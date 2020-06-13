Apartment List
/
NV
/
henderson
/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:28 AM

62 Accessible Apartments for rent in Henderson, NV

Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
McCullough Hills
24 Units Available
80 on Gibson
80 S Gibson Rd, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$993
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,034
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,467
1320 sqft
Pet-friendly community close to shopping, dining, and the Bruce Woodbury Parkway. In-unit washer/dryer, detached garages, vaulted ceilings, and private patios/balconies with stunning views. Free Wi-Fi in the community lobby.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
McCullough Hills
1 Unit Available
Adiamo
1350 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,533
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Set high in the foothills of Black Mountain, Adiamo offers commanding views of the Las Vegas valley.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Green Valley North
16 Units Available
Villas at Green Valley
2362 N Green Valley Pkwy, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$985
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
896 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near the golf course, UNLV and the McCarran Airport. This modern community features a fireplace, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances in each unit. On-site pool, clubhouse, dog park and gym.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Green Valley Ranch
28 Units Available
Elysian at the District
2151 Village Walk Dr, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,290
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1410 sqft
Luxury Vegas apartment community located right between the Strip and the desert. Multi-floored apartments with one-, two- or three-bedroom units. Modern, designer features and private balconies.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Gibson Springs
27 Units Available
Elysian at Stone Lake
1445 Stone Lake Cove Avenue, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,202
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,936
1567 sqft
Great location in the heart of Cornerstone Park. Units include stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and an ice maker. Community offers pool, yoga, trash valet, fire pit, guest parking and bocce court.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
36 Units Available
Domain
831 Coronado Center Dr, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,117
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,426
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,781
1390 sqft
Conveniently located close to shopping and dining with easy access to the Vegas strip. One-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments and 2-bedroom townhomes with washer/dryer in every unit.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:21am
McCullough Hills
6 Units Available
Elevate
111 S Gibson Rd, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,137
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,283
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location in Las Vegas, close to Baja Fresh and Black Mountain Country Club and Golf Course. Amenities feature granite countertops, Moen faucets, and high-end appliances. Community includes dog park, lounge, and pool.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
39 Units Available
Revolution luxury apt homes
12215 Gilespie Street, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,223
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,423
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,698
1390 sqft
Find your fit at Revolution. Our 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments in Henderson, Nevada, were designed with your busy and active lifestyle in mind.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Silverado Ranch
2 Units Available
Positano
10115 Jeffreys St, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Positano offers carefree apartment living in a private, gated community. Nearby access to I-215 makes for a short trip to the airport and south Strip employment centers.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:51am
$
Gibson Springs
36 Units Available
Cornerstone Park
210 Quest Park St, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,166
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Cornerstone Park Apartments in Henderson, NV! Situated in a beautiful landscape, with endless opportunities for outdoor exploration, our Henderson apartments bring you to the hub of work, and play.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Gibson Springs
29 Units Available
Dream
1005 Wigwam Pkwy, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,152
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,277
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,614
1390 sqft
Luxury community with contemporary amenities right near Henderson shops and restaurants. Eco-friendly design, on-site pool and sundeck, clubhouse and a fitness center. High-end finishes throughout. Lots of windows with fantastic views.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Valley View
7 Units Available
Prelude at the Park
501 E Lake Mead Pkwy, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,081
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,184
973 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1197 sqft
Excellent location close to 215 and 515 Highways. Residents enjoy units with dishwasher, gas range and nine-foot ceilings. Community includes city views, BBQ-picnic areas and covered parking.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Highland Hills
6 Units Available
Madison at Black Mountain
640 E Horizon Dr, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$981
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1155 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy a clubhouse, fitness center and pool/lounge area in their free time. The Las Vegas Strip and I-515 are both short drives away. Apartments are renovated and have wood cabinetry.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:03am
$
Seven Hills
20 Units Available
Empire
915 Alper Center Dr, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,198
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,698
1390 sqft
If you are looking for a one, two, or three bedroom apartment for rent in Henderson, NV, youre right where you are supposed to be. Empire offers everything you need to make the most of your every day.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:10am
$
72 Units Available
The Aviator
3660 Saint Rose Parkway, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,223
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,798
1390 sqft
The Aviator has landed in West Henderson, Nevada. Brand-new one, two, and three bedroom apartments set the stage for a home like no other.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Seven Hills
16 Units Available
Avalon at Seven Hills
2900 Sunridge Heights Pkwy, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,136
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,703
1544 sqft
Convenient location for commuters off of I-15 and 1-215. Residents enjoy units with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and private patios. Community includes pool, spa and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Green Valley North
5 Units Available
Arabella
4375 E Sunset Rd, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,035
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
952 sqft
Residents enjoy units with washer and dryer, fireplace, and air conditioning. Luxurious community offers online payments, swimming pool and club house. Conveniently located in Henderson, close to Sunset Station, Sunset Park and Wildhorse Golf Club.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
Highland Hills
3 Units Available
Horizon Seniors
990 Equestrian Drive, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,052
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,258
720 sqft
Independent Senior Living For the Lifestyle You Desire!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Elysian at St. Rose
11425 Bermuda Rd, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,178
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,388
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This recently renovated community features incredible amenities, including shuffleboard, a pool, game room, gym and grill area. Pet-friendly. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and a patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:07am
South Valley Ranch
2 Units Available
Aspen Peak Apartments
833 Aspen Peak Loop, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A pet-friendly community with a sparkling pool, a clubhouse, and reserved parking for residents. Homes feature private patios, plush carpeting, and walk-in closets. Close to shopping and dining options in the area.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Gibson Springs
9 Units Available
Cyan at Green Valley
1350 Kelso Dunes Ave, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,150
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Henderson, Cyan At Green Valley offers you the extraordinary lifestyle that you've been searching for.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
McCullough Hills
9 Units Available
One60
160 Cielo Abierto Way, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
1479 sqft
Modern apartment community featuring on-site recycling, group exercise classes, EV charging, a coffee cafe, and a dog park. In Henderson near the junction of I-215 and I-515.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 01:20am
Green Valley South
14 Units Available
Parkway Townhomes
2675 Windmill Pkwy, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1369 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom townhomes in the South Green Valley area, close to the Vegas Strip and all its restaurants and shops. Newly renovated with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and custom cabinetry.
Results within 1 mile of Henderson
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
183 Units Available
Tuscan Highlands
12656 Southern Highlands Parkway, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$1,275
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,450
957 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1195 sqft
FOR THOSE WHO FIND A YOGA MAT THEIR HAPPY PLACE AND SIPS IN A WINE GARDEN EVEN HAPPIER, LAS VEGAS’ NEWEST APARTMENT COMMUNITY IN SOUTHERN HIGHLANDS IS A SOCIAL, HEALTH-FORWARD HAVEN LIKE NO OTHER.

