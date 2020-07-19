524 Mossy Cup Street

Amenities
Be the first to Live in this BRAND NEW, Never Lived in beautiful 2 master bdrm suites home. Bedrooms have w/ walk in closets, all wood blinds, remote control blackout blinds in main master Bdrm. Smart & energy saving Lennar home. Smart thermostat, "RING' door bell, key-less entry, 5 burner gas stove, all new appliances, laundry rm & full size washer & dryer, large balcony, attached garage w/tankless water heater, epoxy floor, Kinetico drinking & soft water system. Gated community, pool and BBQ areas. Tenant pays $20/month disposal service.