valley view
144 Apartments for rent in Valley View, Henderson, NV
14 Units Available
Prelude at the Park
501 E Lake Mead Pkwy, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,005
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,181
973 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,407
1197 sqft
Excellent location close to 215 and 515 Highways. Residents enjoy units with dishwasher, gas range and nine-foot ceilings. Community includes city views, BBQ-picnic areas and covered parking.
Contact for Availability
Cascade
1100 Center St, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$825
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1164 sqft
Welcome to Cascade Apartments in Henderson, Nevada! Henderson is part of the Las Vegas metropolitan area and occupies the southeastern end of the valley. Our apartment community is located in the beautiful neighborhood of Valley View.
1 Unit Available
160 Judy Lane
160 Judy Lane, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$925
2924 sqft
You have to see it to believe it!! Completely Renovated & Super Upgraded.
1 Unit Available
361 Cadence View Way
361 Cadence View Way, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,999
1824 sqft
This is a beautiful single story open layout home in a wonderful Henderson community. The home has upgraded lush carpets in every bedroom and porcelain wood toned tile throughout the rest of the home.
1 Unit Available
346 Andy Wheeler Drive
346 Andy Wheeler Dr, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1876 sqft
Brand New 2020 Richmond home 2-Story w 3 Bedrooms 2.
1 Unit Available
133 Bosworth Dr
133 Bosworth Drive, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1224 sqft
Beautiful Henderson home with covered patio for entertaining. - Beautiful diagonal tile throughout most living areas, with carpeting in bedrooms. Centrally located Henderson home in a quiet and safe neighborhood.
1 Unit Available
1108 East Sunset
1108 East Sunset Road, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2670 sqft
Owner looking for a 7month lease term, but is open to negotiating for a longer term ~ Beautiful new modern home! 3 Bdrms + Loft, 2.5 Baths.
1 Unit Available
261 Cadence View
261 Cadence View Way, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2062 sqft
Beautifully furnished home in the BRAND NEW Cadence community. This home features a room downstairs with access to the backyard, kitchen and family room on second level w/open concept.
1 Unit Available
131 Mystic Melody
131 Mystic Melody Ln, Henderson, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2228 sqft
Brand new home, never lived in!!! This beautiful home in Cadence features 4 bed 3 bath 2 car with 2228 sqft! Amazing open concept layout with modern looking kitchen with quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances! Set up for mounted TV in
Results within 1 mile of Valley View
5 Units Available
Horizon Seniors
990 Equestrian Drive, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,052
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
720 sqft
Independent Senior Living For the Lifestyle You Desire!
12 Units Available
Madison at Black Mountain
640 E Horizon Dr, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$973
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,096
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents of this community enjoy a clubhouse, fitness center and pool/lounge area in their free time. The Las Vegas Strip and I-515 are both short drives away. Apartments are renovated and have wood cabinetry.
1 Unit Available
265 Van Wagenen
265 East Van Wagenen Street, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1006 sqft
Wonderful 3 Bedroom Townhome - Wonderful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom town home, open floor plan, carpet and ceramic through out, beautiful kitchen cabinets and counter tops, dining area off kitchen, and covered patio.
1 Unit Available
223 RED HORIZON Terrace
223 Red Horizon Terrace, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1795 sqft
This is the home you've been waiting for!! BEAUTIFUL, well kept home just loaded with extras! Wood type flooring and tile and carpet! Master is downstairs and the other two bedrooms are up with a shared bathroom between them (jack and jill).
1 Unit Available
446 Holick Ave
446 Holick Avenue, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1042 sqft
2 BED + LOFT TOWNHOME IN HENDERSON - 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH CHARMING TOWN HOME IN HENDERSON* OPEN FLOOR PLAN * KITCHEN HAS UNDER CABINET LIGHTS* LOTS OF CABINETS AND SOFT CLOSE DRAWERS* CEILING FANS THROUGHOUT* UPSTAIRS HAS AN UNIQUE LOFT WITH SEPARATE
1 Unit Available
529 Via Cenami Ct
529 Via Cenmai Court, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1955 sqft
End of Cul-De-Sac. EXTRAORDINARY SINGLE STORY 3 BEDRMS Home IN GUARD GATED TUSCANY COMMUNITY w/LOTS OF AMENITIES. GOURMET KITCHEN W/GRANITE COUNTERS, BREAKFAST BAR, CENTER ISLAND&PANTRY. TILE FLOORING W/INLAY&CARPETED BEDRMS.
1 Unit Available
523 Moses Lake Ct.
523 Moses Lake Court, Henderson, NV
5 Bedrooms
$1,700
2260 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 5 BEDROOM HOME IN HENDERSON - BEAUTIFUL 5 BEDROOM HOME IN HENDERSON, FEATURES INCLUDE CERAMIC TILE, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. SPACIOUS LIVING AREA. BEDROOM AND BATHROOM DOWNSTAIRS, BALCONY OFF MASTER BEDROOM. ALONG WITH A COVERED PATIO.
1 Unit Available
611 Mosswood Drive
611 Mosswood Drive, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1615 sqft
HENDERSON LOCATION! BEAUTIFUL SINGLE STORY HOME READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN!! - GORGEOUS SINGLE STORY, 3 BDRM 2 BATH HOME LOCATED IN THE HEART OF HENDERSON WITH RV PARKING, BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN WITH CUSTOM CABINETS, BLACK QUARTZ COUNTER-TOPS, AND
1 Unit Available
116 Spinnaker
116 Spinnaker Drive, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1068 sqft
116 Spinnaker Available 08/01/20 Henderson Single Story - 2 Bed, 2 Bath, Big Yard, Community Pool, Community RV Parking, 1 Car Garage. Newer flooring and paint, Low maintenance landscaping No Pets Allowed (RLNE3433077)
1 Unit Available
603 Fox Chase Street
603 Fox Chase Street, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1547 sqft
Beautiful single story home in Henderson. 3 BR 2 BA with 2 car garage. Open floor plan. Large breakfast nook with natural lighting. Ceiling fans throughout.
1 Unit Available
822 Schooner Drive
822 Schooner Drive, Henderson, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
1544 sqft
This 2 Story 4 Bedroom Home in located in Henderson.
1 Unit Available
844 Grape Vine
844 Grapevine Avenue, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1340 sqft
1 STORY, 3 BED, 2 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE HOME SITUATED IN A CUL DE SAC STREET. FEATURES LIVING WITH SEPARATE FAMILY ROOM. ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED. BEDROOMS FEATURE CEILING FANS.
1 Unit Available
815 Chameleon Star Avenue
815 Chameleon Star Avenue, Henderson, NV
5 Bedrooms
$1,950
2996 sqft
Beautiful corner lot, 7+ ft.
1 Unit Available
227 Texas
227 S Texas Ave, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1150 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Two homes separately for rent! First house is measured over 1100 square feet with 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom with a monthly rent at $1300.
1 Unit Available
730 GOSHAWK Street
730 Goshawk St, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1431 sqft
GREAT 3 BD/2BA HOME - FRESHLY PAINTED. ALL WOOD BLINDS DOWNSTAIRS AND NEW MINI BLINDS UPSTAIRS. HUGE BACKYARD WITH 2 CAR GARAGE. GREAT LOCATION!!