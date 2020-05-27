Rent Calculator
532 Grimsby Avenue
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM
1 of 12
532 Grimsby Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
532 Grimsby Avenue, Henderson, NV 89014
Whitney Ranch
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NEW CARPET, FRESH PAINT IN THIS AWESOME SINGLE STORY WITH 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS, 1 CAR GARAGE, AND NO HOA. COZY BACK YARD WITH VIEWS OF GREEN VALLEY HIGH SCHOOL FIELD.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 532 Grimsby Avenue have any available units?
532 Grimsby Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Henderson, NV
.
How much is rent in Henderson, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Henderson Rent Report
.
What amenities does 532 Grimsby Avenue have?
Some of 532 Grimsby Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 532 Grimsby Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
532 Grimsby Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 532 Grimsby Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 532 Grimsby Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Henderson
.
Does 532 Grimsby Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 532 Grimsby Avenue offers parking.
Does 532 Grimsby Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 532 Grimsby Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 532 Grimsby Avenue have a pool?
No, 532 Grimsby Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 532 Grimsby Avenue have accessible units?
No, 532 Grimsby Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 532 Grimsby Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 532 Grimsby Avenue has units with dishwashers.
