Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pool gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill carport clubhouse dog park e-payments hot tub internet access media room

Elysian at The District is the Las Vegas luxury apartment community that you’ve been waiting for. Perfectly situated between the raw excitement of the Las Vegas Strip and the quiet solitude of the picturesque desert canyons, we’re the newest luxury apartments in Henderson, NV.Our luxury Henderson, NV apartments provide an optimal living situation for every possible lifestyle. Our Las Vegas luxury townhomes are multi-floored, with one, two or three-bedroom flats featuring private garages and spacious balconies. Step out and take in exhilarating views of The Vegas Strip or watch the sunset over the mountainous desert horizon. Appointed with ultra-modern designer fixtures, timeless hardware and stainless steel appliances, Elysian at The District is the home you’ve been searching for. We guarantee that you won’t find townhomes for rent in Henderson, NV quite as luxurious and vibrant as our community.