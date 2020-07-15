Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub carpet oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities accessible business center carport clubhouse courtyard gym parking playground pool garage hot tub internet access package receiving sauna cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage coffee bar conference room dog grooming area dog park e-payments online portal

The Aviator has landed in West Henderson, Nevada. Brand-new one, two, and three bedroom apartments set the stage for a home like no other. Live each day in a luxurious, pet-friendly home featuring high ceilings, quartz counter tops, and wood-inspired flooring throughout. Just outside your front door, find yourself in a relaxing getaway with our amenity spaces featuring an expansive swimming pool and state-of-the-art fitness center. Lease today at The Aviator, where your polished desert home awaits.