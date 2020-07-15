Apartment List
51 Studio Apartments for rent in Henderson, NV

The Aviary
1070 Wellness Pl, Henderson, NV
Studio
$1,120
544 sqft
It takes something special to stand out in a crowd, and The Aviary, a new apartment community in Henderson’s Union Village soars. Wait until you see its inspired social spaces.
Gibson Springs
Alta NV
1250 Wigwam Parkway, Henderson, NV
Studio
$1,270
508 sqft
The perfect blend of sophistication and relaxation, Alta NV is the ideal place to escape from it all.
The Well
1050 Wellness Pl, Henderson, NV
Studio
$1,188
465 sqft
The Well, a brand new apartment community in Henderson, Nevada, offers a home and a lifestyle centered around you. LIVE WELL with thoughtful details such as quartz counters and large windows to let light in.

Lake Las Vegas
29 Montelago Blvd #347
29 Montelago Boulevard, Henderson, NV
Studio
$1,100
447 sqft
CUTE FULLY FURNISHED UNIT IN LAKE LAS VEGAS. - CUTE FULLY FURNISHED UNIT IN LAKE LAS VEGAS. THIS UNIT IS SPACIOUS AND AIRY. NICE VIEWS INTO LAKE LAS VEGAS. TONS OF AMENITIES. READY FOR MOVE IN (RLNE5888855)

Midway
520 W. Sunset Rd, Storage # 27-29
520 West Sunset Road, Henderson, NV
Studio
$600
1080 sqft
Storage unit. Electricity included.

Midway
600 W. Sunset Rd, Suite 101
600 West Sunset Road, Henderson, NV
Studio
$1,840
2300 sqft
Deli and mini-mart. 17 doors reach in cooler and freezer. 3 compartment sink. Stained concrete floor. CAM $598 ($.26/SF)

Green Valley North
4350 East Sunset Road - 100A
4350 East Sunset Road, Henderson, NV
Studio
$1,600
640 sqft
CAM $.50/sf

Green Valley North
4500 East Sunset Road - Suite 42
4500 East Sunset Road, Henderson, NV
Studio
$9,400
7551 sqft
CAM $.54/sf

Green Valley North
4300 East Sunset Road - Suite B1
4300 East Sunset Road, Henderson, NV
Studio
$3,600
2450 sqft
CAM $.49/sf
Tuscan Highlands
12656 Southern Highlands Parkway, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$1,275
503 sqft
FOR THOSE WHO FIND A YOGA MAT THEIR HAPPY PLACE AND SIPS IN A WINE GARDEN EVEN HAPPIER, LAS VEGAS’ NEWEST APARTMENT COMMUNITY IN SOUTHERN HIGHLANDS IS A SOCIAL, HEALTH-FORWARD HAVEN LIKE NO OTHER.

11101 Abbeyfield Rose Dr
11101 Abbeyfield Rose Drive, Paradise, NV
Studio
$1,695
1405 sqft
$1295 / 3br - Spectacular 3bedroom 2bath townhome - 2 STORY HOME ATTACHED GARAGE IN THE GREATER SILVERADO RANCH AREA! PROPERTY FEATURES KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST BAR. (RLNE2724382)

3686 E Sunset Rd. Suite 105
3686 East Sunset Road, Paradise, NV
Studio
$3,250
1139 sqft
Move in Ready! Previous Dance Studio, hardwood flooring, modern lighting settings. Front desk area, 1 Private room, 2 Restrooms, utility room, open floor plan.
Fusion
4340 Escondido Street, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$805
394 sqft
Learn More about our Community Move in by May 31, 2020 and receive $400 off the first month Why not take a LIVE tour directly from you own mobile device? We now can offer you a way to tour our community while staying in your home or office.
Desert Meadows
9655 Ensworth St, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$800
440 sqft
Enjoy quality living at Desert Meadows Apartments, located in Las Vegas, NV, in the upscale Silverado Ranch Community. Desert Meadows is ideal for those seeking the ultimate in comfort and convenience.
Volare
10695 Dean Martin Dr, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$1,072
568 sqft
We are now Open to all walk in tours! LEASE A MODERN APARTMENT HOME IN LAS VEGASFrom the outdoor lanai to the stylish clubhouse, the swimming pool to the volleyball court, Volare fully lives up to the Las Vegas resort standard.
Ashton Park
4441 Escondido St, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$805
786 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ashton Park in Las Vegas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Winchester
Mojave Breeze
3121 Karen Ave, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$600
500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Mojave Breeze in Las Vegas. View photos, descriptions and more!

The Strip
Siegel Suites - Checkmate
4735 Deckow Lane, Paradise, NV
Studio
$1,058
450 sqft
Move In Today: Low-Cost, Furnished Apartments Close to the Las Vegas Strip! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $244.

Siegel Suites - Boulder 2
3625 Boulder Highway, Sunrise Manor, NV
Studio
$1,014
400 sqft
Rent Yours Today: Large, Affordable 1 Bedroom Apartments Just Minutes From the Heart of the Las Vegas Strip ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $234.

1771 E.Flamingo Rd - 100A
1771 East Flamingo Road, Paradise, NV
Studio
$2,569
2055 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1771 E.Flamingo Rd - 100A in Paradise. View photos, descriptions and more!

4700 South Maryland Parkway - 1
4700 Maryland Parkway, Paradise, NV
Studio
$2,050
275 sqft
Brand new, fully-furnished high-rise luxury urban studio. Stunning view of the Las Vegas strip and mountains from rooftop swimming pool with bbq grills, fire pit, and sundeck areas.

Winchester
3242 Desert Inn Road 01-02
3242 E Desert Inn Rd, Winchester, NV
Studio
$1,280
1600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3242 Desert Inn Road 01-02 in Winchester. View photos, descriptions and more!

Winchester
3242 Desert Inn Road- 13
3242 East Desert Inn Road, Winchester, NV
Studio
$640
800 sqft
Unit 13 & 14 were leased by one tenant. Separated to two units since April 1st, 2019.

5006 S Maryland Parkway Unit 5
5006 S Maryland Pkwy, Paradise, NV
Studio
$1,125
1500 sqft
CAM $.45/SF. 20% discount if take 5-7 together Maryland Crossing LLC took over the property on 02/28/2020 Parcel Number 162-26-101-011 Renovated in 1986

July 2020 Henderson Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Henderson Rent Report. Henderson rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Henderson rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Henderson rents declined over the past month

Henderson rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased moderately by 1.0% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Henderson stand at $1,101 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,365 for a two-bedroom. Henderson's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Henderson rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Henderson, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Henderson is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Henderson's median two-bedroom rent of $1,365 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Henderson fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Tucson (+1.3%), and Albuquerque (+1.3%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Henderson than most large cities. For example, Los Angeles has a median 2BR rent of $1,747.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

