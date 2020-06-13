111 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Henderson, NV
During the gold rush, a great pioneer told his people, "Pick up of your shovels, raise your spirits, and I will lead you to the Promised Land." When they arrived in the oasis of the Las Vegas Valley, he said, "Lay down your shovels, drink your spirits, and Viva Las Vegas, because this is the Promised Land."
These days, however, the economy and the casinos will take your shovels, drain your spirits, and foreclose on your Promised Land, so you'd be wise to get out of the fast lane and settle into a nice apartment over here in Henderson. It's certainly a more relaxing place to call home, with the Vegas Strip just a twinkling of lights in the horizon of beautiful desert skies and far off mountains. See more
Finding an apartment in Henderson that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.