111 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Henderson, NV

Finding an apartment in Henderson that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >
McCullough Hills
5 Units Available
Elevate
111 S Gibson Rd, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,137
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,336
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location in Las Vegas, close to Baja Fresh and Black Mountain Country Club and Golf Course. Amenities feature granite countertops, Moen faucets, and high-end appliances. Community includes dog park, lounge, and pool.
8 Units Available
Firenze
5880 Boulder Falls St, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,081
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,397
1163 sqft
Located near several of Southern Nevada's most noted master-planned neighborhoods, Firenze offers carefree apartment living in a private, gated community.
McCullough Hills
1 Unit Available
Adiamo
1350 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,533
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Set high in the foothills of Black Mountain, Adiamo offers commanding views of the Las Vegas valley.
Seven Hills
9 Units Available
Chateau Calais at Seven Hills
975 Seven Hills Dr, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,388
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1391 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Chateau Calais at Seven Hills in Henderson. View photos, descriptions and more!
$
39 Units Available
Revolution luxury apt homes
12215 Gilespie Street, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,223
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,423
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,698
1390 sqft
Find your fit at Revolution. Our 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments in Henderson, Nevada, were designed with your busy and active lifestyle in mind.
$
Green Valley North
20 Units Available
3001 Park
3001 W Warm Springs Rd, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,055
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1253 sqft
Located in the Green Valley neighborhood and only minutes from Wildhorse Golf Club. Community features a hot tub, gym, pool, and carport parking. Apartments offer in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances.
Silverado Ranch
2 Units Available
Positano
10115 Jeffreys St, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Positano offers carefree apartment living in a private, gated community. Nearby access to I-215 makes for a short trip to the airport and south Strip employment centers.
Green Valley South
10 Units Available
The Invitational
1801 N Green Valley Pkwy, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,100
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1035 sqft
One of our finest communities directly located on Legacy Golf Course. We are known for our highly-rated school district and proximity to acclaimed shopping and fine dining.
$
Valley View
7 Units Available
Prelude at the Park
501 E Lake Mead Pkwy, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,081
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,184
973 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1197 sqft
Excellent location close to 215 and 515 Highways. Residents enjoy units with dishwasher, gas range and nine-foot ceilings. Community includes city views, BBQ-picnic areas and covered parking.
Green Valley South
10 Units Available
Players Club
1895 N Green Valley Pkwy, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,075
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1035 sqft
Centrally located in the master-planned community of Green Valley, Players Club overlooks Legacy Golf Course and is within a highly rated school district.
Gibson Springs
12 Units Available
Villa Serena Apartments
325 N Gibson Rd, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,050
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
847 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A new community featuring nine-foot ceilings, mini-blinds, walk-in closets, alarm systems and modern kitchens. Fireplaces available. On-site pool, outdoor areas, playground and courtyard. Minutes from area freeway.
$
72 Units Available
The Aviator
3660 Saint Rose Parkway, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,223
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,798
1390 sqft
The Aviator has landed in West Henderson, Nevada. Brand-new one, two, and three bedroom apartments set the stage for a home like no other.
MacDonald Highlands
9 Units Available
Arroyo Grande
225 S Stephanie St, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,100
893 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1128 sqft
Located in Green Valley, a master-planned community in Henderson with top-rated schools and a thriving business community. We are within minutes of the Green Valley Ranch Hotel and Casino, the famous District shopping village and the I-215 Beltway.
$
Seven Hills
15 Units Available
Avalon at Seven Hills
2900 Sunridge Heights Pkwy, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,136
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,703
1544 sqft
Convenient location for commuters off of I-15 and 1-215. Residents enjoy units with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and private patios. Community includes pool, spa and fitness center.
Green Valley North
5 Units Available
Arabella
4375 E Sunset Rd, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,035
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
952 sqft
Residents enjoy units with washer and dryer, fireplace, and air conditioning. Luxurious community offers online payments, swimming pool and club house. Conveniently located in Henderson, close to Sunset Station, Sunset Park and Wildhorse Golf Club.
$
McCullough Hills
12 Units Available
Cielo
1290 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$999
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,419
1205 sqft
Simple Home Solutions\nFinding an apartment for rent in Henderson, NV, is easy when you lease from Cielo Apartment Homes. Our luxury 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments are just what you need to simplify your home search.
Highland Hills
2 Units Available
Horizon Seniors
990 Equestrian Drive, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,258
720 sqft
Independent Senior Living For the Lifestyle You Desire!
8 Units Available
Elysian at St. Rose
11425 Bermuda Rd, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,178
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,388
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This recently renovated community features incredible amenities, including shuffleboard, a pool, game room, gym and grill area. Pet-friendly. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and a patio or balcony.
South Valley Ranch
2 Units Available
Aspen Peak Apartments
833 Aspen Peak Loop, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A pet-friendly community with a sparkling pool, a clubhouse, and reserved parking for residents. Homes feature private patios, plush carpeting, and walk-in closets. Close to shopping and dining options in the area.
Gibson Springs
52 Units Available
Alta NV
1250 Wigwam Parkway, Henderson, NV
Studio
$1,270
508 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,285
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1052 sqft
The perfect blend of sophistication and relaxation, Alta NV is the ideal place to escape from it all.
McCullough Hills
11 Units Available
Vantage Lofts
201 S Gibson Rd, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,775
1206 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1933 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A pet-friendly community with fantastic views. On-site pool, gym, garages, concierge service and fit pit. In-unit laundry, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and a patio or balcony in each apartment.
Gibson Springs
8 Units Available
Cyan at Green Valley
1350 Kelso Dunes Ave, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,150
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Henderson, Cyan At Green Valley offers you the extraordinary lifestyle that you've been searching for.
Green Valley Ranch
12 Units Available
Horizon Ridge
595 S Green Valley Pkwy, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,175
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1079 sqft
Perfectly situated within an excellent school district, we offer easy access to the 215-Beltway and we are just minutes from acclaimed shopping, fine dining, arts and the Green Valley Ranch Hotel and Casino.
Green Valley South
14 Units Available
Parkway Townhomes
2675 Windmill Pkwy, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1369 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom townhomes in the South Green Valley area, close to the Vegas Strip and all its restaurants and shops. Newly renovated with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and custom cabinetry.
City Guide for Henderson, NV

During the gold rush, a great pioneer told his people, "Pick up of your shovels, raise your spirits, and I will lead you to the Promised Land." When they arrived in the oasis of the Las Vegas Valley, he said, "Lay down your shovels, drink your spirits, and Viva Las Vegas, because this is the Promised Land."

These days, however, the economy and the casinos will take your shovels, drain your spirits, and foreclose on your Promised Land, so you'd be wise to get out of the fast lane and settle into a nice apartment over here in Henderson. It's certainly a more relaxing place to call home, with the Vegas Strip just a twinkling of lights in the horizon of beautiful desert skies and far off mountains. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Henderson, NV

Finding an apartment in Henderson that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

