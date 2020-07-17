6088 South West Valley Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal dishwasher carport recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible carport gym on-site laundry parking pool

Enjoy this completely remodeled and updated unit in Beaverton! Conveniently located off of SW Allen Blvd this upstairs unit includes new carpet, paint, laminate flooring and modern bathroom updates! Unit includes one dedicated covered carport space. Shared laundry facilities are on site. This unit may be a bit tricky to find - but once you do, you will love the updates and location! From SW Allen Blvd., turn south onto SW Valley. The unit is located in a 4-plex - which will be the third building on your left (Unit #6072 is the front unit) . The unit entrance is on the left side of the building up the stairs. This location is in the Highland neighborhood in Beaverton. Nearby parks include Valley Park, Valley West Park and Channing Heights Mini-Park. Rail lines: MAX Blue Line 1.1 mi WES Commuter Rail 1.2 mi MAX Red Line 1.3 mi Bus lines: 88 Hart/198th 0.1 mi 76 Beaverton/Tualatin 0.4 mi 78 Beaverton/Lake Oswego 0.4 mi PETS No pets are accepted at this time. UTILITIES TENANT TO PAY: Electric - PGE Gas - NW Natural Gas Water / Sewer - $74/month Trash - $26/month APPLICATIONS This property will start accepting and processing applications immediately. INCOME REQUIREMENTS Gross income should be 2.7 times the rent. SCREENING CRITERIA View Alpine Screening Criteria HERE INSURANCE Renter's Insurance is required and proof of insurance must be provided before taking possession. SMOKING All of our units are smoke free. Smoking is only allowed outside of the building. For multi-family units, smoking must be off of the main premises and a minimum of 10 feet away from the property. MARIJUANA This property will not allow the growing or smoking of marijuana. DISCLOSURES This unit does not qualify as a Type A "Accessible Dwelling Unit" pursuant to the Oregon Structural Building Code and ICC A117.1. DISABLED ACCESSIBILITY To accommodate a disability, the existing premises may be modified at the full expense of the disabled person, IF the disabled person agrees to restore the premises to the pre-modified condition prior to move-out. BEFORE any modifications can be made, The Alpine Group, Inc. must approve all modifications in writing, and of the contractors performing the modifications. Any permits or licenses needed must be provided to The Alpine Group, Inc. A deposit for the restoration may be required. CONTACT US! Call our Leasing Team 503.906.7408 or Text us at 503.558.6507 ALL INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE BUT NOT GUARANTEED