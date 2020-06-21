Don't miss out on this super cute 2 bedroom town home that features a large loft, laminate wood flooring, vaulted ceilings, attached 2 car garage, and community. Fantastic location that is close to shopping, dining, and freeway access.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 488 Parrot Beak have any available units?
488 Parrot Beak doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henderson, NV.
How much is rent in Henderson, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Henderson Rent Report.
What amenities does 488 Parrot Beak have?
Some of 488 Parrot Beak's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 488 Parrot Beak currently offering any rent specials?
488 Parrot Beak isn't currently offering any rent specials.