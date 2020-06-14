Apartment List
/
NV
/
henderson
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:30 AM

228 Apartments for rent in Henderson, NV with garage

Henderson apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:06am
$
Seven Hills
22 Units Available
Empire
915 Alper Center Dr, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,248
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,698
1390 sqft
If you are looking for a one, two, or three bedroom apartment for rent in Henderson, NV, youre right where you are supposed to be. Empire offers everything you need to make the most of your every day.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:26am
McCullough Hills
9 Units Available
Allegro at La Entrada by Mark-Taylor
951 Las Palmas Entrada Ave, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,100
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1339 sqft
Boasting a 24-hour gym, business center and garage parking, this community is only a short drive from Acacia Park and Interstate 215. Indoors, residents enjoy walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, and either a balcony or patio.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:45am
$
Gibson Springs
32 Units Available
Cornerstone Park
210 Quest Park St, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,166
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Cornerstone Park Apartments in Henderson, NV! Situated in a beautiful landscape, with endless opportunities for outdoor exploration, our Henderson apartments bring you to the hub of work, and play.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Highland Hills
8 Units Available
Madison at Black Mountain
640 E Horizon Dr, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$981
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,131
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1155 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy a clubhouse, fitness center and pool/lounge area in their free time. The Las Vegas Strip and I-515 are both short drives away. Apartments are renovated and have wood cabinetry.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Green Valley Ranch
29 Units Available
Elysian at the District
2151 Village Walk Dr, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,290
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1410 sqft
Luxury Vegas apartment community located right between the Strip and the desert. Multi-floored apartments with one-, two- or three-bedroom units. Modern, designer features and private balconies.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
17 Units Available
The Well
1050 Wellness Pl, Henderson, NV
Studio
$975
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$998
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
1016 sqft
The Well, a brand new apartment community in Henderson, Nevada, offers a home and a lifestyle centered around you. LIVE WELL with thoughtful details such as quartz counters and large windows to let light in.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Gibson Springs
27 Units Available
Dream
1005 Wigwam Pkwy, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,112
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,277
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,614
1390 sqft
Luxury community with contemporary amenities right near Henderson shops and restaurants. Eco-friendly design, on-site pool and sundeck, clubhouse and a fitness center. High-end finishes throughout. Lots of windows with fantastic views.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Gibson Springs
24 Units Available
Elysian at Stone Lake
1445 Stone Lake Cove Avenue, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,202
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,936
1567 sqft
Great location in the heart of Cornerstone Park. Units include stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and an ice maker. Community offers pool, yoga, trash valet, fire pit, guest parking and bocce court.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
South Valley Ranch
8 Units Available
South Valley Ranch Apartments
701 Aspen Peak Loop, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,140
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1300 sqft
Welcome to South Valley Ranch, located in beautiful Henderson, NV! South Valley Ranch Apartments offers a luxurious lifestyle cloistered within a well-planned private community.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
McCullough Hills
7 Units Available
Townhomes at Horizon Ridge
540 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1246 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1172 sqft
Just off I-515 near the Bruce Woodbury Beltway. Luxury townhomes with luscious mountain views. Recently remodeled units with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Gibson Springs
9 Units Available
Remington Canyon
1000 American Pacific Dr, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,070
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Premiere apartment complex in Green Valley includes 24-hour resort-style pool, business center, clubhouse and parking. Living spaces boast gourmet kitchens, open floor plans, ceramic tiles and walk-in closets. Excellent access to I-515 and I-215.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Gibson Springs
8 Units Available
Ventana Canyon
1250 American Pacific Dr, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1201 sqft
Within walking distance to Cornerstone Park, and close to Galleria at Sunset. Open concept floor plans feature master bedrooms with extra-large closets, gourmet kitchens with separate dining areas, and private patios or balconies with views.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
McCullough Hills
20 Units Available
80 on Gibson
80 S Gibson Rd, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,003
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,034
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,467
1320 sqft
Pet-friendly community close to shopping, dining, and the Bruce Woodbury Parkway. In-unit washer/dryer, detached garages, vaulted ceilings, and private patios/balconies with stunning views. Free Wi-Fi in the community lobby.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Gibson Springs
4 Units Available
Miro at The Parc
1651 American Pacific Dr, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,203
934 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
1246 sqft
Located between the Arroyo Grande Sporting Complex and Cornerstone Park, these apartments feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and spacious closets. The community is pet-friendly, and amenities include internet cafe, 24-hr gym, and basketball court.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:09am
McCullough Hills
4 Units Available
Elevate
111 S Gibson Rd, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,137
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,676
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location in Las Vegas, close to Baja Fresh and Black Mountain Country Club and Golf Course. Amenities feature granite countertops, Moen faucets, and high-end appliances. Community includes dog park, lounge, and pool.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:41am
7 Units Available
Firenze
5880 Boulder Falls St, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,081
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,397
1163 sqft
Located near several of Southern Nevada's most noted master-planned neighborhoods, Firenze offers carefree apartment living in a private, gated community.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
McCullough Hills
1 Unit Available
Adiamo
1350 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,533
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Set high in the foothills of Black Mountain, Adiamo offers commanding views of the Las Vegas valley.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:42am
Seven Hills
7 Units Available
Chateau Calais at Seven Hills
975 Seven Hills Dr, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,388
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1391 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Chateau Calais at Seven Hills in Henderson. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
37 Units Available
Revolution luxury apt homes
12215 Gilespie Street, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,223
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,423
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,698
1390 sqft
Find your fit at Revolution. Our 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments in Henderson, Nevada, were designed with your busy and active lifestyle in mind.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Gibson Springs
13 Units Available
Spur
985 Wigwam Pkwy, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,198
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,362
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1390 sqft
Close to Las Vegas yet nestled within a quiet community. Featuring oversized closets, quartz counters, waterfall showerheads, and in-home laundry rooms. Amenities include a dog park and pet washing areas, a pool, and a gym.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Silverado Ranch
1 Unit Available
Positano
10115 Jeffreys St, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Positano offers carefree apartment living in a private, gated community. Nearby access to I-215 makes for a short trip to the airport and south Strip employment centers.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Green Valley Ranch
3 Units Available
Imagine
1480 Paseo Verde Pkwy, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,252
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,709
1234 sqft
Elegant living at its best. Residents enjoy social and casual events. Spacious interiors with large windows and open floor plans. On-site resort-like pool, rooftop deck with valley views, and a heated spa.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Gibson Springs
11 Units Available
Villa Serena Apartments
325 N Gibson Rd, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,050
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
847 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A new community featuring nine-foot ceilings, mini-blinds, walk-in closets, alarm systems and modern kitchens. Fireplaces available. On-site pool, outdoor areas, playground and courtyard. Minutes from area freeway.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:53am
$
70 Units Available
The Aviator
3660 Saint Rose Parkway, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,223
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
1187 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,798
1390 sqft
The Aviator has landed in West Henderson, Nevada. Brand-new one, two, and three bedroom apartments set the stage for a home like no other.
City Guide for Henderson, NV

