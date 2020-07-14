All apartments in Henderson
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

Cascade

Open Now until 5pm
1100 Center St · (702) 766-3753
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1100 Center St, Henderson, NV 89015
Valley View

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Tule-1

$825

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Willow-1

$900

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Willow-2

$1,075

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

3 Bedrooms

White Sage TH-1

$1,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1128 sqft

White Sage TH 2-1

$1,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

White Sage TH-2

$1,250

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1128 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cascade.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
online portal
Welcome to Cascade Apartments in Henderson, Nevada! Henderson is part of the Las Vegas metropolitan area and occupies the southeastern end of the valley. Our apartment community is located in the beautiful neighborhood of Valley View. This locale is a perfect place to live, with opportunities for a wide variety of dining, shopping, and entertainment in both Henderson and Las Vegas.

Cascade Apartments offers four distinct floor plans ranging in size from one to three bedrooms. There is something special about each one of our apartment homes. Our features include central air conditioning and heating, an all-electric kitchen, a balcony or patio, walk-in closets, and extra storage. Take a look through our website to see what Cascade Apartments is all about!

When you leave your apartment home and head out into the community, you will be impressed with the amenities that we have to offer our residents. Our beautifully manicured landscaping creates a tranquil environment for you and your entire family, including your furry friends. Cascade Apartments provides gated access to the property, part-time courtesy patrol, a laundry facility to make your chores easier, and two shimmering swimming pools for you to enjoy. Stop by today for a tour and see why Cascade Apartments is a great place to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: $250
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: 40 lbs max
Parking Details: Open Parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cascade have any available units?
Cascade offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $825, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $900, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,000. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Henderson, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Henderson Rent Report.
What amenities does Cascade have?
Some of Cascade's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cascade currently offering any rent specials?
Cascade is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cascade pet-friendly?
Yes, Cascade is pet friendly.
Does Cascade offer parking?
Yes, Cascade offers parking.
Does Cascade have units with washers and dryers?
No, Cascade does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Cascade have a pool?
Yes, Cascade has a pool.
Does Cascade have accessible units?
No, Cascade does not have accessible units.
Does Cascade have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cascade has units with dishwashers.
