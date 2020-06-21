All apartments in Henderson
488 Parrot Beak
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

488 Parrot Beak

488 Parrot Beak Street · No Longer Available
Location

488 Parrot Beak Street, Henderson, NV 89012
McCullough Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don't miss out on this super cute 2 bedroom town home that features a large loft, laminate wood flooring, vaulted ceilings, attached 2 car garage, and community. Fantastic location that is close to shopping, dining, and freeway access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 488 Parrot Beak have any available units?
488 Parrot Beak doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Henderson, NV.
How much is rent in Henderson, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Henderson Rent Report.
What amenities does 488 Parrot Beak have?
Some of 488 Parrot Beak's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 488 Parrot Beak currently offering any rent specials?
488 Parrot Beak isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 488 Parrot Beak pet-friendly?
No, 488 Parrot Beak is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Henderson.
Does 488 Parrot Beak offer parking?
Yes, 488 Parrot Beak does offer parking.
Does 488 Parrot Beak have units with washers and dryers?
No, 488 Parrot Beak does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 488 Parrot Beak have a pool?
No, 488 Parrot Beak does not have a pool.
Does 488 Parrot Beak have accessible units?
No, 488 Parrot Beak does not have accessible units.
Does 488 Parrot Beak have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 488 Parrot Beak has units with dishwashers.
