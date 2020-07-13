All apartments in Henderson
Last updated July 14 2020 at 8:33 PM

Arroyo Grande

Open Now until 5pm
225 S Stephanie St · (669) 236-2263
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

225 S Stephanie St, Henderson, NV 89012
MacDonald Highlands

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1913 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1105 sqft

Unit 1114 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1105 sqft

Unit 1922 · Avail. Aug 23

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Arroyo Grande.

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
24hr gym
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
pool table
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located in Green Valley, a master-planned community in Henderson with top-rated schools and a thriving business community. We are within minutes of the Green Valley Ranch Hotel and Casino, the famous District shopping village and the I-215 Beltway. Arroyo Grande's sparkling pools and full list of amenities provide our residents oasis-style resort living with all the conveniences of a modern city.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: 250.00
rent: 25.00
limit: 2
restrictions: We welcome your pet, up to two per apartment. Certain Breed Restrictions Apply. Exotic Pets and Reptiles are not allowed. All other types of pets must be approved by the Property Manager. Please call our Leasing Office for complete Pet Policy information.
Parking Details: Covered lot, assigned. Assigned Covered Parking Available. Speak with your Leasing Consultant for details or please call for parking information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Arroyo Grande have any available units?
Arroyo Grande has 4 units available starting at $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Henderson, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Henderson Rent Report.
What amenities does Arroyo Grande have?
Some of Arroyo Grande's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Arroyo Grande currently offering any rent specials?
Arroyo Grande is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Arroyo Grande pet-friendly?
Yes, Arroyo Grande is pet friendly.
Does Arroyo Grande offer parking?
No, Arroyo Grande does not offer parking.
Does Arroyo Grande have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Arroyo Grande offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Arroyo Grande have a pool?
Yes, Arroyo Grande has a pool.
Does Arroyo Grande have accessible units?
No, Arroyo Grande does not have accessible units.
Does Arroyo Grande have units with dishwashers?
No, Arroyo Grande does not have units with dishwashers.
