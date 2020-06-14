155 Furnished Apartments for rent in Henderson, NV

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:06am
$
Seven Hills
22 Units Available
Empire
915 Alper Center Dr, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,248
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,698
1390 sqft
If you are looking for a one, two, or three bedroom apartment for rent in Henderson, NV, youre right where you are supposed to be. Empire offers everything you need to make the most of your every day.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Green Valley Ranch
29 Units Available
Elysian at the District
2151 Village Walk Dr, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,290
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1410 sqft
Luxury Vegas apartment community located right between the Strip and the desert. Multi-floored apartments with one-, two- or three-bedroom units. Modern, designer features and private balconies.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
$
37 Units Available
Revolution luxury apt homes
12215 Gilespie Street, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,223
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,423
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,698
1390 sqft
Find your fit at Revolution. Our 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments in Henderson, Nevada, were designed with your busy and active lifestyle in mind.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:26am
$
71 Units Available
The Aviator
3660 Saint Rose Parkway, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,223
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,798
1390 sqft
The Aviator has landed in West Henderson, Nevada. Brand-new one, two, and three bedroom apartments set the stage for a home like no other.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Gibson Springs
52 Units Available
Alta NV
1250 Wigwam Parkway, Henderson, NV
Studio
$1,270
508 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,285
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1052 sqft
The perfect blend of sophistication and relaxation, Alta NV is the ideal place to escape from it all.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
McCullough Hills
11 Units Available
Vantage Lofts
201 S Gibson Rd, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,775
968 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A pet-friendly community with fantastic views. On-site pool, gym, garages, concierge service and fit pit. In-unit laundry, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and a patio or balcony in each apartment.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Lake Las Vegas
1 Unit Available
30 STRADA DI VILLAGGIO
30 Strada Di Villaggio, Henderson, NV
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,390
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous, fully furnished 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo in Lake Las Vegas. Resort living with community pool, spa, exercise room and laundry facilities.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3226 PORTO VITTORIA AVE
3226 Portovittoria Avenue, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2686 sqft
3226 PORTO VITTORIA AVE Available 07/24/20 *COMING SOON!* GORGEOUS 3 BED 2.5 BATH IN INSIRADA! - *COMING SOON!* GORGEOUS 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH IN INSPIRADA .LOCATED IN VERY QUIET AND LOW TRAFFIC STREET. PARTIALLY FURNISHED.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Anthem
1 Unit Available
10 Greely Club Trail
10 Greely Club Trail, Henderson, NV
4 Bedrooms
$5,695
4659 sqft
*GORGEOUS UPGRADED FURNISHED HOME IN THE ANTHEM COUNTRY CLUB!!** - ELEGANT DESIGN- FULLY FURNISHED, IMMACULATE 1 STORY CUSTOM, TRAVERTINE FLOORS, 4 ENSUITE BDRMS+A SEP OFFICE/DEN/MEDIA/GAME RM, FABULOUS GRANITE ISLAND KITCHEN OPENS TO HUGE FAMRM

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Foothills
1 Unit Available
217 Pretty Sunset Terrace 2nd story
217 Pretty Sunset Terrace, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$700
275 sqft
Whole furnished 2nd floor, a bedroom & office - Property Id: 95396 Roommate will have 2 furnished rooms with a shared bath (for 1 person), utilities included & wifi. A male tenant is preferred. Must like pets.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southfork
1 Unit Available
2685 Park Creek Lane
2685 Park Creek Lane, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1264 sqft
Furnished Single Story Home In Henderson - Great Location in Henderson close to shopping and Restaurants! This Quiet Community at the end of the street provides great privacy. (RLNE5829400)

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
Green Valley North
1 Unit Available
354 Bekasina Drive
354 Bekasina Drive, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1727 sqft
Upgraded three bedroom two bathroom single-story furnished house. Featuring two car garage, large corner lot, and washer and dryer in unit. All housewares, linens, WiFi, TV streaming service, and utilities included with your stay.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Green Valley Ranch
1 Unit Available
2220 VILLAGE WALK Drive
2220 Village Walk Drive, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$2,200
991 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
STRIP VIEWS FROM THE BEST 1-BDR CONDO AT THE DISTRICT AT GVR! CORNER UNIT W/ NO ONE EITHER SIDE OR ABOVE YOU! JUST STEPS TO THE FITNESS CENTER, ROOF TOP SPA & BBQ. TURN-KEY FURNISHED INCLUDES BEDDING, TOWELS, ETC.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Green Valley South
1 Unit Available
2465 Ping Drive
2465 Ping Drive, Henderson, NV
5 Bedrooms
$4,200
4636 sqft
Absolutely gorgeous and heavily upgraded, fully furnished, 2 story Guard Gated home! Located in the desirable Henderson/Master Series HOA, this move in ready home features custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, a Private Pool and Spa, Golf

