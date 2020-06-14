114 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Henderson, NV

Apartment List
Last updated June 14
McCullough Hills
4 Units Available
Elevate
111 S Gibson Rd, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,137
778 sqft
Excellent location in Las Vegas, close to Baja Fresh and Black Mountain Country Club and Golf Course. Amenities feature granite countertops, Moen faucets, and high-end appliances. Community includes dog park, lounge, and pool.
Last updated June 14
7 Units Available
Firenze
5880 Boulder Falls St, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,081
787 sqft
Located near several of Southern Nevada's most noted master-planned neighborhoods, Firenze offers carefree apartment living in a private, gated community.
Last updated June 14
McCullough Hills
20 Units Available
80 on Gibson
80 S Gibson Rd, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,003
740 sqft
Pet-friendly community close to shopping, dining, and the Bruce Woodbury Parkway. In-unit washer/dryer, detached garages, vaulted ceilings, and private patios/balconies with stunning views. Free Wi-Fi in the community lobby.
Last updated June 14
Whitney Ranch
8 Units Available
The Marlow
981 Whitney Ranch Dr, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,070
724 sqft
Units feature laundry, patio or balcony and hardwood floors. Community includes BBQ grills, courtyard, dog park and pool. Conveniently located by both I-15 and the 215 Beltway.
Last updated June 14
$
69 Units Available
The Aviator
3660 Saint Rose Parkway, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,223
823 sqft
The Aviator has landed in West Henderson, Nevada. Brand-new one, two, and three bedroom apartments set the stage for a home like no other.
Last updated June 14
McCullough Hills
8 Units Available
Allegro at La Entrada by Mark-Taylor
951 Las Palmas Entrada Ave, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,100
749 sqft
Boasting a 24-hour gym, business center and garage parking, this community is only a short drive from Acacia Park and Interstate 215. Indoors, residents enjoy walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, and either a balcony or patio.
Last updated June 14
8 Units Available
Elysian at St. Rose
11425 Bermuda Rd, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,178
846 sqft
This recently renovated community features incredible amenities, including shuffleboard, a pool, game room, gym and grill area. Pet-friendly. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and a patio or balcony.
Last updated June 14
Gibson Springs
52 Units Available
Alta NV
1250 Wigwam Parkway, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,285
707 sqft
The perfect blend of sophistication and relaxation, Alta NV is the ideal place to escape from it all.
Last updated June 14
Gibson Springs
4 Units Available
Miro at The Parc
1651 American Pacific Dr, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,203
934 sqft
Located between the Arroyo Grande Sporting Complex and Cornerstone Park, these apartments feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and spacious closets. The community is pet-friendly, and amenities include internet cafe, 24-hr gym, and basketball court.
Last updated June 14
Gibson Springs
8 Units Available
Cyan at Green Valley
1350 Kelso Dunes Ave, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,150
675 sqft
Located in the heart of Henderson, Cyan At Green Valley offers you the extraordinary lifestyle that you've been searching for.
Last updated June 14
Seven Hills
8 Units Available
Sunridge Heights
3161 Sunridge Heights Parkway, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,250
772 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sunridge Heights in Henderson. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14
Green Valley Ranch
12 Units Available
Horizon Ridge
595 S Green Valley Pkwy, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,175
843 sqft
Perfectly situated within an excellent school district, we offer easy access to the 215-Beltway and we are just minutes from acclaimed shopping, fine dining, arts and the Green Valley Ranch Hotel and Casino.
Last updated June 14
McCullough Hills
11 Units Available
Vantage Lofts
201 S Gibson Rd, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,775
1206 sqft
A pet-friendly community with fantastic views. On-site pool, gym, garages, concierge service and fit pit. In-unit laundry, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and a patio or balcony in each apartment.
Last updated June 14
MacDonald Highlands
9 Units Available
Arroyo Grande
225 S Stephanie St, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,100
893 sqft
Located in Green Valley, a master-planned community in Henderson with top-rated schools and a thriving business community. We are within minutes of the Green Valley Ranch Hotel and Casino, the famous District shopping village and the I-215 Beltway.
Last updated June 14
$
Seven Hills
15 Units Available
Avalon at Seven Hills
2900 Sunridge Heights Pkwy, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,136
921 sqft
Convenient location for commuters off of I-15 and 1-215. Residents enjoy units with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and private patios. Community includes pool, spa and fitness center.
Last updated June 14
$
McCullough Hills
12 Units Available
Cielo
1290 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$999
745 sqft
Simple Home Solutions\nFinding an apartment for rent in Henderson, NV, is easy when you lease from Cielo Apartment Homes. Our luxury 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments are just what you need to simplify your home search.
Last updated June 12
Valley View
Contact for Availability
Cascade
1100 Center St, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$825
750 sqft
Welcome to Cascade Apartments in Henderson, Nevada! Henderson is part of the Las Vegas metropolitan area and occupies the southeastern end of the valley. Our apartment community is located in the beautiful neighborhood of Valley View.

