All apartments in Beaverton
Find more places like Charwin Court Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Beaverton, OR
/
Charwin Court Apartments
Last updated May 27 2020 at 7:05 AM

Charwin Court Apartments

13970 Southwest Allen Boulevard · (503) 714-7184
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Beaverton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13970 Southwest Allen Boulevard, Beaverton, OR 97005
Highland

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 months AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Charwin Court Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
dishwasher
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
carpet
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
courtyard
Charwin Court Apartments is located in the Highland neighborhood and just a few minutes from downtown Beaverton. Within walking distance to parks, shopping, and restaurants and easy access to Highway 217.

Featuring:
2 Bedrooms / 1 Bathroom
PAID: Water, Sewer & Garbage
Lots of Closet Space
Patio
Additional Storage off of the Patio
Laundry Facility on-site
Off-Street Parking
Central Beaverton location
Convenient to SW Murray Blvd. & Hwy-217
Walking distance to Safeway plus many other stores &
restaurants
Tri-Met stops very close to property
Most Pets Welcome with additional deposit please call for details

Online Applications:
$55 application fee per person (18 years and older).
Provide a valid picture ID.

Renter's Requirements:
Deposit amount may vary and is determined by your previous rental & credit history.
Deposit amount is required to be paid in full prior to move-in.
Renter's insurance is required.
Advertised rent rate is with a 12-month lease.

We screen for credit, criminal, eviction, employment, income minimums and current & past landlord references. Please ask for our disclosed screening criteria. We screen first come first served and honor fair housing guidelines. Co-signers not accepted.

Photos may be of a representative unit and may be from a previous period when a home was vacant. All applicants must view our homes to satisfy themselves as to the condition, layout, and other details that applicant may deem important. Information is deemed reliable and is not guaranteed.

This property is professionally managed by Regency Management, Inc. and is compliant with Fair Housing laws.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $55 Per Applicant
Deposit: First Months Rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Water/Sewer/Trash: $45/month
Pets not allowed
deposit: $400
limit: 2
Parking Details: Off Street Parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Charwin Court Apartments have any available units?
Charwin Court Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Beaverton, OR.
How much is rent in Beaverton, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Beaverton Rent Report.
What amenities does Charwin Court Apartments have?
Some of Charwin Court Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Charwin Court Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Charwin Court Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Charwin Court Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Charwin Court Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Charwin Court Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Charwin Court Apartments offers parking.
Does Charwin Court Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Charwin Court Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Charwin Court Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Charwin Court Apartments has a pool.
Does Charwin Court Apartments have accessible units?
No, Charwin Court Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Charwin Court Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Charwin Court Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Charwin Court Apartments?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Progress Terrace
12230 SW Horizon Blvd
Beaverton, OR 97007
Emerald Place
1815 NW 173rd Ave
Beaverton, OR 97006
Royal Oaks
9060 SW Oleson Rd
Beaverton, OR 97223
Courtyard at Cedar Hills
13643 SW Electric St
Beaverton, OR 97005
Woodview
14700 SW Beard Rd
Beaverton, OR 97007
Royal Crest
11700 Southwest Allen Boulevard
Beaverton, OR 97008
Conestoga Park III
9900 SW Conestoga Dr
Beaverton, OR 97008
Seven West at the Trails
14790 SW Scholls Ferry Rd
Beaverton, OR 97007

Similar Pages

Beaverton 1 BedroomsBeaverton 2 Bedrooms
Beaverton Apartments with BalconyBeaverton Apartments with Parking
Beaverton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WAGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, OR
Tigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, OR
West Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WAMcMinnville, ORTroutdale, ORCanby, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central BeavertonMurray HillTriple Creek
VoseFive OaksSexton Mountain
West BeavertonSouth Beaverton

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity