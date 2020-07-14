Amenities
Charwin Court Apartments is located in the Highland neighborhood and just a few minutes from downtown Beaverton. Within walking distance to parks, shopping, and restaurants and easy access to Highway 217.
Featuring:
2 Bedrooms / 1 Bathroom
PAID: Water, Sewer & Garbage
Lots of Closet Space
Patio
Additional Storage off of the Patio
Laundry Facility on-site
Off-Street Parking
Central Beaverton location
Convenient to SW Murray Blvd. & Hwy-217
Walking distance to Safeway plus many other stores &
restaurants
Tri-Met stops very close to property
Most Pets Welcome with additional deposit please call for details
Online Applications:
$55 application fee per person (18 years and older).
Provide a valid picture ID.
Renter's Requirements:
Deposit amount may vary and is determined by your previous rental & credit history.
Deposit amount is required to be paid in full prior to move-in.
Renter's insurance is required.
Advertised rent rate is with a 12-month lease.
We screen for credit, criminal, eviction, employment, income minimums and current & past landlord references. Please ask for our disclosed screening criteria. We screen first come first served and honor fair housing guidelines. Co-signers not accepted.
Photos may be of a representative unit and may be from a previous period when a home was vacant. All applicants must view our homes to satisfy themselves as to the condition, layout, and other details that applicant may deem important. Information is deemed reliable and is not guaranteed.
This property is professionally managed by Regency Management, Inc. and is compliant with Fair Housing laws.