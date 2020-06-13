194 Apartments for rent in Henderson, NV with balcony
During the gold rush, a great pioneer told his people, "Pick up of your shovels, raise your spirits, and I will lead you to the Promised Land." When they arrived in the oasis of the Las Vegas Valley, he said, "Lay down your shovels, drink your spirits, and Viva Las Vegas, because this is the Promised Land."
These days, however, the economy and the casinos will take your shovels, drain your spirits, and foreclose on your Promised Land, so you'd be wise to get out of the fast lane and settle into a nice apartment over here in Henderson. It's certainly a more relaxing place to call home, with the Vegas Strip just a twinkling of lights in the horizon of beautiful desert skies and far off mountains. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Henderson renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.