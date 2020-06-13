AL
/
NV
/
henderson
/
cheap apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:19 AM

172 Cheap Apartments for rent in Henderson, NV

Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Valley View
Contact for Availability
Cascade
1100 Center St, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$825
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1164 sqft
Welcome to Cascade Apartments in Henderson, Nevada! Henderson is part of the Las Vegas metropolitan area and occupies the southeastern end of the valley. Our apartment community is located in the beautiful neighborhood of Valley View.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Foothills
1 Unit Available
217 Pretty Sunset Terrace 2nd story
217 Pretty Sunset Terrace, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$700
275 sqft
Whole furnished 2nd floor, a bedroom & office - Property Id: 95396 Roommate will have 2 furnished rooms with a shared bath (for 1 person), utilities included & wifi. A male tenant is preferred. Must like pets.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pittman
1 Unit Available
529 Sellers Place
529 Sellers Place, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$900
838 sqft
One Bedroom Loft Townhome FOR RENT!! - One Bedroom Loft Townhome. This home features a Vaulted Living Room with tile downstairs. Bedroom/Loft area upstairs with NEW carpet. The kitchen has tons of cabinet space, appliances, and a breakfast bar.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Whitney Ranch
1 Unit Available
855 STEPHANIE Street
855 North Stephanie Street, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$975
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Move in Ready! 6 month lease preferred, but negotiable. 2nd floor condo. close to covered parking spot and guest parking. Vaulted ceiling, gas fireplace, balcony overlooking the common areas. Kitchen features freshly renovated cabinets.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Pittman
1 Unit Available
401 East MERLAYNE Drive
401 East Merlayne Drive, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$750
550 sqft
Cozy single story condo in Henderson featuring 2 bedrooms and 1 bath.Vinyl flooring and blinds throughout. Ceiling fan in living room. Refrigerator included. Master bedroom has walk-in closet. Second bedroom has large open closet.
Results within 1 mile of Henderson
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Whitney
10 Units Available
Roca Whitney Ranch
5145 Rawhide St, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$844
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$953
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Roca Whitney Ranch Apartments in Las Vegas, Nevada. We are located on the border of Las Vegas and Whitney Ranch, next to Green Valley.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
11 Units Available
The Dresden
6650 East Russell Road, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$950
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1257 sqft
The Dresden offers a mixture of comfort and style. Upgrades in Every Apartment! This property is situated on E. Russell Rd. in Las Vegas. The professional leasing staff is ready to help you find your perfect home.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
5 Units Available
5400 Vistas
5400 S. Mountain Vista St, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$845
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, fireplace, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Enjoy pool, basketball court, BBQ, pet-friendly community. Near RTC transit, I-95, University of Nevada-Las Vegas and Touro University.
Results within 5 miles of Henderson
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
11 Units Available
Court Senior Apartments
3210 S Sandhills Road, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$868
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$959
749 sqft
Located minutes away from the Las Vegas Strip, our 55+ active adult community, Court, delivers all the fun of Las Vegas living to your doorstep.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
52 Units Available
The Milo
3850 Mountain Vista St, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$730
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
1005 sqft
Welcome to The Milo! Enjoy peaceful living at a price you can afford.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
21 Units Available
Sunrise Springs
4455 E Twain Ave, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$895
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1076 sqft
Sunrise Springs is located at 4455 E Twain Ave Las Vegas, NV. Sunrise Springs offers 1 to 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 667 to 900 sq.ft.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
22 Units Available
The Avenue
4800 E Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$862
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,146
1120 sqft
Resort-style community with a state-of-the-art fitness center. Apartments feature garden tubs and 10-foot ceilings. On-site amenities include a hot tub, grill area, clubhouse and racquetball court. Stunning pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Prime
3875 Cambridge St, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$850
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated community with 24-hour concierge service, panoramic views of the Las Vegas Strip, clubhouse and media room. Condo-sized rooms feature stainless steel appliances, designer granite counters and climate control. Close to McCarran International Airport.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:50am
12 Units Available
Olive Grove
4450 Karen Ave, Sunrise Manor, NV
2 Bedrooms
$930
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1102 sqft
Located just off Route 501, this unique, pet-friendly neighborhood offers comfort and elegance. The one- and two-bedroom apartments offer in-unit washers and dryers, included internet/cable and wood flooring.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:05am
7 Units Available
Desert Meadows
9655 Ensworth St, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$800
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$915
568 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy quality living at Desert Meadows Apartments, located in Las Vegas, NV, in the upscale Silverado Ranch Community. Desert Meadows is ideal for those seeking the ultimate in comfort and convenience.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Stonegate
5075 Spyglass Hill Dr, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$870
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
968 sqft
On-site pool, playground, dog park and business center. Located near the area's best shopping and dining. This recently renovated community features hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and a patio or balcony in each apartment.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Viridian Palms
2675 S Nellis Blvd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$805
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
933 sqft
A recently renovated community with two resort-like pools, clubhouse, racquetball courts and a fitness center. Dog park provided. Apartments offer in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and updated appliances.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
7 Units Available
CasaBella
4965 South Nellis Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$939
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to CasaBella, a residential community featuring one, two and three bedroom apartments in Las Vegas, NV.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Whitney
12 Units Available
Vue 5325
5325 E Tropicana Ave, Whitney, NV
1 Bedroom
$930
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1182 sqft
Welcome home to Vue 5325, your personal oasis among all of the excitement Las Vegas, Nevada has to offer! Come see for yourself why Vue 5325 should be your next apartment home. Contact us to schedule a tour today!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Verasso
3055 S Nellis Blvd, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$900
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1157 sqft
Eastgate is an East Las Vegas apartment community with pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments. Each unit offers amenities like a fireplace, dishwasher, refrigerator and air conditioning. The community has a pool and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Five89
4801 E Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$920
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residential setting close to schools, shops and dining. Community has on-site maintenances, open parking, two pools and a fitness center. Units are spacious and have washer/dryer and private patio/balconies.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
27 Units Available
Fusion
4340 Escondido Street, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$799
394 sqft
1 Bedroom
$893
525 sqft
Learn More about our Community Move in by May 31, 2020 and receive $400 off the first month Why not take a LIVE tour directly from you own mobile device? We now can offer you a way to tour our community while staying in your home or office.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Spectra at Reno
1330 E Reno Ave, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$975
1060 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments near McCarran International Airport. Select properties feature gas fireplaces and full-size in-unit laundry appliances. Resort-style pool and outdoor barbecue areas. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
The Meadows
3150 S Nellis Blvd, Sunrise Manor, NV
1 Bedroom
$936
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,083
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You'll have easy access to I-515 or I-95 at Oasis Meadows in Las Vegas. Units feature private balconies, and the complex gardens offer a pool and barbecue for relaxed, sunny days.
Rent Report
Henderson

