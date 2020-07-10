157 Apartments for rent in Henderson, NV with washer-dryer

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 06:30pm
9 Units Available
Firenze
5880 Boulder Falls St, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,077
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,401
1163 sqft
Located near several of Southern Nevada's most noted master-planned neighborhoods, Firenze offers carefree apartment living in a private, gated community.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
5 Units Available
McCullough Hills
Adiamo
1350 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,317
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Set high in the foothills of Black Mountain, Adiamo offers commanding views of the Las Vegas valley.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 06:43pm
$
23 Units Available
The Aviator
3660 Saint Rose Parkway, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,298
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,548
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Aviator has landed in West Henderson, Nevada. Brand-new one, two, and three bedroom apartments set the stage for a home like no other.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 06:39pm
6 Units Available
Seven Hills
Chateau Calais at Seven Hills
975 Seven Hills Dr, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,382
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Chateau Calais at Seven Hills in Henderson. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
9 Units Available
Gibson Springs
Ventana Canyon
1250 American Pacific Dr, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1201 sqft
Within walking distance to Cornerstone Park, and close to Galleria at Sunset. Open concept floor plans feature master bedrooms with extra-large closets, gourmet kitchens with separate dining areas, and private patios or balconies with views.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
5 Units Available
MacDonald Highlands
Arroyo Grande
225 S Stephanie St, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,150
893 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1128 sqft
Located in Green Valley, a master-planned community in Henderson with top-rated schools and a thriving business community. We are within minutes of the Green Valley Ranch Hotel and Casino, the famous District shopping village and the I-215 Beltway.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
52 Units Available
Gibson Springs
Alta NV
1250 Wigwam Parkway, Henderson, NV
Studio
$1,270
508 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,285
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1052 sqft
The perfect blend of sophistication and relaxation, Alta NV is the ideal place to escape from it all.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
4 Units Available
Green Valley North
Arabella
4375 E Sunset Rd, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,170
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
952 sqft
Residents enjoy units with washer and dryer, fireplace, and air conditioning. Luxurious community offers online payments, swimming pool and club house. Conveniently located in Henderson, close to Sunset Station, Sunset Park and Wildhorse Golf Club.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
4 Units Available
South Valley Ranch
South Valley Ranch Apartments
701 Aspen Peak Loop, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,120
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to South Valley Ranch, located in beautiful Henderson, NV! South Valley Ranch Apartments offers a luxurious lifestyle cloistered within a well-planned private community.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
5 Units Available
Gibson Springs
Cyan at Green Valley
1350 Kelso Dunes Ave, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,175
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1018 sqft
Located in the heart of Henderson, Cyan At Green Valley offers you the extraordinary lifestyle that you've been searching for.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
6 Units Available
Green Valley Ranch
Horizon Ridge
595 S Green Valley Pkwy, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,200
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1079 sqft
Perfectly situated within an excellent school district, we offer easy access to the 215-Beltway and we are just minutes from acclaimed shopping, fine dining, arts and the Green Valley Ranch Hotel and Casino.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
12 Units Available
Highland Hills
Madison at Black Mountain
640 E Horizon Dr, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$973
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,096
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents of this community enjoy a clubhouse, fitness center and pool/lounge area in their free time. The Las Vegas Strip and I-515 are both short drives away. Apartments are renovated and have wood cabinetry.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
8 Units Available
Whitney Ranch
The Marlow
981 Whitney Ranch Dr, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,080
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1268 sqft
Units feature laundry, patio or balcony and hardwood floors. Community includes BBQ grills, courtyard, dog park and pool. Conveniently located by both I-15 and the 215 Beltway.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
12 Units Available
McCullough Hills
Vantage Lofts
201 S Gibson Rd, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,725
1206 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1933 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2885 sqft
A pet-friendly community with fantastic views. On-site pool, gym, garages, concierge service and fit pit. In-unit laundry, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and a patio or balcony in each apartment.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 10 at 06:24pm
3 Units Available
South Valley Ranch
Aspen Peak Apartments
833 Aspen Peak Loop, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A pet-friendly community with a sparkling pool, a clubhouse, and reserved parking for residents. Homes feature private patios, plush carpeting, and walk-in closets. Close to shopping and dining options in the area.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
23 Units Available
Revolution luxury apt homes
12215 Gilespie Street, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,248
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,423
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,823
1390 sqft
Find your fit at Revolution. Our 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments in Henderson, Nevada, were designed with your busy and active lifestyle in mind.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
10 Units Available
Green Valley South
Players Club
1895 N Green Valley Pkwy, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,000
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1035 sqft
Centrally located in the master-planned community of Green Valley, Players Club overlooks Legacy Golf Course and is within a highly rated school district.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
5 Units Available
Highland Hills
Horizon Seniors
990 Equestrian Drive, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,052
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
720 sqft
Independent Senior Living For the Lifestyle You Desire!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
6 Units Available
Gibson Springs
Villa Serena Apartments
325 N Gibson Rd, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,100
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
847 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1320 sqft
A new community featuring nine-foot ceilings, mini-blinds, walk-in closets, alarm systems and modern kitchens. Fireplaces available. On-site pool, outdoor areas, playground and courtyard. Minutes from area freeway.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
26 Units Available
Seven Hills
Empire
915 Alper Center Dr, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,223
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Whether you are looking for yourself, your family, or your housemates, Empire offers 1, 2, & 3 bedroom floor plans to fit your needs.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
8 Units Available
Gibson Springs
Spur
985 Wigwam Pkwy, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,256
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1390 sqft
Close to Las Vegas yet nestled within a quiet community. Featuring oversized closets, quartz counters, waterfall showerheads, and in-home laundry rooms. Amenities include a dog park and pet washing areas, a pool, and a gym.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 06:36pm
5 Units Available
Seven Hills
Sunridge Heights
3161 Sunridge Heights Parkway, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,492
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,672
1194 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sunridge Heights in Henderson. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
9 Units Available
Elysian at St. Rose
11425 Bermuda Rd, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,169
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This recently renovated community features incredible amenities, including shuffleboard, a pool, game room, gym and grill area. Pet-friendly. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and a patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
10 Units Available
McCullough Hills
Townhomes at Horizon Ridge
540 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,616
1246 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1172 sqft
Just off I-515 near the Bruce Woodbury Beltway. Luxury townhomes with luscious mountain views. Recently remodeled units with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry facilities.

July 2020 Henderson Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Henderson Rent Report. Henderson rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Henderson rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Henderson rents declined over the past month

Henderson rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased moderately by 1.0% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Henderson stand at $1,101 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,365 for a two-bedroom. Henderson's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Henderson rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Henderson, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Henderson is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Henderson's median two-bedroom rent of $1,365 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Henderson fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Tucson (+1.3%), and Albuquerque (+1.3%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Henderson than most large cities. For example, Los Angeles has a median 2BR rent of $1,747.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

