6088 South West Valley Avenue
6088 South West Valley Avenue

6088 SW Valley Ave · (503) 906-7408
Location

6088 SW Valley Ave, Beaverton, OR 97005
Highland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,279

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Enjoy this completely remodeled and updated unit in Beaverton! Conveniently located off of SW Allen Blvd this upstairs unit includes new carpet, paint, laminate flooring and modern bathroom updates! Unit includes one dedicated covered carport space. Shared laundry facilities are on site. This unit may be a bit tricky to find - but once you do, you will love the updates and location! From SW Allen Blvd., turn south onto SW Valley. The unit is located in a 4-plex - which will be the third building on your left (Unit #6072 is the front unit) . The unit entrance is on the left side of the building up the stairs. This location is in the Highland neighborhood in Beaverton. Nearby parks include Valley Park, Valley West Park and Channing Heights Mini-Park. Rail lines: MAX Blue Line 1.1 mi WES Commuter Rail 1.2 mi MAX Red Line 1.3 mi Bus lines: 88 Hart/198th 0.1 mi 76 Beaverton/Tualatin 0.4 mi 78 Beaverton/Lake Oswego 0.4 mi PETS No pets are accepted at this time. UTILITIES TENANT TO PAY: Electric - PGE Gas - NW Natural Gas Water / Sewer - $74/month Trash - $26/month APPLICATIONS This property will start accepting and processing applications immediately. INCOME REQUIREMENTS Gross income should be 2.7 times the rent. SCREENING CRITERIA View Alpine Screening Criteria HERE INSURANCE Renter's Insurance is required and proof of insurance must be provided before taking possession. SMOKING All of our units are smoke free. Smoking is only allowed outside of the building. For multi-family units, smoking must be off of the main premises and a minimum of 10 feet away from the property. MARIJUANA This property will not allow the growing or smoking of marijuana. DISCLOSURES This unit does not qualify as a Type A "Accessible Dwelling Unit" pursuant to the Oregon Structural Building Code and ICC A117.1. DISABLED ACCESSIBILITY To accommodate a disability, the existing premises may be modified at the full expense of the disabled person, IF the disabled person agrees to restore the premises to the pre-modified condition prior to move-out. BEFORE any modifications can be made, The Alpine Group, Inc. must approve all modifications in writing, and of the contractors performing the modifications. Any permits or licenses needed must be provided to The Alpine Group, Inc. A deposit for the restoration may be required. CONTACT US! Call our Leasing Team 503.906.7408 or Text us at 503.558.6507 ALL INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE BUT NOT GUARANTEED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6088 South West Valley Avenue have any available units?
6088 South West Valley Avenue has a unit available for $1,279 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Beaverton, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Beaverton Rent Report.
What amenities does 6088 South West Valley Avenue have?
Some of 6088 South West Valley Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6088 South West Valley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6088 South West Valley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6088 South West Valley Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6088 South West Valley Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Beaverton.
Does 6088 South West Valley Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6088 South West Valley Avenue offers parking.
Does 6088 South West Valley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6088 South West Valley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6088 South West Valley Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6088 South West Valley Avenue has a pool.
Does 6088 South West Valley Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 6088 South West Valley Avenue has accessible units.
Does 6088 South West Valley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6088 South West Valley Avenue has units with dishwashers.
