green valley ranch
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:34 PM
353 Apartments for rent in Green Valley Ranch, Henderson, NV
Elysian at the District
2151 Village Walk Dr, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,325
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,761
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury Vegas apartment community located right between the Strip and the desert. Multi-floored apartments with one-, two- or three-bedroom units. Modern, designer features and private balconies.
Imagine
1480 Paseo Verde Pkwy, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,388
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1234 sqft
Elegant living at its best. Residents enjoy social and casual events. Spacious interiors with large windows and open floor plans. On-site resort-like pool, rooftop deck with valley views, and a heated spa.
Horizon Ridge
595 S Green Valley Pkwy, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1079 sqft
Perfectly situated within an excellent school district, we offer easy access to the 215-Beltway and we are just minutes from acclaimed shopping, fine dining, arts and the Green Valley Ranch Hotel and Casino.
212 MISTY GARDEN ST.
212 Misty Garden Street, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1698 sqft
212 MISTY GARDEN ST. Available 08/01/20 3 BEDROOMS- CASTIA WITH FULL BATH. FULLY REMODELED - WONDERFULLY FULLY REMODELED HOME FOR RENT. FURNISHED. UPGRADES THROUGHOUT. GATED COMMUNITY IN GREEN VALLEY.
274 LIBERTY POINT Court
274 Liberty Point Court, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1604 sqft
Lovely 2 story townhome in guard gated community. Community offers pool and spa, and so much more! Wood laminate flooring and two tone paint. Private backyard with grass and patio. All appliances included. Pets welcome.
262 Sandrock Pointe Lane
262 Sandrock Pointe Lane, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1846 sqft
Green Valley Ranch Beauty*Single-story tastefully remodeled property w/ all the gorgeous finishes*Features new cabinets, paint, flooring, shutters, fixtures, appliances, etc*Chefs kitchen with massive waterfall island, cooktop & double ovens*3
2058 Smoketree Village Circle
2058 Smoketree Village Circle, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1435 sqft
2058 Smoketree Village Circle Available 08/01/20 Contemporary Style 3 bedroom, 2.5 Bath home located in Green Valley Ranch, Henderson, Nevada - ALL DRESSED UP AND WAITING! This stunning 3 Bedroom, 2.
1709 Franklin Chase Terrace
1709 Franklin Chase Terrace, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1418 sqft
Gorgeous single story townhome in gated community in Green Valley Ranch! Paint touch-ups done, tile flooring, brand new carpet, covered patio, all appliances, new ceiling fans, and all new lighting, blinds.
1761 Lily Pond Cir
1761 Lily Pond Circle, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1489 sqft
Cute single story Green Valley Townhouse! - This gated community townhouse features granite counters and stainless appliances in the kitchen, a large living area, backyard, two car attached garage, community pool and spa, clubhouse, and more.
2016 HOBBYHORSE AVE
2016 Hobbyhorse Avenue, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1810 sqft
- THIS IS WHERE YOU WANT TO LIVE!! LOCATED MINUTES FROM THE DISTRICT, GVR, SHOPS, RESTAURANTS, THE MULTI GENERATIONAL CENTER, LIBRARY, AND THE PAVILION.
1815 Baja Lane
1815 Baja Lane, Henderson, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2661 sqft
IMMACULATE Two story house with 4 Bedrooms and a LARGE POOL! - IMMACULATE Two story house with 4 Bedrooms and a LARGE POOL! This home includes an open living room. Kitchen includes all appliances, dark cabinets, island and tile flooring.
1736 FRANKLIN CHASE Terrace
1736 Franklin Chase Terrace, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1598 sqft
Gorgeous cul-de-sac home located in the highly desired Green Valley Ranch subdivision. 3 Bed/3 Full Bath w/ Master & Addtnl Bed/Bath Downstairs.
