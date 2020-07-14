Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony dishwasher in unit laundry w/d hookup carpet microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance courtyard

Charwin Court Apartments is located in the Highland neighborhood and just a few minutes from downtown Beaverton. Within walking distance to parks, shopping, and restaurants and easy access to Highway 217.



Featuring:

2 Bedrooms / 1 Bathroom

PAID: Water, Sewer & Garbage

Lots of Closet Space

Patio

Additional Storage off of the Patio

Laundry Facility on-site

Off-Street Parking

Central Beaverton location

Convenient to SW Murray Blvd. & Hwy-217

Walking distance to Safeway plus many other stores &

restaurants

Tri-Met stops very close to property

Most Pets Welcome with additional deposit please call for details



Online Applications:

$55 application fee per person (18 years and older).

Provide a valid picture ID.



Renter's Requirements:

Deposit amount may vary and is determined by your previous rental & credit history.

Deposit amount is required to be paid in full prior to move-in.

Renter's insurance is required.

Advertised rent rate is with a 12-month lease.



We screen for credit, criminal, eviction, employment, income minimums and current & past landlord references. Please ask for our disclosed screening criteria. We screen first come first served and honor fair housing guidelines. Co-signers not accepted.



Photos may be of a representative unit and may be from a previous period when a home was vacant. All applicants must view our homes to satisfy themselves as to the condition, layout, and other details that applicant may deem important. Information is deemed reliable and is not guaranteed.



This property is professionally managed by Regency Management, Inc. and is compliant with Fair Housing laws.