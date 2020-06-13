Apartment List
/
NV
/
henderson
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:26 AM

108 Apartments for rent in Henderson, NV with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Henderson renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2441 Rue Bienville Way
2441 Rue Bienville Way, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1666 sqft
Highly upgraded 2 story Home with 3 bed 2.5 bath with 2 car garage in Madeira Canyon! - Highly upgraded 2 story home with 3 bed 2.5 baths with 2 car garage in Madeira Canyon! Large kitchen w/granite counters open to family/great room.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Townsite
1 Unit Available
144 Sitka Spruce
144 Sitka Spruce Street, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1480 sqft
Great home available for immediate move-in! - Open and spacious floorplan! Wood-like flooring in main living areas! Neutral colors t/o and Ceiling fans! Kitchen features breakfast island, upgraded countertops and stainless steel appliances! Master

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Gibson Springs
1 Unit Available
1330 SHIMMERING GLEN AVE
1330 Shimmering Glen Avenue, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1278 sqft
HND 1 STORY HOME - ALL TILE & WOOD FLOORS - HENDERSON - 89014 1 STORY HOME 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS, 2 CAR GARAGE ALL TILE & WOOD FLOORS ALL APPLIANCES, SECURED ENTRY DESERT LANDSCAPED WITH COVERED PATIO RENTAL CRITERIA: Proof of Income (3x's the

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2765 Craigmillar Street
2765 Craigmillar Street, Henderson, NV
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
2301 sqft
Amazing Anthem home! Close to parks, trails and schools.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Anthem
1 Unit Available
12 Mohansic Rd
12 Mohansic Road, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2010 sqft
12 Mohansic Rd Available 06/26/20 ANTHEM COUNTRY CLUB 3 BEDROOM HOME IN HENDERSON! - GUARD GATED COUNTRY CLUB OF ANTHEM!* 3 BEDROOMS* NEW FLOORING THROUGHOUT* WOOD FLOORS* CEILING FANS* TILE COUNTERS*FIREPLACE*COVERED REAR PATIO*ALL INCLUDED*CEILING

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Green Valley South
1 Unit Available
1877 Hillsboro Drive
1877 Hillsboro Drive, Henderson, NV
6 Bedrooms
$3,995
3788 sqft
ONE OF A KIND 1 STORY HOME W/BASEMENT** COURTYARD**6 BEDROOMS**SUNKEN LIVING ROOM**VAULTED CEILINGS**HARDWOOD FLOORING**OPEN KITCHEN W/ LOTS OF CABINETS**CORIAN COUNTER-TOPS**MASTER W/TWO-WAY FIREPLACE**HUGE FAMILY ROOM DOWN W/OAK WET BAR**XTRA

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Green Valley North
1 Unit Available
2838 Bluebonnet Dr
2838 Bluebonnet Drive, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1004 sqft
Very Nice upstairs, 1004 sq ft., 2 bedroom unit with hardwood floors throughout. Spacious living room and nice size carpeted bedrooms. Located close to schools, shopping and freeway access !

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
McCullough Hills
1 Unit Available
685 PRINCIPLE POINT Avenue
685 Principle Point Avenue, Henderson, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,499
1738 sqft
Very Open & Spacious Town home. Gated Community w/pool! Enjoy the views as this home is situated on an elevated lot. Home features 4BD, open kitchen w/breakfast bar, pantry, and all appliances.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
2180 DE NARVIK Drive
2180 De Narvik Drive, Henderson, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2550 sqft
Wonderful 4 Bedroom home, 3 car garage and fantastic Mountain Views. Features include Tile floors, Granite counters, Premium cabinets, Stainless Steel appliances, ceiling fans, + washer & dryer.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
2683 KINGHORN Place
2683 Kinghorn Place, Henderson, NV
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
3022 sqft
Beautiful 2 story home in Anthem Highlands. 4 bedrooms with tile/carpet/wood laminate flooring, covered patio, 2-tone paint. Great location!

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Green Valley North
1 Unit Available
372 RUSHING CREEK Court
372 Rushing Creek Court, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1264 sqft
WONDERFUL HOME GREAT LOCATION, CORNER LOT, LOVELY COMMUNITY & EASY FREEWAY ACCESS. FANTASTIC WARM AND INVITING ENTRY WITH BEAUTIFUL WOOD-LIKE FLOORING.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Green Valley North
1 Unit Available
354 Bekasina Drive
354 Bekasina Drive, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1727 sqft
Upgraded three bedroom two bathroom single-story furnished house. Featuring two car garage, large corner lot, and washer and dryer in unit. All housewares, linens, WiFi, TV streaming service, and utilities included with your stay.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Green Valley North
1 Unit Available
644 Cervantes
644 Cervantes Drive, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1574 sqft
Single Story In Heart of Green Valley!!! Community Pool and Tennis Courts! 3 bedrooms 2 full bath, Kitchen with breakfast bar eating Nook and Pantry, Living room with fireplace, Manmade wood like flooring, 2 car garage attached, Vaulted ceilings,

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Green Valley Ranch
1 Unit Available
251 GREEN VALLEY Parkway
251 South Green Valley Parkway, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1163 sqft
A beautiful townhome in Green Valley. Updated furnishings and appliances. Ready to go and a luxury to come home to. Across from the District for shopping and restaurants.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Green Valley North
1 Unit Available
332 Cavalla
332 Cavalla Street, Henderson, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2065 sqft
GORGEOUS 4 BEDROOM HOME IN GREEN VALLEY* SPACIOUS FLOOR PLAN W/ WOOD FLOORS AND TILE THROUGHOUT* SPACIOUS KITCHEN W/ GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND AMPLE CABINET STORAGE* COZY MASTER BEDROOM W/ VAULTED CEILINGS* CUSTOM MASTER BATH* 4TH BEDROOM DOWNSTAIRS*

