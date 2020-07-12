/
mccullough hills
239 Apartments for rent in McCullough Hills, Henderson, NV
Allegro at La Entrada by Mark-Taylor
951 Las Palmas Entrada Ave, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,060
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Boasting a 24-hour gym, business center and garage parking, this community is only a short drive from Acacia Park and Interstate 215. Indoors, residents enjoy walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, and either a balcony or patio.
80 on Gibson
80 S Gibson Rd, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,172
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,608
1320 sqft
Pet-friendly community close to shopping, dining, and the Bruce Woodbury Parkway. In-unit washer/dryer, detached garages, vaulted ceilings, and private patios/balconies with stunning views. Free Wi-Fi in the community lobby.
Cielo
1290 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,119
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1205 sqft
Simple Home Solutions\nFinding an apartment for rent in Henderson, NV, is easy when you lease from Cielo Apartment Homes. Our luxury 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments are just what you need to simplify your home search.
Elevate
111 S Gibson Rd, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,286
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,428
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1188 sqft
Excellent location in Las Vegas, close to Baja Fresh and Black Mountain Country Club and Golf Course. Amenities feature granite countertops, Moen faucets, and high-end appliances. Community includes dog park, lounge, and pool.
Vantage Lofts
201 S Gibson Rd, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,725
1206 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1933 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2885 sqft
A pet-friendly community with fantastic views. On-site pool, gym, garages, concierge service and fit pit. In-unit laundry, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and a patio or balcony in each apartment.
Adiamo
1350 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,317
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Set high in the foothills of Black Mountain, Adiamo offers commanding views of the Las Vegas valley.
One60
160 Cielo Abierto Way, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
1479 sqft
Modern apartment community featuring on-site recycling, group exercise classes, EV charging, a coffee cafe, and a dog park. In Henderson near the junction of I-215 and I-515.
Townhomes at Horizon Ridge
540 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,616
1246 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1172 sqft
Just off I-515 near the Bruce Woodbury Beltway. Luxury townhomes with luscious mountain views. Recently remodeled units with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry facilities.
236 Palmetto Pointe Drive
236 Palmetto Pointe Dr, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2692 sqft
3 bedroom beauty in Henderson! - IMMACULATE single story home in Henderson with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bath. This home features a Large master bedroom with a Walk in closet. A Large kitchen with an island, granite counters, and tons of cabinet space.
673 PACIFIC CASCADES DR
673 Pacific Cascades Drive, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1622 sqft
LOVELY 3 BED/ 2.5 BATH HOME W/ 3 CAR GARAGE! - WELCOME TO 673 PACIFIC CASCADE! THIS CHARMING 3 BED/ 2.
675 Pacific Cascades Drive
675 Pacific Cascades Drive, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1865 sqft
Fantastic 3 bedroom home with a 3 car garage located in a great part of Henderson, close to 215 freeway access. Home has spacious bedrooms and the master bedroom has a large walk-in closet.
168 Gannett Peak Court
168 Gannett Peak Street, Henderson, NV
7 Bedrooms
$6,500
3437 sqft
Huge seven bedroom four and a half bathroom Henderson home. Fully furnished. The open living room boasts a fireplace.
127 Montesol
127 Montesol Drive, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1628 sqft
Lovely one story home in a gated community. Slate flooring, fireplace, kitchen island, breakfast nook, covered patio and view the mountain from the patio.
50 Desert Castle
50 Desert Castle Court, Henderson, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
3289 sqft
THIS BEAUTIFUL HENDERSON HOME HAS IT ALL!! RV PARKING, THREE CAR GARAGE, SEPARATE FAMILY/LIVING AND DINING ROOMS, BONUS SUN ROOM/DEN DOWNSTAIRS, MASTER SUITE WITH HUGE SITTING ROOM, BALCONY WITH VIEWS AND A TWO WAY FIREPLACE INTO THE JACUZZI TUB.
978 ASHFORD HOLLOW Avenue
978 Ashford Hollow Avenue, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1880 sqft
BEAUTIFUL HENDERSON 2 STORY HOME w/UPGRADES!!Gorgeous home features open & spacious living area. Wonderful kitchen w/island and lots of upgrades. Large loft w/built-in computer station.
820 MAYBOLE AVE
820 Maybole Avenue, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1958 sqft
820 MAYBOLE AVE Available 07/13/20 STUNNING 3 BED 2 BATH W/ DEN & POOL IN HENDERSON!! - WELCOME TO 820 MAYBOLE AVENUE!! THIS ELEGANT HOME FEATURES 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHROOMS AND A DEN NEAR THE ENTRY.
760 SOLITUDE POINT Avenue
760 Solitude Point Avenue, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1632 sqft
WELL MAINTAINED 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH WITH A LOFT. CITY VIEWS FROM THE PATIO OFF THE BEDROOM. COMMUNITY HAS 2 POOLS AND 2 PARKS. BACKYARD HAS ARTIFICIAL TURF. GATED COMMUNITY. ALL APPLIANCES. 6 month lease continuing month to month.
Results within 1 mile of McCullough Hills
Spur
985 Wigwam Pkwy, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,256
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1390 sqft
Close to Las Vegas yet nestled within a quiet community. Featuring oversized closets, quartz counters, waterfall showerheads, and in-home laundry rooms. Amenities include a dog park and pet washing areas, a pool, and a gym.
Dream
1005 Wigwam Pkwy, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,347
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,358
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,659
1390 sqft
Luxury community with contemporary amenities right near Henderson shops and restaurants. Eco-friendly design, on-site pool and sundeck, clubhouse and a fitness center. High-end finishes throughout. Lots of windows with fantastic views.
Elysian at Stone Lake
1445 Stone Lake Cove Avenue, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,227
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,674
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,043
1567 sqft
Great location in the heart of Cornerstone Park. Units include stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and an ice maker. Community offers pool, yoga, trash valet, fire pit, guest parking and bocce court.
Remington Canyon
1000 American Pacific Dr, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,170
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Premiere apartment complex in Green Valley includes 24-hour resort-style pool, business center, clubhouse and parking. Living spaces boast gourmet kitchens, open floor plans, ceramic tiles and walk-in closets. Excellent access to I-515 and I-215.
Edge at Traverse Point
1131 Wigwam Pkwy, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,179
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,286
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Resort-style landscaped community located close to Galleria Mall. Units are characterized by granite counters, thermostat for climate control and HUE lighting. Pet-friendly community with a dog park.
Miro at The Parc
1651 American Pacific Dr, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,306
934 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,278
1246 sqft
Located between the Arroyo Grande Sporting Complex and Cornerstone Park, these apartments feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and spacious closets. The community is pet-friendly, and amenities include internet cafe, 24-hr gym, and basketball court.
Cornerstone Park
210 Quest Park St, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,119
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Cornerstone Park Apartments in Henderson, NV! Situated in a beautiful landscape, with endless opportunities for outdoor exploration, our Henderson apartments bring you to the hub of work, and play.