During the gold rush, a great pioneer told his people, "Pick up of your shovels, raise your spirits, and I will lead you to the Promised Land." When they arrived in the oasis of the Las Vegas Valley, he said, "Lay down your shovels, drink your spirits, and Viva Las Vegas, because this is the Promised Land."

These days, however, the economy and the casinos will take your shovels, drain your spirits, and foreclose on your Promised Land, so you'd be wise to get out of the fast lane and settle into a nice apartment over here in Henderson. It's certainly a more relaxing place to call home, with the Vegas Strip just a twinkling of lights in the horizon of beautiful desert skies and far off mountains. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Henderson, NV

Henderson apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Henderson 1 BedroomsHenderson 2 BedroomsHenderson 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHenderson 3 BedroomsHenderson Accessible ApartmentsHenderson Apartments under $1,000Henderson Apartments under $700Henderson Apartments under $800
Henderson Apartments under $900Henderson Apartments with BalconyHenderson Apartments with GarageHenderson Apartments with GymHenderson Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHenderson Apartments with Move-in SpecialsHenderson Apartments with ParkingHenderson Apartments with Pool
Henderson Apartments with Washer-DryerHenderson Cheap PlacesHenderson Dog Friendly ApartmentsHenderson Furnished ApartmentsHenderson Luxury PlacesHenderson Pet Friendly PlacesHenderson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Vegas, NVParadise, NVSpring Valley, NVNorth Las Vegas, NV
Sunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NV
Winchester, NVLaughlin, NVBoulder City, NVPahrump, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Green Valley NorthGibson SpringsMc Cullough Hills
Seven HillsGreen Valley SouthGreen Valley Ranch
Whitney RanchValley View

Apartments Near Colleges

Roseman University of Health SciencesNevada State College
Touro University NevadaCollege of Southern Nevada
University of Nevada-Las Vegas