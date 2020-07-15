Amenities
The Aviator has landed in West Henderson, Nevada. Brand-new one, two, and three bedroom apartments set the stage for a home like no other. Live each day in a luxurious, pet-friendly home featuring high ceilings, quartz counter tops, and wood-inspired flooring throughout. Just outside your front door, find yourself in a relaxing getaway with our amenity spaces featuring an expansive swimming pool and state-of-the-art fitness center. Lease today at The Aviator, where your polished desert home awaits.