Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:38 AM

110 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Henderson, NV

Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 06:08am
17 Units Available
Gibson Springs
Cornerstone Park
210 Quest Park St, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,119
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Cornerstone Park Apartments in Henderson, NV! Situated in a beautiful landscape, with endless opportunities for outdoor exploration, our Henderson apartments bring you to the hub of work, and play.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
11 Units Available
Seven Hills
Avalon at Seven Hills
2900 Sunridge Heights Pkwy, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$986
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,703
1544 sqft
Convenient location for commuters off of I-15 and 1-215. Residents enjoy units with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and private patios. Community includes pool, spa and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
7 Units Available
Silverado Ranch
Positano
10115 Jeffreys St, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,116
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,258
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Positano offers carefree apartment living in a private, gated community. Nearby access to I-215 makes for a short trip to the airport and south Strip employment centers.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
18 Units Available
Seven Hills
Veritas
3370 Saint Rose Pkwy, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,132
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,336
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,623
1289 sqft
This stunning community is located near the area's best shopping and dining, and homes feature fantastic views of the Black Mountain Range. On-site pool, internet cafe, fire pit and dog park.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
29 Units Available
Seven Hills
Empire
915 Alper Center Dr, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,198
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,748
1390 sqft
Whether you are looking for yourself, your family, or your housemates, Empire offers 1, 2, & 3 bedroom floor plans to fit your needs.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
6 Units Available
Green Valley North
23Twelve Luxe Apartments
2312 N Green Valley Pkwy, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$995
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
992 sqft
Cats are allowed in these beautiful apartments, which are located near the Wildhorse Golf Club. Units feature plush carpet, ceiling fans and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a pool and a hot tub.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 06:42am
7 Units Available
McCullough Hills
Elevate
111 S Gibson Rd, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,286
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,428
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1188 sqft
Excellent location in Las Vegas, close to Baja Fresh and Black Mountain Country Club and Golf Course. Amenities feature granite countertops, Moen faucets, and high-end appliances. Community includes dog park, lounge, and pool.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 06:07am
6 Units Available
Green Valley Ranch
Imagine
1480 Paseo Verde Pkwy, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,388
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1234 sqft
Elegant living at its best. Residents enjoy social and casual events. Spacious interiors with large windows and open floor plans. On-site resort-like pool, rooftop deck with valley views, and a heated spa.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 06:24am
7 Units Available
Firenze
5880 Boulder Falls St, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,077
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near several of Southern Nevada's most noted master-planned neighborhoods, Firenze offers carefree apartment living in a private, gated community.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 06:21am
6 Units Available
Seven Hills
Chateau Calais at Seven Hills
975 Seven Hills Dr, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,382
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Chateau Calais at Seven Hills in Henderson. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
4 Units Available
MacDonald Highlands
Arroyo Grande
225 S Stephanie St, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,175
893 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1128 sqft
Located in Green Valley, a master-planned community in Henderson with top-rated schools and a thriving business community. We are within minutes of the Green Valley Ranch Hotel and Casino, the famous District shopping village and the I-215 Beltway.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 06:03am
$
20 Units Available
The Aviator
3660 Saint Rose Parkway, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,298
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,573
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Aviator has landed in West Henderson, Nevada. Brand-new one, two, and three bedroom apartments set the stage for a home like no other.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
52 Units Available
Gibson Springs
Alta NV
1250 Wigwam Parkway, Henderson, NV
Studio
$1,270
508 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,285
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1052 sqft
The perfect blend of sophistication and relaxation, Alta NV is the ideal place to escape from it all.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Green Valley North
Arabella
4375 E Sunset Rd, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
952 sqft
Residents enjoy units with washer and dryer, fireplace, and air conditioning. Luxurious community offers online payments, swimming pool and club house. Conveniently located in Henderson, close to Sunset Station, Sunset Park and Wildhorse Golf Club.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 06:26am
4 Units Available
Whitney Ranch
Martinique Bay Apartments
3000 High View Dr, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,466
1200 sqft
Residents enjoy an on-site playground, clubhouse, fitness center, and gated access. Apartments feature optional fireplaces, private entrances and vaulted ceilings. Proximity to Wildhorse Golf Club and Wildfire Casino makes for fun days and nights.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
McCullough Hills
Vantage Lofts
201 S Gibson Rd, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,725
1206 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1933 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2885 sqft
A pet-friendly community with fantastic views. On-site pool, gym, garages, concierge service and fit pit. In-unit laundry, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and a patio or balcony in each apartment.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 06:01am
3 Units Available
South Valley Ranch
Aspen Peak Apartments
833 Aspen Peak Loop, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A pet-friendly community with a sparkling pool, a clubhouse, and reserved parking for residents. Homes feature private patios, plush carpeting, and walk-in closets. Close to shopping and dining options in the area.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
10 Units Available
Green Valley South
Players Club
1895 N Green Valley Pkwy, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,000
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1035 sqft
Centrally located in the master-planned community of Green Valley, Players Club overlooks Legacy Golf Course and is within a highly rated school district.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 06:02am
18 Units Available
Green Valley South
Parkway Townhomes
2675 Windmill Pkwy, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,728
1369 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom townhomes in the South Green Valley area, close to the Vegas Strip and all its restaurants and shops. Newly renovated with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and custom cabinetry.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
5 Units Available
Highland Hills
Horizon Seniors
990 Equestrian Drive, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,052
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
720 sqft
Independent Senior Living For the Lifestyle You Desire!
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
12 Units Available
Highland Hills
Madison at Black Mountain
640 E Horizon Dr, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$973
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,096
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents of this community enjoy a clubhouse, fitness center and pool/lounge area in their free time. The Las Vegas Strip and I-515 are both short drives away. Apartments are renovated and have wood cabinetry.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Gibson Springs
Villa Serena Apartments
325 N Gibson Rd, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,100
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
847 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1320 sqft
A new community featuring nine-foot ceilings, mini-blinds, walk-in closets, alarm systems and modern kitchens. Fireplaces available. On-site pool, outdoor areas, playground and courtyard. Minutes from area freeway.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
4 Units Available
McCullough Hills
Adiamo
1350 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,317
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Set high in the foothills of Black Mountain, Adiamo offers commanding views of the Las Vegas valley.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
7 Units Available
McCullough Hills
One60
160 Cielo Abierto Way, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
1479 sqft
Modern apartment community featuring on-site recycling, group exercise classes, EV charging, a coffee cafe, and a dog park. In Henderson near the junction of I-215 and I-515.

July 2020 Henderson Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Henderson Rent Report. Henderson rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Henderson rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Henderson rents declined over the past month

Henderson rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased moderately by 1.0% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Henderson stand at $1,101 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,365 for a two-bedroom. Henderson's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Henderson rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Henderson, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Henderson is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Henderson's median two-bedroom rent of $1,365 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Henderson fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Tucson (+1.3%), and Albuquerque (+1.3%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Henderson than most large cities. For example, Los Angeles has a median 2BR rent of $1,747.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