Last updated June 14
Lake Las Vegas
1 Unit Available
30 STRADA DI VILLAGGIO
30 Strada Di Villaggio, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,390
582 sqft
Gorgeous, fully furnished 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo in Lake Las Vegas. Resort living with community pool, spa, exercise room and laundry facilities.

Last updated June 14
Foothills
1 Unit Available
217 Pretty Sunset Terrace 2nd story
217 Pretty Sunset Terrace, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$700
275 sqft
Whole furnished 2nd floor, a bedroom & office - Property Id: 95396 Roommate will have 2 furnished rooms with a shared bath (for 1 person), utilities included & wifi. A male tenant is preferred. Must like pets.

Last updated June 14
Green Valley South
1 Unit Available
85 FANTASIA Lane
85 Fantasia Lane, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$900
2352 sqft
This is a beautiful self contained "Guest House" behind main property on 85 Fantasia 700sqft. There is a marble floor with full kitchen with washer and dryer. One Bedroom & one bath. Utilities are included. Owner requires renter insurance.

Last updated June 14
Pittman
1 Unit Available
529 SELLERS Place
529 Sellers Place, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$900
838 sqft
One Bedroom Loft Townhome. This home features a Vaulted Living Room with tile downstairs. Bedroom/Loft area upstairs with NEW carpet. The kitchen has tons of cabinet space, appliances, and a breakfast bar. Along with a Washer/Dryer. Ready for RENT!

Last updated June 14
Green Valley Ranch
1 Unit Available
Bella Vista
251 S Green Valley Pkwy, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,100
721 sqft
Upstairs 1 bedroom with private garage in beautiful Bella Vista. All appliances included. Laminate and tile floors. Mirrored dining area. 2 Balconies -- 1 at entrance and 1 off bedroom.

Last updated June 14
Green Valley Ranch
1 Unit Available
2220 VILLAGE WALK Drive
2220 Village Walk Drive, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$2,200
991 sqft
STRIP VIEWS FROM THE BEST 1-BDR CONDO AT THE DISTRICT AT GVR! CORNER UNIT W/ NO ONE EITHER SIDE OR ABOVE YOU! JUST STEPS TO THE FITNESS CENTER, ROOF TOP SPA & BBQ. TURN-KEY FURNISHED INCLUDES BEDDING, TOWELS, ETC.

Last updated June 14
Lake Las Vegas
1 Unit Available
29 Montelago
29 Montelago Boulevard, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,300
529 sqft
VIEWS!! MAGNIFICENT VIEWS!! Fully Furnished 1 bedroom 1 bath condo in the fabulous LAKE LAS VEGAS RESORT with amazing views of the Lake, the bridge, Montelago village, mountains and more**A short walk through the bridge to the village which offers

June 2020 Henderson Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Henderson Rent Report. Henderson rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Henderson rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Henderson rents decline sharply over the past month

Henderson rents have declined 1.0% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Henderson stand at $1,103 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,367 for a two-bedroom. This is the fifth straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in December of last year. Henderson's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Henderson rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Henderson has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Henderson is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Henderson's median two-bedroom rent of $1,367 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Henderson.
    • While rents in Henderson remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Tucson (+1.4%), Austin (+1.3%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $955, and $1,461 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Henderson than most large cities. For example, Los Angeles has a median 2BR rent of $1,753.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