June 2020 Henderson Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Henderson Rent Report. Henderson rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Henderson rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Henderson rents decline sharply over the past month

Henderson rents have declined 1.0% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Henderson stand at $1,103 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,367 for a two-bedroom. This is the fifth straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in December of last year. Henderson's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Henderson rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Henderson has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Henderson is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Henderson's median two-bedroom rent of $1,367 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Henderson.
    • While rents in Henderson remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Tucson (+1.4%), Austin (+1.3%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $955, and $1,461 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Henderson than most large cities. For example, Los Angeles has a median 2BR rent of $1,753.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

    Similar Pages

    Henderson 1 BedroomsHenderson 2 BedroomsHenderson 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHenderson 3 BedroomsHenderson Accessible ApartmentsHenderson Apartments under $1,000Henderson Apartments under $700Henderson Apartments under $800Henderson Apartments under $900Henderson Apartments with BalconyHenderson Apartments with GarageHenderson Apartments with GymHenderson Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHenderson Apartments with Move-in SpecialsHenderson Apartments with ParkingHenderson Apartments with PoolHenderson Apartments with Washer-DryerHenderson Cheap PlacesHenderson Dog Friendly ApartmentsHenderson Furnished ApartmentsHenderson Luxury PlacesHenderson Pet Friendly PlacesHenderson Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Las Vegas, NVParadise, NVSpring Valley, NVNorth Las Vegas, NVSunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NVWinchester, NVLaughlin, NVBoulder City, NVPahrump, NV

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Green Valley NorthGibson SpringsMc Cullough HillsSeven HillsGreen Valley SouthGreen Valley RanchWhitney RanchValley View

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Roseman University of Health SciencesNevada State CollegeTouro University NevadaCollege of Southern NevadaUniversity of Nevada-Las Vegas