Last updated July 14 2020 at 8:33 PM

Horizon Ridge

Open Now until 5pm
595 S Green Valley Pkwy · (858) 281-0605
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

595 S Green Valley Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89012
Green Valley Ranch

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 924 · Avail. now

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1101 sqft

Unit 1822 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1101 sqft

Unit 1921 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1101 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Horizon Ridge.

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
24hr gym
pool table
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool table
racquetball court
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Perfectly situated within an excellent school district, we offer easy access to the 215-Beltway and we are just minutes from acclaimed shopping, fine dining, arts and the Green Valley Ranch Hotel and Casino. With our accommodating staff, spacious apartments and full list of amenities, Horizon Ridge provides our residents with unmatched rental living.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: 250.00
rent: 25.00
limit: 2
restrictions: We welcome your pet, up to two per apartment. Certain Breed Restrictions Apply. Exotic Pets and Reptiles are not allowed. All other types of pets must be approved by the Property Manager. For more information, please call our leasing office.
Parking Details: Covered lot, assigned. Speak with a Leasing Consultant for full details or Please call for parking information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Horizon Ridge have any available units?
Horizon Ridge has 5 units available starting at $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Henderson, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Henderson Rent Report.
What amenities does Horizon Ridge have?
Some of Horizon Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Horizon Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Horizon Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Horizon Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Horizon Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Horizon Ridge offer parking?
No, Horizon Ridge does not offer parking.
Does Horizon Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Horizon Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Horizon Ridge have a pool?
No, Horizon Ridge does not have a pool.
Does Horizon Ridge have accessible units?
No, Horizon Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does Horizon Ridge have units with dishwashers?
No, Horizon Ridge does not have units with dishwashers.
