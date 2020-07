Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly carport stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel in unit laundry carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport clubhouse dog park gym parking pool hot tub cats allowed

If you’re looking for resort living, look no further than 23 Twelve Apartments (formerly The Crossing at Green Valley). With two hot tubs to choose from, two sparkling swimming pools, lush towering palm trees, and spectacular golf course views, we can’t wait to welcome you to your new home. Our community offers a variety of one and two bedroom floor plans to suit your needs for space and comfort. Schedule your tour today.