9619 Vinca Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

MOVE-IN SPECIAL - Get half off the first full month's rent if the lease begins within two weeks of approval.



Located in the Colville Gardens, this property is in the University area of Charlotte and within walking distance to UNCC, restaurants and retail. Get it while you can...this cozy condo in a great location and at an amazing price won't last long!



A garden-style condo with covered patio, this is a must-see!!! Perfect for UNCC students, faculty or staff!



The two-bedroom two-bath unit features a galley-style kitchen. The kitchen is open to the breakfast area and has a pass-through into the spacious living/great room area. A full appliance package,including refrigerator, stove and dishwasher completes the kitchen. Washer/dryer set included.



Pets conditional. One pet under 40 lbs.



