green valley north
421 Apartments for rent in Green Valley North, Henderson, NV
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
17 Units Available
Villas at Green Valley
2362 N Green Valley Pkwy, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$920
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
896 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1062 sqft
Near the golf course, UNLV and the McCarran Airport. This modern community features a fireplace, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances in each unit. On-site pool, clubhouse, dog park and gym.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
18 Units Available
The Bristol at Sunset
2001 Ramrod Ave, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,103
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,133
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,411
1128 sqft
Broadstone Agave features contemporary units in a laid-back environment. Residences are pet-friendly with a resort pool and on-site fitness. Units offer modern kitchens, ample storage, and private outdoor space.
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
12 Units Available
3001 Park
3001 W Warm Springs Rd, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$900
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1253 sqft
Located in the Green Valley neighborhood and only minutes from Wildhorse Golf Club. Community features a hot tub, gym, pool, and carport parking. Apartments offer in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
6 Units Available
23Twelve Luxe Apartments
2312 N Green Valley Pkwy, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$995
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
992 sqft
Cats are allowed in these beautiful apartments, which are located near the Wildhorse Golf Club. Units feature plush carpet, ceiling fans and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a pool and a hot tub.
Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
3 Units Available
Arabella
4375 E Sunset Rd, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
952 sqft
Residents enjoy units with washer and dryer, fireplace, and air conditioning. Luxurious community offers online payments, swimming pool and club house. Conveniently located in Henderson, close to Sunset Station, Sunset Park and Wildhorse Golf Club.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2729 Chokecherry Ave
2729 Chokecherry Avenue, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2171 sqft
2729 Chokecherry Ave Available 08/15/20 Henderson Single Story - Beautiful single story home with 3 bed, 2 bath and 3 car garage.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1412 Bass Drive Unit D
1412 Bass Drive, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Super Clean 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Henderson Condo - Come view this centrally located Henderson Condo. Clean with new carpeting and fresh paint!! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5692634)
Last updated July 12 at 02:42pm
1 Unit Available
1899 Avacado Court
1899 Avacado Court, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$995
630 sqft
This charming loft townhouse is nestled on a private of the community. Great location near restaurants and shopping. This home is painted lovely grey tones in the main living areas. Tile throughout 1st floor and newer carpet upstairs..
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2838 Bluebonnet Dr
2838 Bluebonnet Drive, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1004 sqft
Very Nice upstairs, 1004 sq ft., 2 bedroom unit with hardwood floors throughout. Spacious living room and nice size carpeted bedrooms. Located close to schools, shopping and freeway access !
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2325 Windmill Pkwy Apt 114
2325 East Windmill Parkway, Henderson, NV
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1349 sqft
First floor, 3 bedroom 2 bath condominium. Kitchen has granite counter top with custom tile back splash. Laminate wood floors and carpet throughout.
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
361 SEINE Way
361 Seine Way, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1433 sqft
Charming 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath Condo w/2 Car Detached Garage AND enclosed Patio in the Heart of Green Valley. Bed & Bath Down. All Bedrooms have their own Bath. Fireplace, Plantation Shutters, Hot Tub. Community Pool, Spa, Clubhouse.
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
6480 ANNIE OAKLEY Drive
6480 Annie Oakley Drive, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1177 sqft
A hidden gem of a condo! Good size 2 Bedroom / 2 Bath condo located on the 2nd floor with a covered balcony, fireplace. Kitchen has plenty of cabinet & counter space with a breakfast nook. Separate master bedroom with walk-in closet.
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
2088 CLUB CREST Way
2088 Club Crest Way, Henderson, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2096 sqft
FANTASTIC PROPERTY GREAT LOCATION IN GREEN VALLEY CLOSE TO SHOPPING & EASY FREEWAY ACCESS!! ENJOY COMING HOME TO THE INVITING & WARM ENTRY! FANTASTIC MASTER SUITE W/ DOUBLE SINKS W/GRANITE COUNTERS, SEPARATE SHOWER, LARGE TUB & WALK IN CLOSET.
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
3011 Sunfish
3011 Sunfish Drive, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1004 sqft
Roomy & bright 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo on the 2nd floor! New wood-look vinyl plank flooring. Condo has 3 balconies-off master suite, second bedroom & dining area. Overlooks the pool. Master has large walk-in closet & huge tub.
Last updated July 12 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
111 Bass Dr
111 Bass Drive, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1004 sqft
This 1004 square foot condo home has 2 bedrooms and 2.0 bathrooms. Community Pool! Fireplace. Bad Credit OK! The nearest schools are Mack Nate, White Thurman and Del Sol HS.
Last updated May 4 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
2828 YORKSHIRE Avenue
2828 Yorkshire Avenue, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1313 sqft
Marvelous single story home. Located in Henderson near "Green Valley". This won't last long. Come take a look today!
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
1852 Mimosa Ct
1852 Mimosa Court, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
924 sqft
Two bedrooms on the first floor of henderson townhome with garage, granite counters and wood floors - Wonderful two bedroom unit in Peppertree with a garage and enormous front patio.
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
1837 CANDLE BRIGHT Drive
1837 Candle Bright Drive, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1784 sqft
WONDERFUL GREEN VALLEY SINGLE STORY w/ RV PARKING!!Great home features formal living & dining.Spacious kitchen opens to family area w/bookshelves & fireplace.Office/4th bedroom (no closet).3rd garage converted into dance/music studio.
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
1717 Steamboat
1717 Steamboat Drive, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1244 sqft
Furnished Great 2 story Single Family Home w/ a Community POOL! 2 Master bedrooms w 2.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
38 Hummingbird Lane
38 Hummingbird Lane, Henderson, NV
5 Bedrooms
$2,595
3107 sqft
38 HUMMINGBIRD LN - GATED ESTATE HOME W/POOL! AVAILABLE 3/15/2020 - Charming custom home in Quail Terrace community. Located at the end of a cul-de-sac Beautiful kitchen with slate counters.
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
307 Tuscany Court
307 Tuscany Court, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1758 sqft
CLASSIC GREEN VALLEY LIVING! MOST OF THE PROPERTY HAS BEEN REHABBED. IMPROVEMENTS INCLUDE WOOD-TYPE AND TILE FLOORING DOWNSTAIRS, NEWER PAINT, NEWER WATER HEATER, NEWER AC UNIT.
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
1512 BASS Drive
1512 Bass Drive, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1004 sqft
Beautiful home on second floor. The home has dark wood-like laminate floors in main living area and extra lighting to give a very welcoming feel. There is a gorgeous brick fireplace in the living room that can be seen from the kitchen.
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
2440 Cliffwood Drive
2440 Cliffwood Drive, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1313 sqft
Gated subdivision in the heart of Green Valley with a community pool. Cozy home with fresh paint, new carpet, and new blinds. Come see!
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2799 Tentsmuir Place
2799 Tentsmuir Place, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1774 sqft
Town House with Two Car Garage and Backyard in Henderson - Large townhouse in the heart of Green Valley. Community with pool and tennis courts. Fresh paint and new carpets on stairs and upstairs master suite.