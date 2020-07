Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher bathtub carpet fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly bike storage carport cc payments e-payments guest parking internet access online portal smoke-free community

Welcome to Progress Terrace located in Beaverton, Oregon where we offer 1, 2, and 3 Bedroom Floorplans For Rent. Residents enjoy features such as Washers and Dryers, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Bar, Walk-in Closets, and Luxurious Roman Style Tub. We are located near 29 acres of Parks & Walking Paths, and Scholls Ferry Road near Shopping, Dining and Entertainment.