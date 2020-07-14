Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated bathtub carpet ceiling fan walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly 24hr maintenance online portal

Welcome to Cascade Apartments in Henderson, Nevada! Henderson is part of the Las Vegas metropolitan area and occupies the southeastern end of the valley. Our apartment community is located in the beautiful neighborhood of Valley View. This locale is a perfect place to live, with opportunities for a wide variety of dining, shopping, and entertainment in both Henderson and Las Vegas.



Cascade Apartments offers four distinct floor plans ranging in size from one to three bedrooms. There is something special about each one of our apartment homes. Our features include central air conditioning and heating, an all-electric kitchen, a balcony or patio, walk-in closets, and extra storage. Take a look through our website to see what Cascade Apartments is all about!



When you leave your apartment home and head out into the community, you will be impressed with the amenities that we have to offer our residents. Our beautifully manicured landscaping creates a tranquil environment for you and your entire family, including your furry friends. Cascade Apartments provides gated access to the property, part-time courtesy patrol, a laundry facility to make your chores easier, and two shimmering swimming pools for you to enjoy. Stop by today for a tour and see why Cascade Apartments is a great place to call home.