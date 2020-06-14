228 Apartments for rent in Henderson, NV with garage
1 of 17
1 of 13
1 of 21
1 of 28
1 of 27
1 of 22
1 of 20
1 of 23
1 of 22
1 of 20
1 of 22
1 of 22
1 of 16
1 of 19
1 of 21
1 of 30
1 of 29
1 of 30
1 of 17
1 of 20
1 of 6
1 of 30
1 of 23
1 of 13
During the gold rush, a great pioneer told his people, "Pick up of your shovels, raise your spirits, and I will lead you to the Promised Land." When they arrived in the oasis of the Las Vegas Valley, he said, "Lay down your shovels, drink your spirits, and Viva Las Vegas, because this is the Promised Land."
These days, however, the economy and the casinos will take your shovels, drain your spirits, and foreclose on your Promised Land, so you'd be wise to get out of the fast lane and settle into a nice apartment over here in Henderson. It's certainly a more relaxing place to call home, with the Vegas Strip just a twinkling of lights in the horizon of beautiful desert skies and far off mountains. See more
Henderson apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.