271 Apartments for rent in Charleston, SC

What to Expect

Charleston is truly a Southern city. Charleston is well-regarded as a cultural and architectural gem on the Atlantic coast. Though many of its original buildings have been destroyed by earthquakes, the city has a thriving arts and cultural scene.

Downtown Charleston, situated on the bay of Charleston Harbor, is home to not only the city's industry, but to its French Quarter and the surrounding regions which are all on the register of National Historic Landmarks. Walking through this area of town, one feels a part of Southern history, as placards dot the sidewalk pointing out historical landmarks.

Charleston also has a great mix of culture and outdoor activities, with a number of city parks and public green spaces, numerous music festivals throughout the year, and proximity to the Atlantic Ocean that allows boating and watersports enthusiasts to get out on the water nearly every weekend.