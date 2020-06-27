All apartments in Charlotte
9619 Vinca Circle
Last updated November 22 2019 at 5:49 PM

9619 Vinca Circle

9619 Vinca Circle · No Longer Available
Location

9619 Vinca Circle, Charlotte, NC 28213
College Downs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE-IN SPECIAL - Get half off the first full month's rent if the lease begins within two weeks of approval.

Located in the Colville Gardens, this property is in the University area of Charlotte and within walking distance to UNCC, restaurants and retail. Get it while you can...this cozy condo in a great location and at an amazing price won't last long!

A garden-style condo with covered patio, this is a must-see!!! Perfect for UNCC students, faculty or staff!

The two-bedroom two-bath unit features a galley-style kitchen. The kitchen is open to the breakfast area and has a pass-through into the spacious living/great room area. A full appliance package,including refrigerator, stove and dishwasher completes the kitchen. Washer/dryer set included.

Pets conditional. One pet under 40 lbs.

We would love to tell you more about this home. Call us at 888-372-7528 today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9619 Vinca Circle have any available units?
9619 Vinca Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9619 Vinca Circle have?
Some of 9619 Vinca Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9619 Vinca Circle currently offering any rent specials?
9619 Vinca Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9619 Vinca Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 9619 Vinca Circle is pet friendly.
Does 9619 Vinca Circle offer parking?
No, 9619 Vinca Circle does not offer parking.
Does 9619 Vinca Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9619 Vinca Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9619 Vinca Circle have a pool?
No, 9619 Vinca Circle does not have a pool.
Does 9619 Vinca Circle have accessible units?
No, 9619 Vinca Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 9619 Vinca Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9619 Vinca Circle has units with dishwashers.
