Last updated July 12 2020

280 Apartments for rent in Gibson Springs, Henderson, NV

Last updated July 12
$
27 Units Available
Dream
1005 Wigwam Pkwy, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,347
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,358
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,659
1390 sqft
Luxury community with contemporary amenities right near Henderson shops and restaurants. Eco-friendly design, on-site pool and sundeck, clubhouse and a fitness center. High-end finishes throughout. Lots of windows with fantastic views.
Last updated July 12
$
24 Units Available
Elysian at Stone Lake
1445 Stone Lake Cove Avenue, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,227
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,674
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,043
1567 sqft
Great location in the heart of Cornerstone Park. Units include stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and an ice maker. Community offers pool, yoga, trash valet, fire pit, guest parking and bocce court.
Last updated July 12
9 Units Available
Remington Canyon
1000 American Pacific Dr, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,170
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Premiere apartment complex in Green Valley includes 24-hour resort-style pool, business center, clubhouse and parking. Living spaces boast gourmet kitchens, open floor plans, ceramic tiles and walk-in closets. Excellent access to I-515 and I-215.
Last updated July 12
8 Units Available
Edge at Traverse Point
1131 Wigwam Pkwy, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,179
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,286
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Resort-style landscaped community located close to Galleria Mall. Units are characterized by granite counters, thermostat for climate control and HUE lighting. Pet-friendly community with a dog park.
Last updated July 12
7 Units Available
Miro at The Parc
1651 American Pacific Dr, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,306
934 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,278
1246 sqft
Located between the Arroyo Grande Sporting Complex and Cornerstone Park, these apartments feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and spacious closets. The community is pet-friendly, and amenities include internet cafe, 24-hr gym, and basketball court.
Last updated July 12
5 Units Available
Cyan at Green Valley
1350 Kelso Dunes Ave, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,175
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1018 sqft
Located in the heart of Henderson, Cyan At Green Valley offers you the extraordinary lifestyle that you've been searching for.
Last updated July 12
17 Units Available
Cornerstone Park
210 Quest Park St, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,119
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Cornerstone Park Apartments in Henderson, NV! Situated in a beautiful landscape, with endless opportunities for outdoor exploration, our Henderson apartments bring you to the hub of work, and play.
Last updated July 12
9 Units Available
Ventana Canyon
1250 American Pacific Dr, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1201 sqft
Within walking distance to Cornerstone Park, and close to Galleria at Sunset. Open concept floor plans feature master bedrooms with extra-large closets, gourmet kitchens with separate dining areas, and private patios or balconies with views.
Last updated July 12
52 Units Available
Alta NV
1250 Wigwam Parkway, Henderson, NV
Studio
$1,270
508 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,285
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1052 sqft
The perfect blend of sophistication and relaxation, Alta NV is the ideal place to escape from it all.
Last updated July 12
7 Units Available
Villa Serena Apartments
325 N Gibson Rd, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,100
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
847 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1320 sqft
A new community featuring nine-foot ceilings, mini-blinds, walk-in closets, alarm systems and modern kitchens. Fireplaces available. On-site pool, outdoor areas, playground and courtyard. Minutes from area freeway.
Last updated July 12
9 Units Available
Spur
985 Wigwam Pkwy, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,256
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1390 sqft
Close to Las Vegas yet nestled within a quiet community. Featuring oversized closets, quartz counters, waterfall showerheads, and in-home laundry rooms. Amenities include a dog park and pet washing areas, a pool, and a gym.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
1274 Capital Gains Dr. #1
1274 Capital Gains Drive, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1191 sqft
Green Valley Area - Townhome - 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom / 1 car garage with dual sided fireplace. New carpet. (RLNE5873065)

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
215 GENESEE POINT ST
215 Genesee Point Street, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1537 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom townhome with attached 1 car garage. Oversized living room with fireplace. Nice courtyard. Landscaping handled by HOA Terrific Green Valley 3 Bedroom with 1 car garage. New carpet being installed 6-28 prior to occupancy.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
68 Opportunity
68 Opportunity Street, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1191 sqft
If You're Looking For A Beautifully Decorated Fully Furnished Town-Home. Renovated W/ Fresh Paint, New Laminate Flooring, Stainless Steel Appliances, A Smart Tv, Three-way Fireplace, Vaulted Ceilings, 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath In Henderson.

Last updated April 10
1 Unit Available
363 MANTI Place
363 Manti Place, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1149 sqft
Fabulous upper unit condo at Spanish Gardens. 2 bedrooms + 2 baths. Open floor plan w/gas fireplace in living room. Kitchen w/ breakfast bar. All appliances. Balcony off dining. Tile flooring throughout with carpet only in bedrooms.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
50 Aura De Blanco St #19104 Bldg. 19
50 Aura De Blanco Street, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
50 Aura De Blanco St #19104 Bldg. 19 Available 08/15/20 Upgraded 2 Bed 2 bath Gated Condo in Henderson - Upgraded 2 Bed 2 bath Gated Condo in Henderson! Unit comes with detached 1 car garage. Great location, Very Convenient.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
45 Maleena Mesa Street
45 Maleena Mesa St, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
938 sqft
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION. VERY DESIRABLE GREEN VALLEY AREA NEAR ALL SCHOOLS! ADORABLE CONDO ON THE SECOND FLOOR! BRAND NEW GRANITE COUNTERTOPS!! CUSTOM PAINT & NEAR NEW FLOORING! VAULTED CEILINGS ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED.

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
1343 Reef Point Ave
1343 Reef Point Ave, Henderson, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2846 sqft
4 Bedrooms in Henderson! - 2 years new! 4 beds/3 baths/2 car garage Gorgeous Chefs Kitchen! Loft. Bed and Bath downstairs! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5909859)

Last updated July 12
1 Unit Available
8 Jasmine Point Street
8 Jasmine Point Street, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1827 sqft
Gated! Community Pool! Amazing park across street! Amazing home w/contrasting light and dark colors throughout the great room with dark wood laminate floors, light walls, dark kitchen cabinets, and culminating in the marbled granite counter tops
Results within 1 mile of Gibson Springs
Last updated July 12
$
10 Units Available
Allegro at La Entrada by Mark-Taylor
951 Las Palmas Entrada Ave, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,060
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Boasting a 24-hour gym, business center and garage parking, this community is only a short drive from Acacia Park and Interstate 215. Indoors, residents enjoy walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, and either a balcony or patio.
Last updated July 12
25 Units Available
80 on Gibson
80 S Gibson Rd, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,172
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,608
1320 sqft
Pet-friendly community close to shopping, dining, and the Bruce Woodbury Parkway. In-unit washer/dryer, detached garages, vaulted ceilings, and private patios/balconies with stunning views. Free Wi-Fi in the community lobby.
Last updated July 12
11 Units Available
Cielo
1290 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,119
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1205 sqft
Simple Home Solutions\nFinding an apartment for rent in Henderson, NV, is easy when you lease from Cielo Apartment Homes. Our luxury 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments are just what you need to simplify your home search.
Last updated July 12
7 Units Available
Elevate
111 S Gibson Rd, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,286
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,428
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1188 sqft
Excellent location in Las Vegas, close to Baja Fresh and Black Mountain Country Club and Golf Course. Amenities feature granite countertops, Moen faucets, and high-end appliances. Community includes dog park, lounge, and pool.
Last updated July 12
6 Units Available
Imagine
1480 Paseo Verde Pkwy, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,388
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1234 sqft
Elegant living at its best. Residents enjoy social and casual events. Spacious interiors with large windows and open floor plans. On-site resort-like pool, rooftop deck with valley views, and a heated spa.

