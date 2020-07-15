All apartments in Henderson
Find more places like The Aviator.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Henderson, NV
/
The Aviator
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:35 AM

The Aviator

3660 Saint Rose Parkway · (702) 935-5988
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
First Month Free on 12-15 Month Leases - On Select Units Only
Browse Similar Places
Henderson
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3660 Saint Rose Parkway, Henderson, NV 89052

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 11205 · Avail. now

$1,273

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 836 sqft

Unit 7108 · Avail. now

$1,298

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 898 sqft

Unit 7205 · Avail. now

$1,298

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 898 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 20104 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,498

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1219 sqft

Unit 9207 · Avail. now

$1,573

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1219 sqft

Unit 14105 · Avail. now

$1,598

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1123 sqft

See 9+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Aviator.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
sauna
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bike storage
coffee bar
conference room
dog grooming area
dog park
e-payments
online portal
The Aviator has landed in West Henderson, Nevada. Brand-new one, two, and three bedroom apartments set the stage for a home like no other. Live each day in a luxurious, pet-friendly home featuring high ceilings, quartz counter tops, and wood-inspired flooring throughout. Just outside your front door, find yourself in a relaxing getaway with our amenity spaces featuring an expansive swimming pool and state-of-the-art fitness center. Lease today at The Aviator, where your polished desert home awaits.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 Non-Refundable Pet Fee
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Speak with a member of our friendly leasing team for details.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Aviator have any available units?
The Aviator has 22 units available starting at $1,273 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Henderson, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Henderson Rent Report.
What amenities does The Aviator have?
Some of The Aviator's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Aviator currently offering any rent specials?
The Aviator is offering the following rent specials: First Month Free on 12-15 Month Leases - On Select Units Only
Is The Aviator pet-friendly?
Yes, The Aviator is pet friendly.
Does The Aviator offer parking?
Yes, The Aviator offers parking.
Does The Aviator have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Aviator offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Aviator have a pool?
Yes, The Aviator has a pool.
Does The Aviator have accessible units?
Yes, The Aviator has accessible units.
Does The Aviator have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Aviator has units with dishwashers.
Interested in The Aviator?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

South Valley Ranch Apartments
701 Aspen Peak Loop
Henderson, NV 89011
80 on Gibson
80 S Gibson Rd
Henderson, NV 89012
Ventana Canyon
1250 American Pacific Dr
Henderson, NV 89074
Dream
1005 Wigwam Pkwy
Henderson, NV 89074
Spur
985 Wigwam Pkwy
Henderson, NV 89014
Remington Canyon
1000 American Pacific Dr
Henderson, NV 89074
23Twelve Luxe Apartments
2312 N Green Valley Pkwy
Henderson, NV 89014
Horizon Seniors
990 Equestrian Drive
Henderson, NV 89002

Similar Pages

Henderson 1 BedroomsHenderson 2 Bedrooms
Henderson Apartments with PoolHenderson Dog Friendly Apartments
Henderson Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Vegas, NVParadise, NVSpring Valley, NVNorth Las Vegas, NV
Sunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NV
Winchester, NVLaughlin, NVBoulder City, NVPahrump, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Green Valley NorthGibson SpringsMc Cullough Hills
Seven HillsGreen Valley SouthGreen Valley Ranch
Whitney RanchValley View

Apartments Near Colleges

Roseman University of Health SciencesNevada State College
Touro University NevadaCollege of Southern Nevada
University of Nevada-Las Vegas
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity