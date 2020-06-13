Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:27 AM

194 Apartments for rent in Henderson, NV with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest...
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
McCullough Hills
24 Units Available
80 on Gibson
80 S Gibson Rd, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$993
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,034
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,467
1320 sqft
Pet-friendly community close to shopping, dining, and the Bruce Woodbury Parkway. In-unit washer/dryer, detached garages, vaulted ceilings, and private patios/balconies with stunning views. Free Wi-Fi in the community lobby.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
McCullough Hills
1 Unit Available
Adiamo
1350 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,533
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Set high in the foothills of Black Mountain, Adiamo offers commanding views of the Las Vegas valley.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:57am
McCullough Hills
10 Units Available
Allegro at La Entrada by Mark-Taylor
951 Las Palmas Entrada Ave, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,100
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1339 sqft
Boasting a 24-hour gym, business center and garage parking, this community is only a short drive from Acacia Park and Interstate 215. Indoors, residents enjoy walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, and either a balcony or patio.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Seven Hills
9 Units Available
Chateau Calais at Seven Hills
975 Seven Hills Dr, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,388
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1391 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Chateau Calais at Seven Hills in Henderson. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Green Valley North
16 Units Available
Villas at Green Valley
2362 N Green Valley Pkwy, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$985
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
896 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near the golf course, UNLV and the McCarran Airport. This modern community features a fireplace, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances in each unit. On-site pool, clubhouse, dog park and gym.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
McCullough Hills
6 Units Available
Townhomes at Horizon Ridge
540 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1246 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1172 sqft
Just off I-515 near the Bruce Woodbury Beltway. Luxury townhomes with luscious mountain views. Recently remodeled units with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Green Valley Ranch
28 Units Available
Elysian at the District
2151 Village Walk Dr, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,290
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1410 sqft
Luxury Vegas apartment community located right between the Strip and the desert. Multi-floored apartments with one-, two- or three-bedroom units. Modern, designer features and private balconies.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
36 Units Available
Domain
831 Coronado Center Dr, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,117
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,426
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,781
1390 sqft
Conveniently located close to shopping and dining with easy access to the Vegas strip. One-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments and 2-bedroom townhomes with washer/dryer in every unit.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Whitney Ranch
7 Units Available
The Marlow
981 Whitney Ranch Dr, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,070
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1268 sqft
Units feature laundry, patio or balcony and hardwood floors. Community includes BBQ grills, courtyard, dog park and pool. Conveniently located by both I-15 and the 215 Beltway.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:23am
Seven Hills
9 Units Available
Sunridge Heights
3161 Sunridge Heights Parkway, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,250
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1194 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sunridge Heights in Henderson. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:21am
McCullough Hills
6 Units Available
Elevate
111 S Gibson Rd, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,137
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,283
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location in Las Vegas, close to Baja Fresh and Black Mountain Country Club and Golf Course. Amenities feature granite countertops, Moen faucets, and high-end appliances. Community includes dog park, lounge, and pool.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
39 Units Available
Revolution luxury apt homes
12215 Gilespie Street, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,223
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,423
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,698
1390 sqft
Find your fit at Revolution. Our 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments in Henderson, Nevada, were designed with your busy and active lifestyle in mind.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Green Valley North
20 Units Available
3001 Park
3001 W Warm Springs Rd, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,055
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1253 sqft
Located in the Green Valley neighborhood and only minutes from Wildhorse Golf Club. Community features a hot tub, gym, pool, and carport parking. Apartments offer in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Gibson Springs
15 Units Available
Spur
985 Wigwam Pkwy, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,198
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1390 sqft
Close to Las Vegas yet nestled within a quiet community. Featuring oversized closets, quartz counters, waterfall showerheads, and in-home laundry rooms. Amenities include a dog park and pet washing areas, a pool, and a gym.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Silverado Ranch
2 Units Available
Positano
10115 Jeffreys St, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Positano offers carefree apartment living in a private, gated community. Nearby access to I-215 makes for a short trip to the airport and south Strip employment centers.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:10am
9 Units Available
Firenze
5880 Boulder Falls St, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,081
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,397
1163 sqft
Located near several of Southern Nevada's most noted master-planned neighborhoods, Firenze offers carefree apartment living in a private, gated community.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:01am
Green Valley Ranch
5 Units Available
Imagine
1480 Paseo Verde Pkwy, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,252
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1234 sqft
Elegant living at its best. Residents enjoy social and casual events. Spacious interiors with large windows and open floor plans. On-site resort-like pool, rooftop deck with valley views, and a heated spa.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
South Valley Ranch
7 Units Available
South Valley Ranch Apartments
701 Aspen Peak Loop, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,135
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1300 sqft
Welcome to South Valley Ranch, located in beautiful Henderson, NV! South Valley Ranch Apartments offers a luxurious lifestyle cloistered within a well-planned private community.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Green Valley South
10 Units Available
The Invitational
1801 N Green Valley Pkwy, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,100
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1035 sqft
One of our finest communities directly located on Legacy Golf Course. We are known for our highly-rated school district and proximity to acclaimed shopping and fine dining.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:51am
$
Gibson Springs
36 Units Available
Cornerstone Park
210 Quest Park St, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,166
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Cornerstone Park Apartments in Henderson, NV! Situated in a beautiful landscape, with endless opportunities for outdoor exploration, our Henderson apartments bring you to the hub of work, and play.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
17 Units Available
The Well
1050 Wellness Pl, Henderson, NV
Studio
$996
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,018
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1016 sqft
The Well, a brand new apartment community in Henderson, Nevada, offers a home and a lifestyle centered around you. LIVE WELL with thoughtful details such as quartz counters and large windows to let light in.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Gibson Springs
29 Units Available
Dream
1005 Wigwam Pkwy, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,152
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,277
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,614
1390 sqft
Luxury community with contemporary amenities right near Henderson shops and restaurants. Eco-friendly design, on-site pool and sundeck, clubhouse and a fitness center. High-end finishes throughout. Lots of windows with fantastic views.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Green Valley North
13 Units Available
The Bristol at Sunset
2001 Ramrod Ave, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,017
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,588
1128 sqft
Broadstone Agave features contemporary units in a laid-back environment. Residences are pet-friendly with a resort pool and on-site fitness. Units offer modern kitchens, ample storage, and private outdoor space.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Seven Hills
26 Units Available
Veritas
3370 Saint Rose Pkwy, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,068
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,287
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1289 sqft
This stunning community is located near the area's best shopping and dining, and homes feature fantastic views of the Black Mountain Range. On-site pool, internet cafe, fire pit and dog park.
City Guide for Henderson, NV

During the gold rush, a great pioneer told his people, "Pick up of your shovels, raise your spirits, and I will lead you to the Promised Land." When they arrived in the oasis of the Las Vegas Valley, he said, "Lay down your shovels, drink your spirits, and Viva Las Vegas, because this is the Promised Land."

These days, however, the economy and the casinos will take your shovels, drain your spirits, and foreclose on your Promised Land, so you'd be wise to get out of the fast lane and settle into a nice apartment over here in Henderson. It's certainly a more relaxing place to call home, with the Vegas Strip just a twinkling of lights in the horizon of beautiful desert skies and far off mountains. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Henderson, NV

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Henderson renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

