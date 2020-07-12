Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:43 PM

295 Apartments for rent in Seven Hills, Henderson, NV

Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 06:20pm
5 Units Available
Sunridge Heights
3161 Sunridge Heights Parkway, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,492
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,732
1194 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sunridge Heights in Henderson. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
11 Units Available
Avalon at Seven Hills
2900 Sunridge Heights Pkwy, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$940
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,703
1544 sqft
Convenient location for commuters off of I-15 and 1-215. Residents enjoy units with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and private patios. Community includes pool, spa and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
19 Units Available
Veritas
3370 Saint Rose Pkwy, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,132
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,336
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,623
1289 sqft
This stunning community is located near the area's best shopping and dining, and homes feature fantastic views of the Black Mountain Range. On-site pool, internet cafe, fire pit and dog park.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
$
26 Units Available
Empire
915 Alper Center Dr, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,223
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Whether you are looking for yourself, your family, or your housemates, Empire offers 1, 2, & 3 bedroom floor plans to fit your needs.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 06:02pm
6 Units Available
Chateau Calais at Seven Hills
975 Seven Hills Dr, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,382
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Chateau Calais at Seven Hills in Henderson. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
993 Sparkling Light
993 Sparkling Light Street, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2018 sqft
Hurry! This beauty won't last long. This well-kept home is highly upgraded with shutters, built-ins, granite, wood floors, walk-in pantry in kitchen and many special design touches. 3 bedrooms upstairs and a roomy living space and kitchen downstairs.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
2900 Sunridge Heights Parkway #1425 - 1
2900 Sunridge Heights Parkway, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1072 sqft
Modern two bedroom condo in a gated Seven Hills community. Fully-furnished, second floor condo includes a covered carport and washer and dryer. Kitchen features quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and pantry.

1 of 46

Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
3171 CASTLE CANYON Avenue
3171 Castle Canyon Avenue, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1594 sqft
Your not going to find a home like this in Seven Hills. Large corner lot, great back yard. Walking to parks and jogging trails all around you.

1 of 12

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
3187 Misty Winds
3187 Misty Winds Court, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1242 sqft
IMMACULATE MOVE IN READY - 1 Story Located in Seven Hills! 3 Bedroom 2 Bath - Gated Community

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1583 RAINING HILLS STREET
1583 Raining Hills Street, Henderson, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1879 sqft
Terrific 4 Bedroom Home in Seven Hills! - Terrific Home in the Seven Hills! This home has great curb appeal.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1343 Meandering Hills Drive
1343 Meandering Hills Drive, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2128 sqft
RARE ONE STORY IN GATED SEVEN HILLS CAPISTRANO COMMUNITY-GREAT OPEN FLOORPLAN WITH CERAMIC TILE & LAMINATE FLOORS-VAULTED CEILINGS-SURROUND SOUND-2-WAY FIREPLACE--FORMAL DINING-KITCHEN HAS AN ISLAND-GRANITE + BACKSPLASH-S.S.

1 of 50

Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1516 Dusty Canyon Street
1516 Dusty Canyon Street, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1242 sqft
Well maintained single story on almost 1/4 acre with 50' long driveway in gated community in the heart of Seven Hills. 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2 car garage, pool and spa.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
950 Seven Hills, 1117
950 Seven Hills Dr, Henderson, NV
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1040 sqft
You will love this beautiful, fully furnished, second floor Henderson condo in a gated community. All housewares, linens, utilities, cable TV, and WiFi are included with your stay. This home is finished nicely and well maintained.
Results within 1 mile of Seven Hills
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
18 Units Available
Domain
831 Coronado Center Dr, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,265
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,834
1390 sqft
Conveniently located close to shopping and dining with easy access to the Vegas strip. One-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments and 2-bedroom townhomes with washer/dryer in every unit.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
21 Units Available
Dune
3080 Saint Rose Pkwy, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,209
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,856
1390 sqft
Luxurious apartments featuring dark wood cabinets, quartz countertops, and bathrooms with large soaking tubs and dual vanities. Close to fine dining, golfing and Las Vegas nightlife.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
7 Units Available
Positano
10115 Jeffreys St, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,113
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,258
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Positano offers carefree apartment living in a private, gated community. Nearby access to I-215 makes for a short trip to the airport and south Strip employment centers.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
11 Units Available
Parkway at Silverado Ranch
10192 S Maryland Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,258
933 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,448
1148 sqft
Welcome home to Parkway at Silverado Ranch! Our community will pamper you with elegant, contemporary-styled living, that is very affordable.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
6 Units Available
Ascent at Silverado Apartments
10175 Spencer St, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,165
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to delicious dining options such as BJ's Crepe Expectations and Fireside Restaurant and Tavern. Units have washer/dryer, private patio/balcony, walk-in closets and extra storage. Sparkling swimming pool and BBQ/grill area.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 06:23pm
$
20 Units Available
The Aviator
3660 Saint Rose Parkway, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,298
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,573
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Aviator has landed in West Henderson, Nevada. Brand-new one, two, and three bedroom apartments set the stage for a home like no other.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
28 Units Available
Evolve
3140 St Rose Pkwy, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,152
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,048
1390 sqft
With a resort pool, cabanas and a gaming center, this gated community is packed with amenities. Residents enjoy private balconies, large soaking tubs and stainless-steel appliances. It's also just a short drive from Beltway Marketplace.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
25 Units Available
Arista
375 East Starr Avenue, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,195
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1144 sqft
Perceiving is believing. To live at Arista is to experience Arista. The living here is different. It’s where the like-minded gather and contribute to an atmosphere of more gracious living. Calm, cool, collected.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
Elysian at St. Rose
11425 Bermuda Rd, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,169
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This recently renovated community features incredible amenities, including shuffleboard, a pool, game room, gym and grill area. Pet-friendly. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and a patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
7 Units Available
The Pearl at St. Rose
10250 Spencer Street, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
961 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1072 sqft
Newly renovated apartment community with a pool, a remodeled gym, and a picnic area. Interiors feature wood-like floors, covered parking, and private outdoor spaces. Minutes to St. Rose Hospital and the Las Vegas Strip.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
10583 PARTHENON ST
10583 Parthenon Street, Paradise, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
2927 sqft
10583 PARTHENON ST Available 07/22/20 OPEN CONCEPT WITH LIVING ROOM FIREPLACE - 4 Bed with a loft, and 2 1/2 bath. Very open floor plan, with room for everyone to spread out.

