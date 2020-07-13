114 Apartments under $900 for rent in Henderson, NV

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
12 Units Available
Green Valley North
3001 Park
3001 W Warm Springs Rd, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$900
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1253 sqft
Located in the Green Valley neighborhood and only minutes from Wildhorse Golf Club. Community features a hot tub, gym, pool, and carport parking. Apartments offer in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Valley View
Cascade
1100 Center St, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$825
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1164 sqft
Welcome to Cascade Apartments in Henderson, Nevada! Henderson is part of the Las Vegas metropolitan area and occupies the southeastern end of the valley. Our apartment community is located in the beautiful neighborhood of Valley View.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Pittman
401 East MERLAYNE Drive
401 East Merlayne Drive, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$700
550 sqft
Cozy single story condo in Henderson featuring 2 bedrooms and 1 bath.Vinyl flooring and blinds throughout. Ceiling fan in living room. Refrigerator included. Master bedroom has walk-in closet. Second bedroom has large open closet.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Midway
520 W. Sunset Rd, Storage # 27-29
520 West Sunset Road, Henderson, NV
Studio
$600
1080 sqft
Storage unit. Electricity included.
Results within 1 mile of Henderson
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
10 Units Available
Whitney
Roca Whitney Ranch
5145 Rawhide St, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$887
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,008
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,257
1050 sqft
Welcome home to Roca Whitney Ranch Apartments in Las Vegas, Nevada. We are located on the border of Las Vegas and Whitney Ranch, next to Green Valley.
Results within 5 miles of Henderson
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
16 Units Available
Stonegate
5075 Spyglass Hill Dr, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$850
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
968 sqft
On-site pool, playground, dog park and business center. Located near the area's best shopping and dining. This recently renovated community features hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and a patio or balcony in each apartment.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
12 Units Available
Fifteen Fifty
1550 E Harmon Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$841
499 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$912
739 sqft
Fifteen Fifty Apartments is currently undergoing exciting changes that will provide even more amenities for our residents.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
3 Units Available
Spectra at Reno
1330 E Reno Ave, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$808
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1060 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments near McCarran International Airport. Select properties feature gas fireplaces and full-size in-unit laundry appliances. Resort-style pool and outdoor barbecue areas. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:28pm
58 Units Available
Vibe
1121 Lulu Ave, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$699
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$739
788 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1100 sqft
Live at Vibe Apartments in Las Vegas, NV\nOur residents are our priority! Located walking distance to UNLV, great restaurants, shopping, airport and the Fabulous Las Vegas Strip.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
10 Units Available
Fusion
4340 Escondido Street, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$803
394 sqft
1 Bedroom
$894
525 sqft
Learn More about our Community Move in by May 31, 2020 and receive $400 off the first month Why not take a LIVE tour directly from you own mobile device? We now can offer you a way to tour our community while staying in your home or office.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
4 Units Available
Marq at 1600
1600 E University Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$870
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,034
975 sqft
The Marq At 1600 is the perfect place to live, whether you're looking for comfort and livability or a superior location! Our community is within walking distance to The University of Nevada, Las Vegas and is just minutes from prime shopping, parks,
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:07pm
5 Units Available
Desert Meadows
9655 Ensworth St, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$800
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$915
568 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
947 sqft
Enjoy quality living at Desert Meadows Apartments, located in Las Vegas, NV, in the upscale Silverado Ranch Community. Desert Meadows is ideal for those seeking the ultimate in comfort and convenience.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
41 Units Available
The Milo
3850 Mountain Vista St, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$830
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1005 sqft
Welcome to The Milo! Enjoy peaceful living at a price you can afford.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
20 Units Available
Sunrise Springs
4455 E Twain Ave, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$895
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
1076 sqft
Sunrise Springs is located at 4455 E Twain Ave Las Vegas, NV. Sunrise Springs offers 1 to 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 667 to 900 sq.ft.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
8 Units Available
The Nexos
3950 Mountain Vista St, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$817
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$997
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,186
1198 sqft
Your search for your ideal apartment home in Las Vegas, Nevada has come to an end at Mountain Vista Apartments. Our community is conveniently located near major commuter freeways, local shopping centers, and fantastic dining venues.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:17pm
4 Units Available
Tropicana Village
4995 S Maryland Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$795
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1315 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Tropicana Village in Las Vegas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
5 Units Available
The Boulevard
3050 S Nellis Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$855
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
943 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,077
1188 sqft
Stylish apartments feature private patios and vaulted ceilings. Superb on-site amenities include 24-maintenance, Internet access, clubhouse and gym. Convenient location close to the Royal Links Golf Course and the I-515. Parking available.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:11pm
8 Units Available
Ashton Park
4441 Escondido St, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$805
786 sqft
1 Bedroom
$805
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
912 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ashton Park in Las Vegas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:20pm
1 Unit Available
Meadow Vista
4555 Karen Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$830
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Meadow Vista in Las Vegas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 12:28pm
7 Units Available
Villa Del Sol Apartments
4255 Channel 10 Dr, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$850
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Villa Del Sol, conveniently located in the southeast area of fabulous Las Vegas, Nevada! Only minutes from The Las Vegas Strip, you can have your choice of the best shopping, dining, and entertainment available.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 12:23pm
1 Unit Available
Winchester
Mojave Breeze
3121 Karen Ave, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$600
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Mojave Breeze in Las Vegas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:35pm
7 Units Available
Crescent Place
5055 Tamarus St, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$825
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
967 sqft
We dont just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door youll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated January 6 at 06:32pm
5 Units Available
Villas at Sunrise Mountain
6360 E Sahara Ave, Sunrise Manor, NV
1 Bedroom
$895
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Homey units featuring high ceilings and track lighting. Cats are allowed. The gated access community has a business center. Located near Hollywood Regional Park and Interstate 515.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:08pm
11 Units Available
Cottonwood Creek
3149 E Desert Inn Rd, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$740
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
840 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cottonwood Creek in Paradise. View photos, descriptions and more!

July 2020 Henderson Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Henderson Rent Report. Henderson rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Henderson rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Henderson rents declined over the past month

Henderson rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased moderately by 1.0% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Henderson stand at $1,101 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,365 for a two-bedroom. Henderson's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Henderson rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Henderson, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Henderson is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Henderson's median two-bedroom rent of $1,365 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Henderson fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Tucson (+1.3%), and Albuquerque (+1.3%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Henderson than most large cities. For example, Los Angeles has a median 2BR rent of $1,747.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