1849 Thunder Mountain
1849 Thunder Mountain Drive, Henderson, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
1957 sqft
Beautiful home, in a gated community. Great location near The District! Close to shopping, walking distance to Starbucks, Smith Food, and Paseo Verde Park. Easy access to 215 freeway on Via Verde. Lovely 4-bedroom 2 ½ bath, two story home.
2220 VILLAGE WALK Drive
2220 Village Walk Drive, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$2,200
991 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
STRIP VIEWS FROM THE BEST 1-BDR CONDO AT THE DISTRICT AT GVR! CORNER UNIT W/ NO ONE EITHER SIDE OR ABOVE YOU! JUST STEPS TO THE FITNESS CENTER, ROOF TOP SPA & BBQ. TURN-KEY FURNISHED INCLUDES BEDDING, TOWELS, ETC.
1827 Cavendish
1827 Cavendish Way, Henderson, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,799
2661 sqft
Beautiful 2 story house, 4 bed 3 bath + Loft and 3 Car Garage. Fully and completely furnished turnkey property. PRICE LISTED IS FOR TRADITIONAL 12 MONTH LEASE RENT ONLY. UTILITIES ADDITIONAL.
2030 Rainbow View Street
2030 Rainbow View Street, Henderson, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2474 sqft
UPDATED Green Valley Ranch home offers porch, front screen door, all appliances, ceiling fans, tile flooring, updated light fixtures, shutters, blinds, Jack & Jill bath, walk in closets, laundry room, stone fireplace & upgraded masterbath shower.
2275 Chestnut Bluffs Avenue
2275 Chestnut Bluffs Avenue, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1774 sqft
2275 Chestnut Bluffs Avenue Available 07/16/20 UPGRADED 3 BEDROOM 3 BATHROOM HOME IN HENDERSON! - UPGRADED 3 BEDROOM HOUSE IN THE HEART OF GREEN VALLEY! THIS HOME FEATURES UPGRADED FLOORING WOOD/TILE THROUGHOUT. OPEN LIVING AREA.
524 Mossy Cup Street
524 Mossy Cup St, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1417 sqft
Be the first to Live in this BRAND NEW, Never Lived in beautiful 2 master bdrm suites home. Bedrooms have w/ walk in closets, all wood blinds, remote control blackout blinds in main master Bdrm. Smart & energy saving Lennar home.
1885 Desert Forest Way
1885 Desert Forest Way, Henderson, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2248 sqft
GREAT HOME IN DESIRABLE GREEN VALLEY RANCH.
251 S Green Valley #1511
251 S Green Valley Pkwy, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1195 sqft
CUTE UPGRADED 3 BEDROOM CONDO IN HENDERSON! - CUTE 3 BEDROOM CONDO IN HENDERSON! LARGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH CEILING FAN. UPGRADED KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND WHITE CABINETS. UPGRADED WOOD FLOORING.
251 S Green Valley Pkwy Unit 3014
251 South Green Valley Parkway, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1213 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 251 S Green Valley Pkwy Unit 3014 in Henderson. View photos, descriptions and more!
Bella Vista
251 S Green Valley Pkwy, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1072 sqft
Gorgeous Two Bedroom Condo in Bella Vista Community. - Features a well sized Living Room, Kitchen with Breakfast Nook, Pantry and All Kitchen Appliances included, Toilet downstairs, Blinds, Masters with Walk-in Closet and Tub/Shower combo.
Edge at Traverse Point
1131 Wigwam Pkwy, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,179
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,286
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Resort-style landscaped community located close to Galleria Mall. Units are characterized by granite counters, thermostat for climate control and HUE lighting. Pet-friendly community with a dog park.
Miro at The Parc
1651 American Pacific Dr, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,306
934 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,278
1246 sqft
Located between the Arroyo Grande Sporting Complex and Cornerstone Park, these apartments feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and spacious closets. The community is pet-friendly, and amenities include internet cafe, 24-hr gym, and basketball court.