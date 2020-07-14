All apartments in Henderson
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:24 AM

Allegro at La Entrada by Mark-Taylor

951 Las Palmas Entrada Ave · (702) 323-5625
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
One time discount of $500 off select units, limited availibility!
Location

951 Las Palmas Entrada Ave, Henderson, NV 89012
McCullough Hills

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-2018 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 779 sqft

Unit 1-1923 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,060

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 719 sqft

Unit 1-1523 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,060

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 719 sqft

See 5+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-1826 · Avail. now

$1,385

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1131 sqft

Unit 1-618 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,459

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1172 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Allegro at La Entrada by Mark-Taylor.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Drive through the inviting gated entry of Allegro at La Entrada and discover a beautiful green oasis close to everything you want for a great lifestyle. With easy access to the 93 and 215 freeways, you're just minutes from major employers like Clark County School District and numerous hotels, shopping at the Galleria Mall, and all kinds of entertainment and recreation a short drive from home.

Home is a one, two or three-bedroom apartment with all the features you want. Nine-foot ceilings and ceramic tile entries. Walk-in closets and spacious private terraces. Your own full-size washer and dryer. Designer features including a breakfast bar and built-in computer desk. Plus the spectacular views that make it easy to impress your friends.

Gather at the clubhouse and relax in the whirlpool spa by one of the resort-style swimming pools. Host a picnic by the barbecue area beneath a shady ramada. Challenge yourself at the fully-equipped fitness center, and take advantage of the resident business center as well as the convenience of RV and boat parking.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $750
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $400
fee: $200
limit: 2
Dogs
rent: $35
Cats
rent: $25
Parking Details: $100-$150 Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Allegro at La Entrada by Mark-Taylor have any available units?
Allegro at La Entrada by Mark-Taylor has 10 units available starting at $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Henderson, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Henderson Rent Report.
What amenities does Allegro at La Entrada by Mark-Taylor have?
Some of Allegro at La Entrada by Mark-Taylor's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Allegro at La Entrada by Mark-Taylor currently offering any rent specials?
Allegro at La Entrada by Mark-Taylor is offering the following rent specials: One time discount of $500 off select units, limited availibility!
Is Allegro at La Entrada by Mark-Taylor pet-friendly?
Yes, Allegro at La Entrada by Mark-Taylor is pet friendly.
Does Allegro at La Entrada by Mark-Taylor offer parking?
Yes, Allegro at La Entrada by Mark-Taylor offers parking.
Does Allegro at La Entrada by Mark-Taylor have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Allegro at La Entrada by Mark-Taylor offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Allegro at La Entrada by Mark-Taylor have a pool?
Yes, Allegro at La Entrada by Mark-Taylor has a pool.
Does Allegro at La Entrada by Mark-Taylor have accessible units?
No, Allegro at La Entrada by Mark-Taylor does not have accessible units.
Does Allegro at La Entrada by Mark-Taylor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Allegro at La Entrada by Mark-Taylor has units with dishwashers.