June 2020 Henderson Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Henderson Rent Report. Henderson rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Henderson rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Henderson Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Henderson Rent Report. Henderson rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Henderson rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Henderson rents decline sharply over the past month

Henderson rents have declined 1.0% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Henderson stand at $1,103 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,367 for a two-bedroom. This is the fifth straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in December of last year. Henderson's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Henderson rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Henderson has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Henderson is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Henderson's median two-bedroom rent of $1,367 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Henderson.
    • While rents in Henderson remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Tucson (+1.4%), Austin (+1.3%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $955, and $1,461 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Henderson than most large cities. For example, Los Angeles has a median 2BR rent of $1,753.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Henderson 1 BedroomsHenderson 2 BedroomsHenderson 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHenderson 3 BedroomsHenderson Accessible ApartmentsHenderson Apartments under $1,000Henderson Apartments under $700Henderson Apartments under $800
    Henderson Apartments under $900Henderson Apartments with BalconyHenderson Apartments with GarageHenderson Apartments with GymHenderson Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHenderson Apartments with Move-in SpecialsHenderson Apartments with ParkingHenderson Apartments with Pool
    Henderson Apartments with Washer-DryerHenderson Cheap PlacesHenderson Dog Friendly ApartmentsHenderson Furnished ApartmentsHenderson Luxury PlacesHenderson Pet Friendly PlacesHenderson Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Las Vegas, NVParadise, NVSpring Valley, NVNorth Las Vegas, NV
    Sunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NV
    Winchester, NVLaughlin, NVBoulder City, NVPahrump, NV

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Green Valley NorthGibson SpringsMc Cullough Hills
    Seven HillsGreen Valley SouthGreen Valley Ranch
    Whitney RanchValley View

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Roseman University of Health SciencesNevada State College
    Touro University NevadaCollege of Southern Nevada
    University of Nevada-Las Vegas