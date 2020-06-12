107 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Henderson, NV

Apartment List
Whitney Ranch
6 Units Available
The Marlow
981 Whitney Ranch Dr, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1061 sqft
Units feature laundry, patio or balcony and hardwood floors. Community includes BBQ grills, courtyard, dog park and pool. Conveniently located by both I-15 and the 215 Beltway.
$
Seven Hills
17 Units Available
Avalon at Seven Hills
2900 Sunridge Heights Pkwy, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
1190 sqft
Convenient location for commuters off of I-15 and 1-215. Residents enjoy units with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and private patios. Community includes pool, spa and fitness center.
$
74 Units Available
The Aviator
3660 Saint Rose Parkway, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
1187 sqft
The Aviator has landed in West Henderson, Nevada. Brand-new one, two, and three bedroom apartments set the stage for a home like no other.
Green Valley South
9 Units Available
Players Club
1895 N Green Valley Pkwy, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1035 sqft
Centrally located in the master-planned community of Green Valley, Players Club overlooks Legacy Golf Course and is within a highly rated school district.
Green Valley North
5 Units Available
Arabella
4375 E Sunset Rd, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
952 sqft
Residents enjoy units with washer and dryer, fireplace, and air conditioning. Luxurious community offers online payments, swimming pool and club house. Conveniently located in Henderson, close to Sunset Station, Sunset Park and Wildhorse Golf Club.
Gibson Springs
8 Units Available
Remington Canyon
1000 American Pacific Dr, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1030 sqft
Premiere apartment complex in Green Valley includes 24-hour resort-style pool, business center, clubhouse and parking. Living spaces boast gourmet kitchens, open floor plans, ceramic tiles and walk-in closets. Excellent access to I-515 and I-215.
$
McCullough Hills
12 Units Available
Cielo
1290 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1015 sqft
Simple Home Solutions\nFinding an apartment for rent in Henderson, NV, is easy when you lease from Cielo Apartment Homes. Our luxury 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments are just what you need to simplify your home search.
Green Valley Ranch
5 Units Available
Imagine
1480 Paseo Verde Pkwy, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1234 sqft
Elegant living at its best. Residents enjoy social and casual events. Spacious interiors with large windows and open floor plans. On-site resort-like pool, rooftop deck with valley views, and a heated spa.
Highland Hills
3 Units Available
Horizon Seniors
990 Equestrian Drive, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,258
720 sqft
Independent Senior Living For the Lifestyle You Desire!
$
Gibson Springs
28 Units Available
Dream
1005 Wigwam Pkwy, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,277
1196 sqft
Luxury community with contemporary amenities right near Henderson shops and restaurants. Eco-friendly design, on-site pool and sundeck, clubhouse and a fitness center. High-end finishes throughout. Lots of windows with fantastic views.
8 Units Available
Elysian at St. Rose
11425 Bermuda Rd, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,388
1036 sqft
This recently renovated community features incredible amenities, including shuffleboard, a pool, game room, gym and grill area. Pet-friendly. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and a patio or balcony.
$
38 Units Available
Revolution luxury apt homes
12215 Gilespie Street, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,423
1171 sqft
Find your fit at Revolution. Our 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments in Henderson, Nevada, were designed with your busy and active lifestyle in mind.
Seven Hills
8 Units Available
Sunridge Heights
3161 Sunridge Heights Parkway, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1194 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sunridge Heights in Henderson. View photos, descriptions and more!
Whitney Ranch
9 Units Available
Montego Bay Apartment Homes
1050 Whitney Ranch Dr, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1057 sqft
A resort-like community near I-515 and 215. On-site amenities include a pool, dog park, courtyard, and basketball court. Recently renovated apartments feature fireplaces, updated appliances, and walk-in closets.
South Valley Ranch
3 Units Available
Aspen Peak Apartments
833 Aspen Peak Loop, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1204 sqft
A pet-friendly community with a sparkling pool, a clubhouse, and reserved parking for residents. Homes feature private patios, plush carpeting, and walk-in closets. Close to shopping and dining options in the area.
South Valley Ranch
6 Units Available
South Valley Ranch Apartments
701 Aspen Peak Loop, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1071 sqft
Welcome to South Valley Ranch, located in beautiful Henderson, NV! South Valley Ranch Apartments offers a luxurious lifestyle cloistered within a well-planned private community.
$
Gibson Springs
26 Units Available
Elysian at Stone Lake
1445 Stone Lake Cove Avenue, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1197 sqft
Great location in the heart of Cornerstone Park. Units include stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and an ice maker. Community offers pool, yoga, trash valet, fire pit, guest parking and bocce court.
$
McCullough Hills
11 Units Available
Vantage Lofts
201 S Gibson Rd, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1933 sqft
A pet-friendly community with fantastic views. On-site pool, gym, garages, concierge service and fit pit. In-unit laundry, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and a patio or balcony in each apartment.
Green Valley Ranch
12 Units Available
Horizon Ridge
595 S Green Valley Pkwy, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1079 sqft
Perfectly situated within an excellent school district, we offer easy access to the 215-Beltway and we are just minutes from acclaimed shopping, fine dining, arts and the Green Valley Ranch Hotel and Casino.
$
Green Valley North
18 Units Available
3001 Park
3001 W Warm Springs Rd, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1041 sqft
Located in the Green Valley neighborhood and only minutes from Wildhorse Golf Club. Community features a hot tub, gym, pool, and carport parking. Apartments offer in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances.
Green Valley South
14 Units Available
Parkway Townhomes
2675 Windmill Pkwy, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1097 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom townhomes in the South Green Valley area, close to the Vegas Strip and all its restaurants and shops. Newly renovated with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and custom cabinetry.
$
McCullough Hills
9 Units Available
One60
160 Cielo Abierto Way, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1237 sqft
Modern apartment community featuring on-site recycling, group exercise classes, EV charging, a coffee cafe, and a dog park. In Henderson near the junction of I-215 and I-515.
Green Valley South
11 Units Available
The Invitational
1801 N Green Valley Pkwy, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1035 sqft
One of our finest communities directly located on Legacy Golf Course. We are known for our highly-rated school district and proximity to acclaimed shopping and fine dining.
Gibson Springs
55 Units Available
Alta NV
1250 Wigwam Parkway, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1052 sqft
The perfect blend of sophistication and relaxation, Alta NV is the ideal place to escape from it all.

June 2020 Henderson Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Henderson Rent Report. Henderson rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Henderson rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Henderson Rent Report. Henderson rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Henderson rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Henderson rents decline sharply over the past month

Henderson rents have declined 1.0% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Henderson stand at $1,103 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,367 for a two-bedroom. This is the fifth straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in December of last year. Henderson's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Henderson rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Henderson has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Henderson is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Henderson's median two-bedroom rent of $1,367 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Henderson.
    • While rents in Henderson remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Tucson (+1.4%), Austin (+1.3%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $955, and $1,461 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Henderson than most large cities. For example, Los Angeles has a median 2BR rent of $1,753.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