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
3684 Via Geneva
3684 East via Geneva Avenue, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1625 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom house in gated community with Community pool. Near the South Point Casino & the M Resort. Wood floors Downstairs. Large Loft upstairs. All appliances included. Upgraded kitchen has granite counters & black appliances.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Green Valley Ranch
1 Unit Available
1858 MESQUITE CANYON Drive
1858 Mesquite Canyon Drive, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1779 sqft
LIGHT, SUNSHINE FILLED GREEN VALLEY RANCH BEAUTY. PLUSH CHAMPAGNE CARPET/TILE/LAMINATE WOOD FLOORING. TILE COUNTERS, HONEY OAK CABINETS, GAS FIREPLACE, PATIO. BACKYARD WITH LUSH LANDSCAPING. 1 Sm-med dog considered, email photo for approval.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
1168 Via Monticano
1168 Via Monticano, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1627 sqft
GORGEOUS 3 BEDROOM WITH A LOFT*OPEN FLOORPLAN*UPGRADED*STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES*WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING*KITCHEN W/BREAKFAST BAR, ISLAND, PANTRY, GRANITE COUNTERS,NOOK AREA*OPEN LIVING ROOM*MASTER W/WALK IN CLOSET, DOUBLE SINKS, SEP TUB AND

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Solera at Anthem
1 Unit Available
3159 Fortunati
3159 Fortunati Walk, Henderson, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
1812 sqft
$250 off the the first months rent if lease signed by June 15th! Beautiful Tuscan 4 bedroom home in Inspirada! Brand new wood laminate flooring, Granite counters in kitchen, Large island and huge pantry, Built in Wine Rack in Kitchen Cabinets.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
River Mountain
1 Unit Available
1620 Clint Canyon
1620 Clint Canyon Drive, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1079 sqft
You have to see this place. Gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 bathrooms with a 1 car garage.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Anthem
1 Unit Available
34 CANDLEWYCK Drive
34 Candlewyck Drive, Henderson, NV
4 Bedrooms
$3,995
3592 sqft
GORGEOUS 1 STORY HOME IN GUARD GATED ANTHEM COUNTRY CLUB WITH GOLF & MOUNTAIN VIEWS! Kitchen Features Granite Counters, Upgraded Cabinets, Hardwood Flooring, W/I pantry, Recessed Lighting, B/I TV, Pot Shelves, Stainless Steel Gas Stove, Gas Double

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Southfork
1 Unit Available
676 Doubleshot
676 Doubleshot Lane, Henderson, NV
5 Bedrooms
$5,499
3779 sqft
Wonderful 5 bed home with soaring ceilings, gorgeous wood flooring, and neutral color palette throughout.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
McCullough Hills
1 Unit Available
488 Parrot Beak
488 Parrot Beak Street, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1267 sqft
Don't miss out on this super cute 2 bedroom town home that features a large loft, laminate wood flooring, vaulted ceilings, attached 2 car garage, and community. Fantastic location that is close to shopping, dining, and freeway access.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Green Valley South
1 Unit Available
2823 DAWN CROSSING Drive
2823 Dawn Crossing Drive, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1247 sqft
Gorgeous Green Valley townhouse with high vaulted ceilings, stone fireplace, laminate wood flooring throughout first floor, 2 Master bedrooms upstairs with a half bath down. Nice side yard dining room. community pool.
City Guide for Henderson, NV

During the gold rush, a great pioneer told his people, "Pick up of your shovels, raise your spirits, and I will lead you to the Promised Land." When they arrived in the oasis of the Las Vegas Valley, he said, "Lay down your shovels, drink your spirits, and Viva Las Vegas, because this is the Promised Land."

These days, however, the economy and the casinos will take your shovels, drain your spirits, and foreclose on your Promised Land, so you'd be wise to get out of the fast lane and settle into a nice apartment over here in Henderson. It's certainly a more relaxing place to call home, with the Vegas Strip just a twinkling of lights in the horizon of beautiful desert skies and far off mountains. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Henderson, NV

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Henderson renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Henderson 1 BedroomsHenderson 2 BedroomsHenderson 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHenderson 3 BedroomsHenderson Accessible ApartmentsHenderson Apartments under $1,000Henderson Apartments under $700Henderson Apartments under $800
Henderson Apartments under $900Henderson Apartments with BalconyHenderson Apartments with GarageHenderson Apartments with GymHenderson Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHenderson Apartments with Move-in SpecialsHenderson Apartments with ParkingHenderson Apartments with Pool
Henderson Apartments with Washer-DryerHenderson Cheap PlacesHenderson Dog Friendly ApartmentsHenderson Furnished ApartmentsHenderson Luxury PlacesHenderson Pet Friendly PlacesHenderson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Vegas, NVParadise, NVSpring Valley, NVNorth Las Vegas, NV
Sunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NV
Winchester, NVLaughlin, NVBoulder City, NVPahrump, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Green Valley NorthGibson SpringsMc Cullough Hills
Seven HillsGreen Valley SouthGreen Valley Ranch
Whitney RanchValley View

Apartments Near Colleges

Roseman University of Health SciencesNevada State College
Touro University NevadaCollege of Southern Nevada
University of Nevada-Las Vegas