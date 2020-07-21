3314 Cave Primrose Street, Spring Valley, NV 89117
Amenities
on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Great SW location for this 2 Story Home. Open floor plan. Spacious Kitchen. Good sized master suite with walk in closet. Large backyard. Small pet considered. Clean up in progress. The property will be available on 6.8.2020.
Karen J Wu eProNet Realty S.0183448
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3314 Cave Primrose St. have any available units?
3314 Cave Primrose St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring Valley, NV.
What amenities does 3314 Cave Primrose St. have?
Some of 3314 Cave Primrose St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3314 Cave Primrose St. currently offering any rent specials?
3314 Cave Primrose St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3314 Cave Primrose St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3314 Cave Primrose St. is pet friendly.
Does 3314 Cave Primrose St. offer parking?
Yes, 3314 Cave Primrose St. offers parking.
Does 3314 Cave Primrose St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3314 Cave Primrose St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3314 Cave Primrose St. have a pool?
No, 3314 Cave Primrose St. does not have a pool.
Does 3314 Cave Primrose St. have accessible units?
No, 3314 Cave Primrose St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3314 Cave Primrose St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3314 Cave Primrose St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 3314 Cave Primrose St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3314 Cave Primrose St. has units with air conditioning.