Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:37 AM

232 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Henderson, NV

Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
36 Units Available
Domain
831 Coronado Center Dr, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,781
1390 sqft
Conveniently located close to shopping and dining with easy access to the Vegas strip. One-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments and 2-bedroom townhomes with washer/dryer in every unit.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Whitney Ranch
7 Units Available
The Marlow
981 Whitney Ranch Dr, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1268 sqft
Units feature laundry, patio or balcony and hardwood floors. Community includes BBQ grills, courtyard, dog park and pool. Conveniently located by both I-15 and the 215 Beltway.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
Gibson Springs
16 Units Available
Spur
985 Wigwam Pkwy, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1390 sqft
Close to Las Vegas yet nestled within a quiet community. Featuring oversized closets, quartz counters, waterfall showerheads, and in-home laundry rooms. Amenities include a dog park and pet washing areas, a pool, and a gym.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:10am
9 Units Available
Firenze
5880 Boulder Falls St, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,397
1163 sqft
Located near several of Southern Nevada's most noted master-planned neighborhoods, Firenze offers carefree apartment living in a private, gated community.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Green Valley Ranch
28 Units Available
Elysian at the District
2151 Village Walk Dr, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1410 sqft
Luxury Vegas apartment community located right between the Strip and the desert. Multi-floored apartments with one-, two- or three-bedroom units. Modern, designer features and private balconies.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
17 Units Available
The Well
1050 Wellness Pl, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,504
1201 sqft
The Well, a brand new apartment community in Henderson, Nevada, offers a home and a lifestyle centered around you. LIVE WELL with thoughtful details such as quartz counters and large windows to let light in.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
39 Units Available
Revolution luxury apt homes
12215 Gilespie Street, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,698
1390 sqft
Find your fit at Revolution. Our 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments in Henderson, Nevada, were designed with your busy and active lifestyle in mind.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Highland Hills
6 Units Available
Madison at Black Mountain
640 E Horizon Dr, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1155 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy a clubhouse, fitness center and pool/lounge area in their free time. The Las Vegas Strip and I-515 are both short drives away. Apartments are renovated and have wood cabinetry.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
McCullough Hills
6 Units Available
Townhomes at Horizon Ridge
540 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1172 sqft
Just off I-515 near the Bruce Woodbury Beltway. Luxury townhomes with luscious mountain views. Recently remodeled units with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Gibson Springs
9 Units Available
Ventana Canyon
1250 American Pacific Dr, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1201 sqft
Within walking distance to Cornerstone Park, and close to Galleria at Sunset. Open concept floor plans feature master bedrooms with extra-large closets, gourmet kitchens with separate dining areas, and private patios or balconies with views.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Seven Hills
9 Units Available
Chateau Calais at Seven Hills
975 Seven Hills Dr, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1391 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Chateau Calais at Seven Hills in Henderson. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:10am
$
72 Units Available
The Aviator
3660 Saint Rose Parkway, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,798
1390 sqft
The Aviator has landed in West Henderson, Nevada. Brand-new one, two, and three bedroom apartments set the stage for a home like no other.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Seven Hills
26 Units Available
Veritas
3370 Saint Rose Pkwy, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1289 sqft
This stunning community is located near the area's best shopping and dining, and homes feature fantastic views of the Black Mountain Range. On-site pool, internet cafe, fire pit and dog park.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Gibson Springs
27 Units Available
Elysian at Stone Lake
1445 Stone Lake Cove Avenue, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,936
1567 sqft
Great location in the heart of Cornerstone Park. Units include stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and an ice maker. Community offers pool, yoga, trash valet, fire pit, guest parking and bocce court.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Whitney Ranch
9 Units Available
Montego Bay Apartment Homes
1050 Whitney Ranch Dr, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1224 sqft
A resort-like community near I-515 and 215. On-site amenities include a pool, dog park, courtyard, and basketball court. Recently renovated apartments feature fireplaces, updated appliances, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
South Valley Ranch
7 Units Available
South Valley Ranch Apartments
701 Aspen Peak Loop, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1300 sqft
Welcome to South Valley Ranch, located in beautiful Henderson, NV! South Valley Ranch Apartments offers a luxurious lifestyle cloistered within a well-planned private community.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:38am
$
McCullough Hills
12 Units Available
Cielo
1290 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,419
1205 sqft
Simple Home Solutions\nFinding an apartment for rent in Henderson, NV, is easy when you lease from Cielo Apartment Homes. Our luxury 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments are just what you need to simplify your home search.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
McCullough Hills
22 Units Available
80 on Gibson
80 S Gibson Rd, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,467
1320 sqft
Pet-friendly community close to shopping, dining, and the Bruce Woodbury Parkway. In-unit washer/dryer, detached garages, vaulted ceilings, and private patios/balconies with stunning views. Free Wi-Fi in the community lobby.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Valley View
7 Units Available
Prelude at the Park
501 E Lake Mead Pkwy, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1197 sqft
Excellent location close to 215 and 515 Highways. Residents enjoy units with dishwasher, gas range and nine-foot ceilings. Community includes city views, BBQ-picnic areas and covered parking.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
McCullough Hills
9 Units Available
One60
160 Cielo Abierto Way, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
1479 sqft
Modern apartment community featuring on-site recycling, group exercise classes, EV charging, a coffee cafe, and a dog park. In Henderson near the junction of I-215 and I-515.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 01:20am
Green Valley South
14 Units Available
Parkway Townhomes
2675 Windmill Pkwy, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1369 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom townhomes in the South Green Valley area, close to the Vegas Strip and all its restaurants and shops. Newly renovated with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and custom cabinetry.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Gibson Springs
29 Units Available
Dream
1005 Wigwam Pkwy, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,614
1390 sqft
Luxury community with contemporary amenities right near Henderson shops and restaurants. Eco-friendly design, on-site pool and sundeck, clubhouse and a fitness center. High-end finishes throughout. Lots of windows with fantastic views.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:57am
McCullough Hills
10 Units Available
Allegro at La Entrada by Mark-Taylor
951 Las Palmas Entrada Ave, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1339 sqft
Boasting a 24-hour gym, business center and garage parking, this community is only a short drive from Acacia Park and Interstate 215. Indoors, residents enjoy walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, and either a balcony or patio.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Seven Hills
16 Units Available
Avalon at Seven Hills
2900 Sunridge Heights Pkwy, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,703
1544 sqft
Convenient location for commuters off of I-15 and 1-215. Residents enjoy units with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and private patios. Community includes pool, spa and fitness center.

June 2020 Henderson Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Henderson Rent Report. Henderson rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Henderson rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Henderson rents decline sharply over the past month

Henderson rents have declined 1.0% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Henderson stand at $1,103 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,367 for a two-bedroom. This is the fifth straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in December of last year. Henderson's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Henderson rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Henderson has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Henderson is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Henderson's median two-bedroom rent of $1,367 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Henderson.
    • While rents in Henderson remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Tucson (+1.4%), Austin (+1.3%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $955, and $1,461 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Henderson than most large cities. For example, Los Angeles has a median 2BR rent of $1,753.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

