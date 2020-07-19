All apartments in Henderson
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:46 AM

524 Mossy Cup Street

524 Mossy Cup St · (702) 777-0002
Location

524 Mossy Cup St, Henderson, NV 89012
Green Valley Ranch

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 423 · Avail. now

$2,200

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1417 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Be the first to Live in this BRAND NEW, Never Lived in beautiful 2 master bdrm suites home. Bedrooms have w/ walk in closets, all wood blinds, remote control blackout blinds in main master Bdrm. Smart & energy saving Lennar home. Smart thermostat, "RING' door bell, key-less entry, 5 burner gas stove, all new appliances, laundry rm & full size washer & dryer, large balcony, attached garage w/tankless water heater, epoxy floor, Kinetico drinking & soft water system. Gated community, pool and BBQ areas. Tenant pays $20/month disposal service.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 524 Mossy Cup Street have any available units?
524 Mossy Cup Street has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Henderson, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Henderson Rent Report.
What amenities does 524 Mossy Cup Street have?
Some of 524 Mossy Cup Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 524 Mossy Cup Street currently offering any rent specials?
524 Mossy Cup Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 524 Mossy Cup Street pet-friendly?
No, 524 Mossy Cup Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Henderson.
Does 524 Mossy Cup Street offer parking?
Yes, 524 Mossy Cup Street offers parking.
Does 524 Mossy Cup Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 524 Mossy Cup Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 524 Mossy Cup Street have a pool?
Yes, 524 Mossy Cup Street has a pool.
Does 524 Mossy Cup Street have accessible units?
No, 524 Mossy Cup Street does not have accessible units.
Does 524 Mossy Cup Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 524 Mossy Cup Street has units with dishwashers.
