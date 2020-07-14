Allegro at La Entrada by Mark-Taylor

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Drive through the inviting gated entry of Allegro at La Entrada and discover a beautiful green oasis close to everything you want for a great lifestyle. With easy access to the 93 and 215 freeways, you're just minutes from major employers like Clark County School District and numerous hotels, shopping at the Galleria Mall, and all kinds of entertainment and recreation a short drive from home.



Home is a one, two or three-bedroom apartment with all the features you want. Nine-foot ceilings and ceramic tile entries. Walk-in closets and spacious private terraces. Your own full-size washer and dryer. Designer features including a breakfast bar and built-in computer desk. Plus the spectacular views that make it easy to impress your friends.



Gather at the clubhouse and relax in the whirlpool spa by one of the resort-style swimming pools. Host a picnic by the barbecue area beneath a shady ramada. Challenge yourself at the fully-equipped fitness center, and take advantage of the resident business center as well as the convenience of RV and boat parking.