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
Seven Hills
1 Unit Available
2900 Sunridge Heights Parkway #1425 - 1
2900 Sunridge Heights Parkway, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1072 sqft
Modern two bedroom condo in a gated Seven Hills community. Fully-furnished, second floor condo includes a covered carport and washer and dryer. Kitchen features quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and pantry.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
MacDonald Ranch
1 Unit Available
700 CARNEGIE Street
700 Carnegie Street, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1198 sqft
Available as of April 1st 2019....Fully furnished 3 bedroom condo walking distance to Green Valley Ranch. Gate community, nicely furnished.

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Sun City Anthem
1 Unit Available
2130 Sandstone Cliffs
2130 Sandstone Cliffs Drive, Henderson, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2401 sqft
SPACIOUS FURNISHED SINGLE STORY 4BED/3BATH/2CAR GARAGE LOCATED IN HENDERSON'S SUN CITY ANTHEM AGE RESTRICTED COMMUNITY. 3BED/2BATH IN MAIN HOUSE.1BED/1BATH CASITA. CARPET & TILE FLOORING THROUGHOUT. BACKYARD W/COVERED PATIO.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Green Valley South
1 Unit Available
2803 Misty Grove Drive
2803 Misty Grove Drive, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1541 sqft
Fully Furnished, Remodeled, 3 Bed, 2.5 baths Townhome in Green Valley. Fresh Paint, New Flooring and Granite Countertops, Separate Dining Room, Living Room features Power Reclining Chairs, TV (w/ Internet, Premium Cable+WIFI included).

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Lake Las Vegas
1 Unit Available
29 Montelago
29 Montelago Boulevard, Henderson, NV
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,300
529 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
VIEWS!! MAGNIFICENT VIEWS!! Fully Furnished 1 bedroom 1 bath condo in the fabulous LAKE LAS VEGAS RESORT with amazing views of the Lake, the bridge, Montelago village, mountains and more**A short walk through the bridge to the village which offers

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Valley View
1 Unit Available
261 Cadence View
261 Cadence View Way, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2062 sqft
Beautifully furnished home in the BRAND NEW Cadence community. This home features a room downstairs with access to the backyard, kitchen and family room on second level w/open concept.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Lake Las Vegas
1 Unit Available
1139 Casa Palermo Circle
1139 Casa Palermo Circle, Henderson, NV
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
3397 sqft
Lake Las Vegas gated community, gorgeous, spacious five bedrooms 4.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
McCullough Hills
1 Unit Available
679 Principle Point
679 Principle Point Avenue, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1422 sqft
Fully furnished short term corporate rental home, utilities included. This is a beautiful home! Balcony off master has wonderful views of Strip, city, and mountains! Just updated with new furniture, decor, flat screen Tv's and more.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Green Valley Ranch
1 Unit Available
1827 Cavendish
1827 Cavendish Way, Henderson, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,799
2661 sqft
Beautiful 2 story house, 4 bed 3 bath + Loft and 3 Car Garage. Fully and completely furnished turnkey property. PRICE LISTED IS FOR TRADITIONAL 12 MONTH LEASE RENT ONLY. UTILITIES ADDITIONAL.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Lake Las Vegas
1 Unit Available
64 Strada Principale
64 Strada Principale, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1797 sqft
NO SMOKING***LOCATED IN LAKE LAS VEGAS COMMUNITY***SUBDIVISION HAS SINGLE FAMILY RESIDENCES/TOWNHOMES/AND CONDOS***THIS CONDO WAS FORMERLY A MODEL AND IS FULLY FURNISHED EXCEPT FOR KITCHEN UTENSILS***UNDERGROUND GARAGE PARKING - 2 SPACES AND A 7X4

Henderson rents decline sharply over the past month

Henderson rents have declined 1.0% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Henderson stand at $1,103 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,367 for a two-bedroom. This is the fifth straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in December of last year. Henderson's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Henderson rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Henderson has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Henderson is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Henderson's median two-bedroom rent of $1,367 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Henderson.
    • While rents in Henderson remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Tucson (+1.4%), Austin (+1.3%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $955, and $1,461 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Henderson than most large cities. For example, Los Angeles has a median 2BR rent of $1,753.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

