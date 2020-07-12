/
/
/
whitney ranch
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:33 PM
294 Apartments for rent in Whitney Ranch, Henderson, NV
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Montego Bay Apartment Homes
1050 Whitney Ranch Dr, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,060
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1224 sqft
A resort-like community near I-515 and 215. On-site amenities include a pool, dog park, courtyard, and basketball court. Recently renovated apartments feature fireplaces, updated appliances, and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:24pm
4 Units Available
Martinique Bay Apartments
3000 High View Dr, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,466
1200 sqft
Residents enjoy an on-site playground, clubhouse, fitness center, and gated access. Apartments feature optional fireplaces, private entrances and vaulted ceilings. Proximity to Wildhorse Golf Club and Wildfire Casino makes for fun days and nights.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
The Marlow
981 Whitney Ranch Dr, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,080
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1268 sqft
Units feature laundry, patio or balcony and hardwood floors. Community includes BBQ grills, courtyard, dog park and pool. Conveniently located by both I-15 and the 215 Beltway.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
816 Stillwater Ln.
816 Stillwater, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1942 sqft
3 BEDROOM SINGLE STORY. - Great single story home in Henderson! Open floor plan. Large master bedroom with jetted tub in master bathroom. Separate family & living rooms. All new flooring with laminated tile and carpet in the bedrooms. (RLNE5771880)
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
855 Stephanie
855 North Stephanie Street, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1091 sqft
Beautiful & Move in Ready Condo In The Heart Of Henderson. End Unit w New Flooring, New Paint, Spacious Open Floor Plan & Kitchen w Brand New Appliances. 2 Large Bedrooms w Walk In Closets.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
770 Panhandle Drive
770 Panhandle Drive, Henderson, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1943 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom home in the very desirable Whitney Ranch. Upgraded features and a private pool, all appliances included! A must see
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1620 BEARCLAW Terrace
1620 Bearclaw Terrace, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1942 sqft
Location! Location!! Located in popular Whitney Ranch within Cul-de-Sac. This home features fireplaces galore! Large 3- Way Fireplace in living area plus 2-Way fireplace in Master Bed/ Bath.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
963 DERRINGER Lane
963 Derringer Lane, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1460 sqft
Lovely 3 bed single story home located in Green Valley. This home features Dark Stained cabinets, River Stone Fireplace, and a Very Open floor plan. The Kitchen has Informal Dining and all appliances.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
532 Grimsby Avenue
532 Grimsby Avenue, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1193 sqft
NEW CARPET, FRESH PAINT IN THIS AWESOME SINGLE STORY WITH 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS, 1 CAR GARAGE, AND NO HOA. COZY BACK YARD WITH VIEWS OF GREEN VALLEY HIGH SCHOOL FIELD.
Results within 1 mile of Whitney Ranch
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
44 Units Available
The Aviary
1070 Wellness Pl, Henderson, NV
Studio
$1,110
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,150
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
964 sqft
It takes something special to stand out in a crowd, and The Aviary, a new apartment community in Henderson’s Union Village soars. Wait until you see its inspired social spaces.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
18 Units Available
The Bristol at Sunset
2001 Ramrod Ave, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,065
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,133
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,411
1128 sqft
Broadstone Agave features contemporary units in a laid-back environment. Residences are pet-friendly with a resort pool and on-site fitness. Units offer modern kitchens, ample storage, and private outdoor space.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
23 Units Available
The Well
1050 Wellness Pl, Henderson, NV
Studio
$1,183
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,198
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
1016 sqft
The Well, a brand new apartment community in Henderson, Nevada, offers a home and a lifestyle centered around you. LIVE WELL with thoughtful details such as quartz counters and large windows to let light in.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
7 Units Available
Miro at The Parc
1651 American Pacific Dr, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,306
934 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,278
1246 sqft
Located between the Arroyo Grande Sporting Complex and Cornerstone Park, these apartments feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and spacious closets. The community is pet-friendly, and amenities include internet cafe, 24-hr gym, and basketball court.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
5 Units Available
Cyan at Green Valley
1350 Kelso Dunes Ave, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,175
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1018 sqft
Located in the heart of Henderson, Cyan At Green Valley offers you the extraordinary lifestyle that you've been searching for.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:14pm
4 Units Available
Arzano
6275 Boulder Hwy, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,012
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,271
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,574
1188 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Arzano in Las Vegas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
17 Units Available
Cornerstone Park
210 Quest Park St, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,119
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Cornerstone Park Apartments in Henderson, NV! Situated in a beautiful landscape, with endless opportunities for outdoor exploration, our Henderson apartments bring you to the hub of work, and play.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
10 Units Available
Roca Whitney Ranch
5145 Rawhide St, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$887
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,008
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,257
1050 sqft
Welcome home to Roca Whitney Ranch Apartments in Las Vegas, Nevada. We are located on the border of Las Vegas and Whitney Ranch, next to Green Valley.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
7 Units Available
Firenze
5880 Boulder Falls St, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,077
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near several of Southern Nevada's most noted master-planned neighborhoods, Firenze offers carefree apartment living in a private, gated community.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
7 Units Available
CasaBella
4965 South Nellis Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,029
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to CasaBella, a residential community featuring one, two and three bedroom apartments in Las Vegas, NV.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
14 Units Available
The Quinn
5500 Mountain Vista St, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$999
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$927
1048 sqft
Perfectly located for easy access to the Las Vegas strip, these apartments are only minutes away from Interstate 515, and come fitted with built-in fireplace, carpeted floors, and air conditioning.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
7 Units Available
Villa Serena Apartments
325 N Gibson Rd, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,100
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
847 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1320 sqft
A new community featuring nine-foot ceilings, mini-blinds, walk-in closets, alarm systems and modern kitchens. Fireplaces available. On-site pool, outdoor areas, playground and courtyard. Minutes from area freeway.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
2 Units Available
5400 Vistas
5400 S. Mountain Vista St, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$975
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, fireplace, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Enjoy pool, basketball court, BBQ, pet-friendly community. Near RTC transit, I-95, University of Nevada-Las Vegas and Touro University.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6286 Barton Manor St
6286 South Barton Manor Street, Whitney, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1750 sqft
SE 2 STORY HOME!! - SE 2 STORY HOME!!Fantastic 3 bed 2 1/2 bath home. Open & spacious living & dining area. Roomy kitchen w/granite counters & all appliances opens to family room. Tile floors thru-out 1st floor, wood laminate in all beds.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
1899 Avacado Court
1899 Avacado Court, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$995
630 sqft
This charming loft townhouse is nestled on a private of the community. Great location near restaurants and shopping. This home is painted lovely grey tones in the main living areas. Tile throughout 1st floor and newer carpet upstairs..