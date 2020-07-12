Apartment List
208 Apartments for rent in Henderson, NV with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Henderson apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >
17 Units Available
Gibson Springs
Cornerstone Park
210 Quest Park St, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,119
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Cornerstone Park Apartments in Henderson, NV! Situated in a beautiful landscape, with endless opportunities for outdoor exploration, our Henderson apartments bring you to the hub of work, and play.
7 Units Available
Silverado Ranch
Positano
10115 Jeffreys St, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,113
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,258
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Positano offers carefree apartment living in a private, gated community. Nearby access to I-215 makes for a short trip to the airport and south Strip employment centers.
19 Units Available
Seven Hills
Veritas
3370 Saint Rose Pkwy, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,132
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,336
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,623
1289 sqft
This stunning community is located near the area's best shopping and dining, and homes feature fantastic views of the Black Mountain Range. On-site pool, internet cafe, fire pit and dog park.
$
6 Units Available
Green Valley North
23Twelve Luxe Apartments
2312 N Green Valley Pkwy, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$995
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
992 sqft
Cats are allowed in these beautiful apartments, which are located near the Wildhorse Golf Club. Units feature plush carpet, ceiling fans and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a pool and a hot tub.
7 Units Available
McCullough Hills
Elevate
111 S Gibson Rd, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,286
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,428
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1188 sqft
Excellent location in Las Vegas, close to Baja Fresh and Black Mountain Country Club and Golf Course. Amenities feature granite countertops, Moen faucets, and high-end appliances. Community includes dog park, lounge, and pool.
6 Units Available
Green Valley Ranch
Imagine
1480 Paseo Verde Pkwy, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,388
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1234 sqft
Elegant living at its best. Residents enjoy social and casual events. Spacious interiors with large windows and open floor plans. On-site resort-like pool, rooftop deck with valley views, and a heated spa.
7 Units Available
Firenze
5880 Boulder Falls St, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,077
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near several of Southern Nevada's most noted master-planned neighborhoods, Firenze offers carefree apartment living in a private, gated community.
6 Units Available
Seven Hills
Chateau Calais at Seven Hills
975 Seven Hills Dr, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,382
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Chateau Calais at Seven Hills in Henderson. View photos, descriptions and more!
9 Units Available
Gibson Springs
Ventana Canyon
1250 American Pacific Dr, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1201 sqft
Within walking distance to Cornerstone Park, and close to Galleria at Sunset. Open concept floor plans feature master bedrooms with extra-large closets, gourmet kitchens with separate dining areas, and private patios or balconies with views.
$
20 Units Available
The Aviator
3660 Saint Rose Parkway, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,298
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,573
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Aviator has landed in West Henderson, Nevada. Brand-new one, two, and three bedroom apartments set the stage for a home like no other.
3 Units Available
Green Valley North
Arabella
4375 E Sunset Rd, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
952 sqft
Residents enjoy units with washer and dryer, fireplace, and air conditioning. Luxurious community offers online payments, swimming pool and club house. Conveniently located in Henderson, close to Sunset Station, Sunset Park and Wildhorse Golf Club.
4 Units Available
Whitney Ranch
Martinique Bay Apartments
3000 High View Dr, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,466
1200 sqft
Residents enjoy an on-site playground, clubhouse, fitness center, and gated access. Apartments feature optional fireplaces, private entrances and vaulted ceilings. Proximity to Wildhorse Golf Club and Wildfire Casino makes for fun days and nights.
10 Units Available
Whitney Ranch
The Marlow
981 Whitney Ranch Dr, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,080
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1268 sqft
Units feature laundry, patio or balcony and hardwood floors. Community includes BBQ grills, courtyard, dog park and pool. Conveniently located by both I-15 and the 215 Beltway.
12 Units Available
McCullough Hills
Vantage Lofts
201 S Gibson Rd, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,725
1206 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1933 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2885 sqft
A pet-friendly community with fantastic views. On-site pool, gym, garages, concierge service and fit pit. In-unit laundry, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and a patio or balcony in each apartment.
3 Units Available
South Valley Ranch
Aspen Peak Apartments
833 Aspen Peak Loop, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A pet-friendly community with a sparkling pool, a clubhouse, and reserved parking for residents. Homes feature private patios, plush carpeting, and walk-in closets. Close to shopping and dining options in the area.
18 Units Available
Green Valley South
Parkway Townhomes
2675 Windmill Pkwy, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,728
1369 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom townhomes in the South Green Valley area, close to the Vegas Strip and all its restaurants and shops. Newly renovated with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and custom cabinetry.
5 Units Available
Highland Hills
Horizon Seniors
990 Equestrian Drive, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,052
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
720 sqft
Independent Senior Living For the Lifestyle You Desire!
$
12 Units Available
Highland Hills
Madison at Black Mountain
640 E Horizon Dr, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$973
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,096
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents of this community enjoy a clubhouse, fitness center and pool/lounge area in their free time. The Las Vegas Strip and I-515 are both short drives away. Apartments are renovated and have wood cabinetry.
7 Units Available
Gibson Springs
Villa Serena Apartments
325 N Gibson Rd, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,100
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
847 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1320 sqft
A new community featuring nine-foot ceilings, mini-blinds, walk-in closets, alarm systems and modern kitchens. Fireplaces available. On-site pool, outdoor areas, playground and courtyard. Minutes from area freeway.
4 Units Available
McCullough Hills
Adiamo
1350 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,317
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Set high in the foothills of Black Mountain, Adiamo offers commanding views of the Las Vegas valley.
$
7 Units Available
McCullough Hills
One60
160 Cielo Abierto Way, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
1479 sqft
Modern apartment community featuring on-site recycling, group exercise classes, EV charging, a coffee cafe, and a dog park. In Henderson near the junction of I-215 and I-515.
8 Units Available
Elysian at St. Rose
11425 Bermuda Rd, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,169
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This recently renovated community features incredible amenities, including shuffleboard, a pool, game room, gym and grill area. Pet-friendly. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and a patio or balcony.
10 Units Available
McCullough Hills
Townhomes at Horizon Ridge
540 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,616
1246 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1172 sqft
Just off I-515 near the Bruce Woodbury Beltway. Luxury townhomes with luscious mountain views. Recently remodeled units with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry facilities.
Contact for Availability
Valley View
Cascade
1100 Center St, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$825
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1164 sqft
Welcome to Cascade Apartments in Henderson, Nevada! Henderson is part of the Las Vegas metropolitan area and occupies the southeastern end of the valley. Our apartment community is located in the beautiful neighborhood of Valley View.
City Guide for Henderson, NV

During the gold rush, a great pioneer told his people, "Pick up of your shovels, raise your spirits, and I will lead you to the Promised Land." When they arrived in the oasis of the Las Vegas Valley, he said, "Lay down your shovels, drink your spirits, and Viva Las Vegas, because this is the Promised Land."

These days, however, the economy and the casinos will take your shovels, drain your spirits, and foreclose on your Promised Land, so you'd be wise to get out of the fast lane and settle into a nice apartment over here in Henderson. It's certainly a more relaxing place to call home, with the Vegas Strip just a twinkling of lights in the horizon of beautiful desert skies and far off mountains. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Henderson, NV

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Henderson apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

