Revolution luxury apt homes

12215 Gilespie Street · (702) 718-6065
Rent Special
First Month Free on 12-15 Month Leases - 1x1 Floorplans Only
Location

12215 Gilespie Street, Henderson, NV 89044

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 7101 · Avail. now

$1,223

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 836 sqft

Unit 24102 · Avail. now

$1,248

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 898 sqft

Unit 26102 · Avail. now

$1,248

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 898 sqft

See 10+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2102 · Avail. now

$1,448

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1123 sqft

Unit 14107 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,448

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1123 sqft

Unit 25101 · Avail. now

$1,473

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1219 sqft

See 5+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 16205 · Avail. now

$1,823

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1390 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Revolution luxury apt homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
cable included
oven
range
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
carport
dog park
sauna
Find your fit at Revolution. Our 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments in Henderson, Nevada, were designed with your busy and active lifestyle in mind. Whether you're looking for convenient community amenities or comfortable apartment features, you'll find everything you need to live life well here. We know you'll enjoy living in one of our 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes. Our community features comfortable interiors, life-enhancing amenities, resort-style clubhouse, state-of-the-art fitness center, Vivint Smart Home features including video doorbell, voice, and app activated lights, thermostat, alarm, and front door lock and a great location in Henderson. Live life your way at Revolution.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $250
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Renters Legal Liability: $12/month, Utility Fee: $85/month, Smart Home Package: $125/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: Under 25 lbs: $300, Over 25 lbs: $500 per pet
limit: 2
rent: Under 25 lbs: $25, Over 25 lbs: $35 per pet
Parking Details: Other, assigned. There is assigned covered parking. One space assigned per residence. Garages available. Please call us regarding our Parking Policy. Assigned Parking, Detached Garage: $115.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage Closet
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Revolution luxury apt homes have any available units?
Revolution luxury apt homes has 22 units available starting at $1,223 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Henderson, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Henderson Rent Report.
What amenities does Revolution luxury apt homes have?
Some of Revolution luxury apt homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Revolution luxury apt homes currently offering any rent specials?
Revolution luxury apt homes is offering the following rent specials: First Month Free on 12-15 Month Leases - 1x1 Floorplans Only
Is Revolution luxury apt homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Revolution luxury apt homes is pet friendly.
Does Revolution luxury apt homes offer parking?
Yes, Revolution luxury apt homes offers parking.
Does Revolution luxury apt homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Revolution luxury apt homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Revolution luxury apt homes have a pool?
Yes, Revolution luxury apt homes has a pool.
Does Revolution luxury apt homes have accessible units?
Yes, Revolution luxury apt homes has accessible units.
Does Revolution luxury apt homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Revolution luxury apt homes has units with dishwashers.
