transportation from the downtown area to many of the water-bound suburbs, including Mt. Pleasant and Patriot's Point. Only in Charleston can your daily commute include a dolphin sighting!

So welcome to historic Charleston! Enjoy the slow-paced, but ultimately enjoyable life around town!

Renter Confidence Survey

Apartment List has released Charleston’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

"Charleston renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment Lis...

View full Charleston Renter Survey

Here’s how Charleston ranks on:

A-
Overall satisfaction
A
Safety and crime rate
A
Jobs and career opportunities
A+
Recreational activities
C+
Affordability
B-
Quality of schools
A+
Social Life
A+
Weather
A-
Commute time
A-
State and local taxes
C
Public transit
A-
Pet-friendliness
Overview of Findings

Apartment List has released Charleston’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

"Charleston renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "However, ratings varied greatly across different categories, indicating that even though renters love Charleston, some aspects can be better."

Key findings in Charleston include the following:

  • Charleston renters gave their city an A- overall.
  • The highest-rated categories for Charleston were weather, social life and recreational activities, which all received A+ grades.
  • The areas of concern to Charleston renters are affordability (C+) and public transit (C).
  • Charleston earned similar scores to other cities in South Carolina, including Greenville (A+), Myrtle Beach (A+).
  • Charleston did relatively well compared to other cities nationwide, including Miami, FL (C+), New York, NY (C+) and Los Angeles, CA (C+).
  • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

Renters say:

  • "Charleston is living history and the overall atmosphere is one of low-key sophistication with an abundance of hospitality." – Teresa L.
  • "I love that there’s so much to do in Charleston and it’s such a beautiful city. I don’t like how expensive rent is here or how high the sales tax is." – Zoe G.
  • "I love the ability to walk everywhere. The scenery is nice and there’s lots to do." – Jordan S.
  • "I love the weather, the nightlife and the beach. The people are friendly and there’s always something to do. The public schools aren’t great, but the teachers are working to make them better." – Sarah H.

For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

View our national survey results here.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Charleston?
In Charleston, the median rent is $837 for a studio, $959 for a 1-bedroom, $1,143 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,514 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Charleston, check out our monthly Charleston Rent Report.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Charleston?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Charleston include Daniel Island, East Side, Cannonborough Elliottborough, Silver Hill Magnolia, and Downtown Charleston.
How pet-friendly is Charleston?
According to our Annual Renter Survey, Charleston received a letter grade of A- for pet-friendliness.
What is the job market like in Charleston?
According to our Annual Renter Survey, Charleston received a letter grade of A for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
How good are the schools in Charleston?
Charleston renters gave their city a letter grade of B- when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Charleston did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
What is social life like in Charleston?
Charleston renters gave their city a letter grade of A+ when asked to rate their satisfaction with social life and dating opportunities. To see how Charleston did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Charleston?
Some of the colleges located in the Charleston area include College of Charleston, Citadel Military College of South Carolina, Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston Southern University, and Trident Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Charleston?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Charleston from include North Charleston, Mount Pleasant, Summerville, Ladson, and Goose Creek.

